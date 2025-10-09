A South African man earning R31,000 per month shared his expenses, as he unveiled what he had left after covering costs, sparking empathy online

His monthly expenses include R6,000 rent, R6,500 BMW car payment, R4,000 child support, and other essentials, leaving little room for savings

While some advised him to downscale on his car and rent, others applauded his transparency, highlighting the real pressures facing ordinary South Africans

A Mzansi man has sparked a wave of empathy online after breaking down his monthly expenses and revealing just how little he’s left with after covering his costs.

The man, who earns R31,000 per month, shared a detailed list of his expenses, and Mzansi couldn’t help but relate to his financial struggle.

In the video, the man that goes by the TikTok handle @eds5439 calmly went through his monthly deductions, starting with tax R4 100, UIF R279, and medical aid R1 100. He then listed his major living costs, which were rent in Midrand R6,000, a BMW car payment of R6,500, insurance R1,800, fuel R3,000, groceries R2,500, and electricity R500.

After all his expenses, @eds5439 calculated that he’s left with just R1,221 to survive the rest of the month.

The video, released on 8 October 2025, quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many South Africans commenting that the situation reflects the reality of many working-class citizens who earn decent salaries but still struggle to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.

Comments poured in with people sharing their own financial battles. While some advised the social media user @eds5439 to downscale on his car or move to a cheaper area, others applauded his transparency, saying his breakdown highlights the real pressures facing ordinary South Africans.

@eds5439's honest reveal has opened a wider discussion about budgeting, financial priorities, and how tough it’s become to make a living wage stretch in Mzansi’s current economy.

South Africans weigh in on the high cost of living

People in Mzansi took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the man's salary breakdown and the high cost of living in South Africa.

Siyabonga Madonsela said:

"Why Midrand 6000 + why BMW 6500 go to the Kasi and pay 1500 + 1000 transport to go work, save 10 000, and at the end you will have 120 000. Go and buy a BMW cash."

Dash added:

"Reduce child support to R1000 each child, also car downgrade will make financial sense in this situation."

Jay Maz86 was stunned by adding:

"Medical aid of 1k? Which one is that."

Champ17 stated:

"Decrease child support it's too much."

Sechaba79 replied:

"Bmw & Midrand are your budgets worst enemy."

Bless Bless expressed:

"Get rid of the BMW you will have R12,5k disposable income."

Foks09123 commented:

"You cant survive on 31K.Its peanuts. SA economy is expensive now."

