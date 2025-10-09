A man shared a humorous video boasting about the extreme fuel efficiency of his Bajaj Qute, claiming that a full tank costs him significantly less than a standard vehicle

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok, attracting massive views and comments from a diverse online audience

Social media users were amused by the man's claims and surprised by the car's low fuel costs, leading many to joke about the high price of petrol in South Africa

A money-savvy gent showcased his Bajaj Qute and bragged about its full tank fuel price. Image: @deelowecamo_nje

Source: TikTok

A local man’s video promoting the exceptional fuel efficiency of his petite Bajaj Qute captured the attention of social media users, who flooded his comments section with questions.

The clip, shared on TikTok by @deelowecamo_nje, gained massive views and comments from viewers who reacted with a wave of shock and humour.

The video opens with the man, @deelowecamo_nje, at a parking lot, loading his groceries into his car in the evening. He begins his boast by declaring he was tired of paying R1,000 for petrol and now pays only R120 for a full tank in his Bajaj. He later clarified in his caption that he actually pays R300.

The man brags about the fuel-efficient Bajaj Qute

He then enlisted a fellow gent to film the exterior of his car, showcasing the back and the front. A small group of men gathered closer to check out his ride, teasing the owner and expressing doubt that the car's speed exceeded 100km/h. The owner confidently defended his vehicle, explaining that it has five gears and that he had successfully driven it all the way from Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal.

Social media users were interested in knowing the price of the Bajaj, and others responded with humour. Image: jacoblund

Source: Getty Images

The R65k Microcar: Bajaj Qute

The Bajaj Qute garnered significant attention in South Africa, largely due to its highly competitive price and remarkable fuel economy. Classified in the European Union as a quadricycle, this microcar, which was initially unveiled in 2012, is known for its R65,000 price tag and a claimed fuel efficiency of 3 litres per R100km. The vehicle is powered by a small 216.6cc engine, allowing a top speed of 70km/h.

Crucially, while approved to run on South African roads, the Qute is restricted from travelling on highways due to the minimum 80km/h speed requirement. Positioned as an affordable and eco-friendly alternative for transport and delivery services, the Qute can accommodate a driver and three passengers, with foldable rear seats offering practical storage solutions. Source: MyBroadband.

Mzansi reacts to seeing the Bajaj Qute

Social media users flooded the comments section, responding with a mix of shock and humour. Many viewers were interested in the car's practical details, asking for its purchase price and the monthly cost of insurance. Some viewers praised his sensible decision, noting the currently high price of petrol. The humour peaked as commenters shared jokes, saying the car’s petrol cost was surprisingly less than the price of a takeout meal at Nando's.

User @Mtomdala asked:

"Insurance, how much is the insurance? Or maybe insurance companies (don't know it) abayazi 🙃."

User @Nolwazi maGcwabe ka Shuku teased:

"Full tank is cheaper than Nandos 😂."

User @Malunga joked:

"Your car should have the registration plate (No_stress_GP)."

User @Mom Dlomo asked:

"Siyabonga (thanks) for sharing, I love it. Ungawanki ama (ignore the) negative comments. Okusalayo (at the end of the day), it's yours with peace of mind. How many passengers does it take, my brother 🙏?"

User @rofhiwafreed teased:

"This one shouldn't be allowed in the fast lane 😅."

User @Ntsikayezwe said:

"This one is for the mature, not for attention."

User @Duke Johnson joked:

"That car in Durban can be blown 🌬️by the wind. So, it has to be on strike, checking for weather conditions, lol 😂."

Watch the TikTok video below:

