Mama Joy showed support for Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize amid reports of SARS raiding her Durban mansion by posting about Royal AM's upcoming match

Fans on social media criticized Mama Joy, highlighting MaMkhize's legal troubles and the SARS investigation

Many users mocked her loyalty, suggesting she reconsider her public support for the embattled businesswoman

Mama Joy is making headlines once again after the reports that the SA Revenue Authority was raiding her Durban mansion. Mama Joy, one of her biggest supporters, showed her some love in a post.

Mama Joy has sent some love to Shauwn Mkhize. Image: @mamajoy_chauke and @kwamamkhize

Mama Joy shows some love to MaMkhize

Mama Joy is the definition of a true friend. The popular sports fanatic took to her social media page to show some love to Shauwn Mkhize, popularly known as MaMkhize, following the SARS raid on her posh mansion.

Taking to her X page, Mama Joy spoke about Shauwn Mkhize's football team, Royal AM's upcoming match and expressed her love for the flamboyant business mogul. She wrote:

"3 points Loading Thwihli Thwahla love you Ma ⁦@RAMFC_sa vs ⁦@goldenarrowsfc1 Harry Gwala Stadium."

Fans react to Mama Joy's post

Social media users reminded Mama Joy about her mentor's problem with the law. Many said she should focus on the SARS raid.

@Xee_GP said:

"Her residence is being raided. The SARS official investigating her almost got killed.....🤬"

@MoloiThabisoo said:

"Prison waiting for her."

@Mosele26 commented:

"You better jump ship now the boat is about to submerge in troubled waters and never reemerge😂😂😂😂😂"

@CJKomape added:

"What I like about you is that when its time for you to sing for supper you don't hesitate."

@HloksMosia said:

"SARS is also loading more than three points from skeem sa hao."

SAPS and SARS officials raid Shauwn Mkhize's house

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African Police Services and South African Revenue Services officials raided the home of businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to @Newzroom405, the officials raided Mkhize's home on 26 November 2024. Although little information is available regarding what they were looking for, the raid could be linked to her current tax woes. She has been accused of evading taxes worth R38 million.

