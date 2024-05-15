Mama Joy was dragged over the photo she took with Shauwn Mkhize after a Royal AM match

Mzansi trolled the soccer fanatic for telling MaMkhize that the team would bounce back after their loss

Meanwhile, others accused Mama Joy of putting up an act to please her alleged sponsor

Mama Joy was dragged for her message to and photo with Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize. Images: mamajoy_chauke, kwa_mammkhize

Mama Joy is being dragged for her picture with Shauwn Mkhize. Taken after Royal AM's recent loss against Mamelodi Sundowns, Mama Joy cheered MaMkize up, but Mzansi didn't take well to her words of encouragement.

Mama Joy shares selfie with MaMkhize

Following Royal AM's disappointing 2-0 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns, it's clear that Mama Joy's thoughts were with team boss, Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize.

In a bid to cheer her up, the football fanatic posed for a selfie with the reality TV star and told her that the team would bounce back.

It's evident that the ladies have a good relationship as Briefly News reported that Mama Joy recently visited the socialite's La Lucia home and gave netizens a tour of the massive mansion.

"We will bounce back, Ma."

Mzansi reacts to Mama Joy and MaMkhize's photo

Netizens trolled Mama Joy and MaMkhize, saying Royal AM is far from being saved or "bouncing back":

Disqo_ZA said:

"Nope, y'all are not bouncing back!"

Bomboh_N wrote:

"Royal AM won't survive play-offs, just a friendly warning."

BTembe37 posted:

"You should have beefed up the squad in the second leg of the season."

Majakathata_15 joked:

"This team only trains when playing against Chiefs."

Meanwhile, some netizens commented on Mama Joy referring to MaMkhize as "Ma," claiming she was doing it for a paycheck and was much older than the reality TV star:

LyfeSuperstaR dragged Mama Joy:

"You just called someone who is young enough to be your daughter, 'Ma'? Respect yourself, Chauke."

BafanaSurprise trolled:

"Calling a Child 'Mama' because she is richer than you."

ishy_msipa said:

"Respect yourself. She's way younger than you for you to be calling her 'Ma'. Don't allow poverty to take away your dignity."

ndisha wrote:

"Ma? What nonsense is this? Singing for your supper."

MaMkhize celebrates Mother's Day

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shauwn Mkhize celebrating Mother's Day in style.

The socialite's pictures were met with mixed reactions, where supporters gushed over her photoshoot while some netizens dragged her children for not spoiling her.

