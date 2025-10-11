A young South African woman with three jobs wowed people when she shared her monthly budget

She filmed how she categorises her salary to ensure that all of her bills are paid and that she doesn’t overspend

Social media users were wowed by some of her expenses and her organised budget method, which caught the attention of thousands

A 24-year-old South African woman, Fafie, was excited to receive her paycheque from one of her three jobs in September.

The youngster shared the news that she made around R16K and was excited to start budgeting. She shared a now-viral TikTok video of how she covers her bills with her monthly salary.

The youngster took out a book where she sections all of her money into different categories:

“I just got paid R16,000 from one of my jobs. Here's how I budget it this September: bills, WiFi, car expenses, savings, gym, food, and some fun money. Working 3 jobs from home has taught me that managing your money is just as important as earning it.”

Woman shares R16K budget after getting paid

Fafie started putting away money for one of her favourite things: shopping. She budgeted R3K for Shein shopping and then moved on to the car experience.

The youngster dedicated R1062 to car insurance and R500 for the month’s fuel. She also stashed away R200 for parking and car washes without forgetting to save R80 for the security guards at the mall.

Next up, Fafie, made sure to put away R1K for food or for when she goes out. The youngster also prioritised maintenance by dedicating R500 to her hair.

Fafie also gets her nails done regularly and saved R250 for them. She also prioritised skincare and beauty products, to which she planned on spending around R450.

As an active girl, the youngster pays R399 for the gym and stays connected by paying R388 for WiFi monthly. She puts away R1300 into her emergency fund and invests R7014 into her savings.

Mzansi responds to lady’s R16K monthly budget

Social media users were wowed by the woman’s method and shared their thoughts:

@Lens on MaMkeez practiced how it would feel to have multiple streams of income:

“‘One of my remote jobs’, one day.”

@Ke Smangmang wrote:

“Please remember to pay your taxes on all jobs. Please, please, please.”

@Bee.shudu was inspired to look for a job:

“Oh, please help with CV templates and how to update our LinkedIn.”

@Marlzy loved the organised tool Fafie bought from Shein:

“Hi, I hope you are well. Can I please ask you where you got the file binder from?”

@Mmarona Maboa asked:

“Hi there, so I would like to know how you calculate tax, does the company you work for do it for you, or do you declare to SARS by yourself?”

@Fafie✨3 WFH Jobs responded:

“I handle the tax stuff by myself as an independent contractor, but I do have someone who takes care of that for me.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

