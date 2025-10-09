A high-end Mercedes-Benz G63, reportedly worth around R4 million, was involved in a shocking accident with a Volkswagen Jetta in Kimberley, Northern Cape

A video of the crash, captured by a man on TikTok, quickly spread online, sparking reactions ranging from concern to humour

While some sympathised with the drivers, others joked about the potential insurance payout for the Jetta owner, highlighting the financial implications of the crash

A shocking accident between a Volkswagen Jetta and a Mercedes-Benz G63, reportedly worth around R4 million, has sparked massive attention online after a video of the crash surfaced on social media.

A Jetta and a R4 million G63 collided in Kimberley, leaving witnesses shocked by the scene. Image: Oliver Helbig

In the viral clip, that was filmed by a man who goes under the TikTok handle @gomolemosa the man showcased the aftermath of the collision that reportedly took place in Kimberley, Northern Cape. Both vehicles appeared to have sustained serious damage, with the Jetta’s front crushed and the luxury G-Class also left in poor condition.

The video that was uploaded on 8 October 2025 quickly spread across various platforms, drawing reactions from stunned South Africans.

While many expressed concern over the severity of the crash, others couldn’t help but find humour in the situation. One viewer joked:

"That miracle the Jetta has been praying for. I can already imagine the upgrade."

Others sympathised with both drivers, noting that the cost of repairing either vehicle would be astronomical, especially the G63, which is known for its high-end performance and premium parts.

As of now, details surrounding the cause of the collision remain unclear, and there have been no official reports regarding injuries or damages beyond what was captured in the clip.

The viral moment has since sparked discussions about road safety and insurance coverage, with many users reminding drivers to stay alert and cautious, regardless of the kind of car they drive.

Two cars collided on a busy road, causing a scene. Image: Reza Estrakhrian

South Africa reacts to road accident in Kimberley

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the accident in Kimberley between the Jetta and the R4 million G63, saying:

Gontse Mogale wrote:

"Truth is the G63 might be expensive to fix but the owner will be able to fix it...but the Jetta owner might have lost his last last car he relied on to put bread on the table."

Ta K added:

"Jetta is happy where he is."

Odt.moeti said:

"Jetta hit the jackpot."

Teeeleeegaa expressed:

"Judging by the cars, Jetta is not at fault here unless he was reversing."

Fawbes Three replied:

"Somebody got rich overnight!"

Mphomphiksemohlabi commented:

"We know who is wrong, at least bro is getting rich instead of getting a generational debt."

Ronnieron stated:

"Jetta got hit by a jackpot. Jetta driver must also say he has back pains etc."

Nica simply said:

"A blessing in disguise for Jetta man."

Watch the video below:

