Who are Tom Brady's sisters? All about the siblings of the NFL star

NFL superstar Tom Brady is one of the biggest names to come out of the sport, with an impressive career spanning decades. Particular interest was made towards his private life, including his family and siblings. What do we know about Tom Brady's sisters?

The NFL star has three siblings. Pictured above is one of his sisters, Julie. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Tom Brady's siblings may have their own paths in life that they have taken, but they are openly supportive of their famous brother, often publicly supporting him at games and events. The NFL star has retired, but in April 2023, rumours spread of his return.

Full name Thomas Edward Patrick Brady, Jr. Nickname 'Tom Terrific', 'California Cool' Date of birth 3 August 1977 Age 45 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace San Mateo, California, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Miami, Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Gisele Bündchen from 2009 to 2022) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 102 kg Height 193 cm Hair colour Brown Eye colour Grey Parents Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia Brady Children John Edward Thomas Moynahan, Vivian Lake Brady, and Benjamin Brady Profession American Football player, model Education Junipero Serra High School and the University of Michigan Native language English Net worth $512 million Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

After playing for his college football team, Michigan Wolverines, he was drafted into the NFL in 2000, where he joined the New England Patriots. He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. After various comments that he was retiring from football, he officially stepped away from the game in early 2023 after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Does Tom Brady have siblings?

Tom has three siblings. They are considered a close-knit family, often pictured together at various sporting events and his previous games.

How many sisters does Tom Brady have?

Since all of his siblings are women, he has three sisters. Their names are Maureen Brady, Julie Brady, and Nancy Brady.

His sisters are Maureen, Julie, and Nancy. Photo: @tombrady on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are Tom Brady and Kyle Brady related?

Besides their shared name and career, they are not related. The 13-year NFL veteran Kyle Brady is commonly associated with Tom because they are in the same line of work and share the same surname.

Is Tom Brady close to his sisters?

Considering they are often pictured hanging out together in recent years, it is assumed they are close-knit. His former wife has also stated he is still treated like the 'baby' of the family, showing apparent affection from his sisters even into adulthood.

Tom Brady's sisters’ ages

Not much is known about the sisters; their ages are no exception. There is no confirmation of Maureen's age, but some sources state she is in her 50s. Nancy is reportedly turning 51 years old in 2023, with Julie turning 48 years old in 2023.

Tom and his sister, Julie. Photo: @tombrady on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who are Tom Brady's sisters married to?

Tom Brady's sisters’ husbands include Brian Timmons, Maureen's former husband; Kevin Youkilis, Julie's husband; and Steve Bonelli, Nancy's husband. Not much is known about Brian Timmons and Steve Bonelli, but Kevin Youkilis is a professional baseball player and actor.

What does Julie Brady do for a living?

Julie Brady is a teacher. However, there are some reports that she is now a stay-at-home mother. Maureen is a nurse and sports instructor, with Nancy is a public health expert.

Although Tom Brady's sisters took a drastically different career path from each other, they have remained close throughout the years and supported each other's passions. They are sure to keep that close-knit relationship, despite their life paths veering even further away from one another.

