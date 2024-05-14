PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns have four games left to earn the invincible tag by finishing the league campaign unbeaten

Midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise says the players are focused on finishing the season unbeaten, starting with the match against Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Sundowns fans took to social media to wish the team as they look to emulate English giants Arsenal, who achieved the feat in 2004

Sphelele Mkhulise says Mamelodi Sundowns aim for an invincible season but face a tricky encounter against Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024.

The midfielder said 14th placed Royal AM will be a challenging opponent for the Sundowns side, praised by former coach Pitso Mosimane after achieving a 50-game unbeaten streak

Sphelele Mkhulise says Mamelodi Sundowns has their objective

Sundowns will face Royal AM on Tuesday, 14 May 2024, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to Briefly News, Mkhulise said they remained focused despite already winning the PSL title, which coach Rhulani Mokwena dedicated to Sundowns executive Thlopie Motsepe.

Mkhulise said:

"They are 14th on the log, and they will want the three points, which we won't give them because we have our own objectives [finishing the season unbeaten] as a team."

Fans want an invincible season

Masandawana fans took to social media to back the PSL champions to achieve invincible status by avoiding defeat in the last four games of the campaign.

Gift Ngwenya wants Downs to continue their success:

"It will be good to finish the league without a loss."

Bafana Makwa wants the record:

"I would love that for us."

Devon Mahalia says the PSL is too easy:

"Sundowns have no competition in the PSL. They are playing against weaklings."

Samandlovu Mpongo says Sundowns must enjoy their success:

"Next season, things will change."

Thuso Nhlapo is proud:

"History in the making."

