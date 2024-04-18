Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Neil Tovey had a cameo role on the popular SABC 1 drama series Uzalo.

The Bafana legend starred as the coach of a fictional community team in the Thursday, 17 April 2024, episode of the show

The 61-year-old Tovey is well-respected among football fans, and Uzalo viewers expressed their delight in seeing him on the silver screen

Afcon winner Neil Tovey played a coach on popular SABC 1 drama Uzalo. Image: Darren Stewart / Michael Steele

Source: Getty Images

1996 Afcon-winning skipper Neil Tovey made his acting debut after a cameo role in SABC 1 show Uzalo on Thursday, 17 April 2024.

In the episode, Tovey played the KwaMashu community football team coach, putting him on the list of acting footballers, which includes Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, who starred in a viral video

Neil Tovey shines on the silver screen

Uzalo showed snippets of Tovey's acting debut in the tweet below:

The tweet read:

"So the ladies brought out the big Guns! A legend in the building siphethe uNeil Tovey "

While Tovey extends his influence to the world of television, the 61-year-old recently identified Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi as a candidate for Kaizer Chiefs.

Uzalo fans applaud Tovey

Local football fans admire Tovey for his accomplishments as a player; the 61-year-old can now add Uzalo fans to his list of supporters.

Thulisani Mpofu loves the crossover between sports and entertainment:

"That's amazing to promote sports in lost land."

Zaza Machi Magoba Ngolozela is a fan of Tovey:

"Our legend."

Jack Earl Mjekejeke loved seeing Tovey on the screen:

"Neil 'umkhukhu' Captain Tovey."

Leo Malebana admires the former Bafana skipper:

"Neil Tovey the Real Mokoko."

Thandisizwe Maqhalothi says Tocey's TV persona has to be careful:

"I know Nkunzi is gonna ask for protection fee from him."

Junior Khanye lands new TV gig

As reported by Briefly News, former Kaizer Chiefs star Junior Khanye will host a new TV show, Fixing the Game: Junior Khanye, on Mzansi Wethu.

In the show, which will be aired on Thursday, 11 July 2024, Khanye will discuss his challenges after football.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News