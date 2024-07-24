Global site navigation

Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo? An objective analysis based on stats
Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo? An objective analysis based on stats

by  Helix Odhiambo 5 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated football for over a decade, sparking an endless debate about who is better. The two athletes have also entered discussions about who the goat of soccer is alongside Pele, Diego Maradona, and Johan Cryuff. So, who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

Is Messi better than Ronaldo?
Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) during a friendly match against Australia. Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates against Slovakia at EURO 2024. Photo: Octavio Passos, Lintao Zhang (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Messi is an Argentine forward who plays for Inter Miami in the MLS. His rival, Ronaldo, is a Portuguese forward who plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi League. We break down their profiles, all-time career stats and achievements.

Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo?

Messi and Ronaldo have set unprecedented records that may take years to break. The duo has also scooped almost every award over the past two decades.

As the Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry grows, it is crucial to understand why each fanbase prefers one player to the other. To settle the debate, we compile their stats from credible sources such as Goal, The Week, and Transfermarkt as of July 2024.

Messi vs Ronaldo profile summaries

Full nameLionel Andres Messi CuccittiniCristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro
NicknamesLeo, La Pulga, Atomic FleaCR7, El Bicho, Mr. Champions League
Date of birth24 June 19875 February 1985
Age37 (as of July 2024)39 (as of July 2024)
BirthplaceRosario, Argentina Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, Funchal, Portugal
NationalityArgentinePortuguese
Height1.70 m1.88 m
Best footLeftRight
Main positionRight wingerCentre forward
Current clubInter MiamiAl Nassr
Past clubsBarcelona, Paris Saint-GermainSporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus
Market value$32.6 million$16.3 million
Net worth$650 million$600 million
Social mediaInstagram FacebookInstagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Who is the best player, Messi or Ronaldo?

The two players have strengths and weaknesses. While Lionel Messi is good at dribbling, scoring, and playmaking, the Portuguese stands out for his aerial abilities, shooting skills, physical and technical abilities, and prolific goal scorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo's career stats
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Arab Club Champions Cup Final against Al Hilal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Yasser Bakhsh
Source: Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo's career stats

The striker has scored 889 goals and provided 283 assists in 1225 matches for club and country as of July 2024. He is the top goal scorer in men's international football (130 goals) and has the all-time record for men's international appearances (212).

The great Cristiano Ronaldo is also the top goal scorer in the UEFA Champions League (141 goals) and the first male player to score in five different FIFA World Cups.

Messi's career stats

Leo has 844 goals and 413 assists in 1091 matches for club and country as of July 2024. He has the most goals and assists combined in football history. Messi is also the second all-time top international goal scorer after Ronaldo.

According to Dario AS, CR7 has scored more hattricks (65) in his career than his Argentine rival (57), but Leo has a better hattrick rate.

Messi vs Ronaldo trophies
Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the FIFA World Cup Winners' Trophy on 18 December 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. Photo: Catherine Ivill
Source: Getty Images

Messi vs Ronaldo trophies

Messi is the most decorated footballer, with 45 trophies. He lifted 35 titles with Barcelona, six with Argentina, two with PSG, and one with Inter Miami, per ESPN.

CR7 has 34 titles, including 15 with Real Madrid, nine with Manchester United, five with Juventus, two with Portugal, and one with Sporting CP and Al Nassr.

Head-to-head stats

According to One Football, the two have faced each other 36 times, with Messi winning 16 matches and Ronaldo winning 11. Leo has 22 goals and 12 assists in their clashes, while Ronaldo has 21 goals and one assist.

Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry
Leo Messi (R) of PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Ruyadh XI fight for possession during a friendly match at King Fahd International Stadium on 19 January 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Aurelien Meunier
Source: Getty Images

Is Messi better than Ronaldo?

The Argentine has more trophies and assists than his Portuguese counterpart. Leo also is a gifted dribbler and one of the best passers. He has more individual accolades than his rival. So, where is Ronaldo better than Messi?

CR7 has more goals than Leo and has played more games. He is physically strong and good with headers. Ronaldo's mentality and confidence also make him stand out. Here are their awards.

Cristiano RonaldoAccoladesLionel Messi
5Ballon d'Or8
2The Best FIFA Men's Player3
4European Golden Shoe6
0World Cup Golden Ball2
4UEFA Player of the Year3
15FIFPro World XI17
4Player of the Year (league)6
34Total45

Who has more fans, Messi or Ronaldo?

The two footballers have billions of fans globally. Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter), per Forbes report. The Portuguese now has over 903 million followers as of July 2024.

Leo has more presence in South America and the United States. Research by SSRS ranked the Inter Miami star as the most famous athlete in the USA in 2024, surpassing Michael Jordan and Tom Brady. Messi is the first soccer player to rank as America's favourite athlete.

Frequently asked questions

The individual battle between Ronaldo and Messi has shaped football for over a decade and inspired many young generations. Here are more facts about them.

  • Who is richer, Messi or Ronaldo? Leo has an estimated net worth of $650 million, making him the wealthiest and one of the highest-paid athletes. Ronaldo is worth around $600 million as of 2024.
  • Who is the better dribbler, Messi or Ronaldo? The Argentine is one of football's great dribblers. In 2023, the Daily Mail reported that Leo had completed nearly twice as many dribbles as Ronaldo in the last 17 years.
  • Who is the No. 1 GOAT in football? Fans and football experts remain divided about the greatest man to play the sport. Some have declared Messi the GOAT, while others consider Pele, Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Who is better than Messi? The Argentine has accomplished nearly everything in football but is not good at everything. Cristiano has more goals and better Champions League stats than him, while Pele has more World Cup trophies than Leo.

Who is better: Messi or Ronaldo? The debate will continue raging for years as fans give diverse opinions and stats on the two greatest footballers. The race to replace them is also intensifying as the two athletes near their end.

