Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has signed a new four-year deal at PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns

The 32-year-old shot-stopper still has dreams of one day playing overseas despite his new deal at the Pretoria club

Masandawana fans backed Williams' decision to stay as they feel he is too old for an overseas move

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper has put his name on a new four-year deal with the club after they secured their seventh successive PSL title.

The Bafana skipper, the favourite to win the PSL Golden Glove Award, extended his stay at Sundowns while still holding dreams of securing a move overseas.

Ronwen Williams is happy at Mamelodi Sundowns

Williams signed a new deal with Sundowns, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to SABC Sport, the star of rapper Focalistic's 'Pressure' music video said he would consider a move abroad if one came up.

Williams said:

"I'm happy at the club; I've signed a new deal; long may this continue – the achievements, the success, and even the heartbreak because that builds and fuels us to go even harder in the next season. But if something comes, and the club is happy, then so be it."

Fans support Williams' decision

Local football fans took to social media to show their admiration for Williams, while some felt the 32-year-old had aged out of an overseas move.

Mac PapaBlessy says Williams made the right choice:

"This one won't survive overseas. He's not good at all."

Reginaldo Gordinho says Williams is too old for a move:

"He is already 30; overseas teams buy young keepers so that they can develop."

Tovhowani Mamphiswana admires Williams:

"I don't know why those big European teams are not signing him. He is simply the best."

Ihtanisokn Tfig Alesnodam says Sundowns is the best option::

"He'll never go abroad; he's too old now. But he's the best!"

Bethel Swidi Wabantwana has a wish:

"I wish Al Nassr could see you, Ronwen."

Ronwen Williams backed for top PSL award

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena said goalkeeper Ronwen Willams could win the PSL Player of the Year Award.

The goalkeeper kept 14 clean sheets this season as Sundowns won their seventh successive PSL title.

