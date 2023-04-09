Who is Laura Ingraham's daughter? Meet Maria Caroline Ingraham

Being related to a celebrity often means that your life is also under the scrutiny of the media. This has been the case for Maria Caroline Ingraham, famous for being Laura Ingraham's daughter. So, who is she?

Laura with her children, Maria, Michael Dmitri and Nikolai Peter. Photo: @irishrygirl

Source: Twitter

Maria Caroline Ingraham is known as the daughter of Laura Anne, a conservative American television personality who currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel, a position she has held since October 2017. Additionally, she serves as the editor-in-chief of LifeZette.

Maria Caroline Ingraham's profiles and bio

Full name Maria Caroline Ingraham Gender Female Year of birth 2005 Country of birth Guatemala Age 18 years Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Laura Ingraham Siblings Michael Dhimitri and Nikolai Peter

How old is Maria Caroline Ingraham?

Although her exact birthday remains unknown, she was born in 2005. As of 2023, Maria Caroline Ingraham's age is around 18 years.

Maria Caroline Ingraham's education

She was born in Guatemala, but after Laura adopted her in 208, she moved to the United States. This makes her American, but she is of mixed ethnicity. Not much is known about where Maria goes to school.

Does Laura Ingraham have a daughter?

Laura does not have any biological children of her own. However, she has adopted three children, Maria from Guatemala and two other boys: Michael Dhimitri, whom she adopted in 2009; and Nikolai Peter whom she adopted in 2011.

After finalizing the adoption of her children, the media personality took to announce the excellent news on radio. She said that Maria had been in foster care in Guatemala before her adoption. Laura Ingraham disclosed that she wanted children after spending time with her friend's kids. However, why she decided to adopt rather than have biological children remains unknown.

Who is Maria Caroline Ingraham's mother?

Laura Anne is a conservative American television personality who currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel, a position she has held since October 2017. Additionally, she serves as the editor-in-chief of LifeZette.

Maria Caroline's mother speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo by Michael Brochstein

Source: Getty Images

Previously, she hosted The Laura Ingraham Show on a national level. Before that, Laura served as a speechwriter during the Reagan administration in the late 1980s and later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia in 1991.

She then worked as a law clerk for Clarence Thomas, a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following this, Laura joined the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York City. She began her media career in the mid-1990s and is recognized for supporting Donald Trump and her role as an unofficial advisor to him during his presidency.

Who is Maria Caroline Ingraham's husband?

Caroline is only 18 years old. Although she has reached the legal age for marriage, she is, nonetheless, a teenager.

What is Maria Caroline Ingraham's net worth?

Caroline is still under her mother's care. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Laura has had much success as a television personality and is worth about $40 million.

Laura Ingraham has maintained the lives of her children away from the public eye, including her daughter, Maria Caroline. They are often not seen together in public, and neither has Laura made any posts including them on her social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Who is Natalie Viscuso? Age, family, height, movies, career, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Natalie Viscuso. She is the girlfriend of the famous Man of Steel character, Henry Cavill, and even though she has been in actual movies of her own, she is mainly known for her p

roduction works in the industry. She has been active in the movie industry since she was a teenager and has maintained that status for almost two decades.

Source: Briefly News