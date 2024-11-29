Shauwn Mkhize is trending after a SAPS and SARS raid on her La Lucia mansion, where her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane was arrested, and some of her luxury vehicles were seized

Mkhize's wealth largely comes from government tenders through her company, Zikhulise Construction, and her ownership of the Royal AM football club

Her impressive collection includes multiple luxury cars like Rolls-Royce, Ferrari, and Bentley, along with several high-end properties across South Africa

Shauwn Mkhize has been trending on social media and hogging headlines in all top publications following the raid on her La Lucia mansion in Durban. The flamboyant businesswoman allegedly owes SARS millions.

A look at MaMkhize's multi-millon fotune

Shauwn Mkhize is the talk of the town following the SAPS and SARS raid on her home, which led to her daughter-in-law Tamia Mpisane's arrest and the confiscation of some of her expensive vehicle.

Those who follow her on social media and watch her reality TV show, KwaMaMkhize, know she is a woman of unlimited means, but some still wonder how rich Shauwn Mkhize is.

Shauwn Mkhize acquired most of her wealth from winning government tenders through her company, Zikhulise Construction. According to The South African, MaMkhize's construction company has won several tenders from the eThekwini and KwaDukuza councils to construct RDP houses. She owns Royal AM’s South African Premier League club, which plays in the top flight.

MaMkhize's impressive car collection and mansions

Shauwn Mkhize undoubtedly has a mouthwatering car collection. The star and her family members, including her son Andile, his wife Tamia, and daughter Sbahle Mpisane, have flaunted top-of-the-range cars on social media.

MaMkhize's cars include a R16 million Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, a R3 million Ferrari 612 Scaglietii, a R4.5 million Rolls-Royce Ghost, a R6 million Rolls-Royce Phantom, and a R3 million Bentley Bentayga.

The flamboyant businesswoman also owns the famous La Lucia mansion in Durban, a farm, and other posh properties around the country.

Video of MaMkhize advising people to work with construction mafias resurfaces

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African construction mogul Shauwn Mkhize is on everyone's lips after she made controversial statements about construction mafias. This clip follows the raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban by the South African Revenue Services (SARS) concerning the unpaid taxes saga.

In the old clip, Shauwn Mkhize spoke on TV about the importance of people supporting construction mafias and trying to forge a relationship with them.

