Local football stars Relebohile Mofokeng and Ronwen Williams starred in the music video of amapiano star Focalistc’s new hit, ‘Pressure’.

The PSL stars played cameo roles in the video, which also featured Protea Kagiso Rabada and Bok Damian Willemse

Netizens showed their love for the athletes who starred in the video, especially Mofokeng and Williams

Footballers Ronwen Willaisms and Relebohile Mofokeng played starring roles in rapper Focalist's new music video.

Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile and Ronwen Williams were just some of the star athletes who featured in rapper Focalistic's new music video, 'Pressure'.

Bok Damian Willemse and Protea Kagiso Rabada also starred in Focalistic's video, released on all platforms.

Mzansi's sporting stars star in music video

Williams and Mofokeng star in Focalist's new music video according to the tweet below:

In the video, winger Mofokeng, who is tipped to be a star for Pirates, can be seen singing the chorus after Rabada stars as part of a group of people breaking into Orlando Stadium.

Bafana skipper Williams', who showed his parenting skills on Instagram in March 2024, role in the video, sees him walk approach a group of people dancing around him.

Fans show their love for Willams and Mofokeng

After their starring roles in the video, music and football lovers took to social media to show their love for Mofokeng and Williams.

Lesedi Kgosana took a shot at Kaizer Chiefs:

"The only teams that matters in Gauteng."

Ambience LA SouListic Mafa is a fan of Mofokeng:

"The best youngest player in Mzansi. We are yet to see the best of Rele Mofokeng."

Thabang Milton picked out a Bafana legend in the video:

"Saw the Video on Channel 0 yesterday. Even Lucas Radebe is there, holding a Real Goat in Orlando Stadium."

Mat Max says the video brings back some fond memories:

"Bringing TKZee and Benny vibes back."

Mbu Elvis Villa backs both Williams and Mofokeng:

"Goalkeeper of the season and young player of the season."

Johnny Mampa loves the collaboration:

"When music meets football."

Sinelethu Lethu Manzebe backs Mofokeng:

"Going forward. Relebohile Mofokeng.. Role model."

Thomas Junior loved it:

"Great stuff."

Mnqobi Sphephelo admires Williams:

"Where to buy Ronwen's swag?"

Thato Yaone loves Mofokeng:

"The best youngster in all Africa."

Bafana legend Neil Tovey stars on the silver screeen

As reported by Briefly News, Bafana legend Neil Tovey recently starred in the popular SABC 1 drama series Uzalo.

Tovey played the coach of a fictional community team on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, in an episode of the show.

