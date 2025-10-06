A TikTok video showed a luxury McLaren MP4-12C being pushed on the road, leaving South Africans both amused and stunned

The video quickly caught attention online, sparking jokes and curiosity about what caused the breakdown

The viral clip reminded many that even million-rand cars can have very human moments of failure

South Africans couldn’t believe their eyes after seeing a McLaren worth millions being pushed, turning luxury into an unexpected life lesson.

A person poses next to a high-end car, capturing a lighthearted moment before the viral video spread online. Image: @dullybambo, Don Mason

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by TikTok user @dullybambo on 3 October 2025 has left South Africans speechless after showing a McLaren MP4-12C, valued at around R5 million, being pushed on the road. Within just three days, the clip gathered massive attention, gaining over 4,900 likes and more than 200 comments. The short clip captures the high-end vehicle motionless while a few individuals struggle to move it forward manually. For many, the sight was hard to believe, asking how a supercar designed for speed and performance ended up needing human effort just to move.

The incident sparked a flood of curiosity and discussion online. Some users questioned what could have caused such an expensive vehicle to stop working, while others used the moment to remind viewers that even luxury comes with its own set of problems. The McLaren MP4-12C, known for its sleek design and powerful engine, is one of the most admired cars in the world, making the situation all the more surprising. The clip highlighted that no matter the price tag, cars are still machines that can fail unexpectedly, turning heads for reasons other than beauty or speed.

Luxury cars meet unexpected reality

The video spread across TikTok timelines quickly, prompting jokes, memes, and debates about the cost of owning such a car. Within a few days, thousands had watched and shared it, amazed that a vehicle worth millions could break down so publicly. For many, the image of people pushing a McLaren became an instant symbol of irony, a moment that combined luxury with everyday struggle. The viral post not only entertained people but also reminded them how unpredictable life can be, no matter your status.

South Africans reacted with a blend of shock and amusement. Some sympathised with the owner, while others couldn’t resist finding humour in the situation. Many felt it was a moment that humbled luxury itself, proving that even the most expensive cars sometimes need a good push.

A social media creator smiling in a casual outfit, known for posting relatable car content online. Image: @dullybambo

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Thando111 wrote:

“Can’t prove it, kodwa this is SA.”

Baswabile Piet Mabokachaba wrote:

“Lamborghini is gonna sue these guys for putting their brand in disrepute.”

KAIZEN 🇿🇦 wrote:

“Pushwa kanjani iAutormatic?”

Bensmoke_xix wrote:

“Probably forgot about the fuel consumption. 😂”

Siyabonga wrote:

“Sometimes supercars don’t turn on, that’s why they constantly need to be charged battery-wise.”

Marlon Musithu wrote:

“Lucky it can go into neutral easily, if it were SOME BMW, it would need a mechanic to go underneath to put it in neutral to push to a safer place.”

Moleculargenenetics71 wrote:

“Any car can disappoint you.”

Kingroajs wrote:

“Definitely petrol. He was rushing to put gas.”

