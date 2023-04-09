Who is Laura Ingraham's daughter? Meet Maria Caroline Ingraham
Being related to a celebrity often means that your life is also under the scrutiny of the media. This has been the case for Maria Caroline Ingraham, famous for being Laura Ingraham's daughter. So, who is she?
Maria Caroline Ingraham is known as the daughter of Laura Anne, a conservative American television personality who currently hosts The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel, a position she has held since October 2017. Additionally, she serves as the editor-in-chief of LifeZette.
Maria Caroline Ingraham's profiles and bio
|Full name
|Maria Caroline Ingraham
|Gender
|Female
|Year of birth
|2005
|Country of birth
|Guatemala
|Age
|18 years
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Laura Ingraham
|Siblings
|Michael Dhimitri and Nikolai Peter
How old is Maria Caroline Ingraham?
Although her exact birthday remains unknown, she was born in 2005. As of 2023, Maria Caroline Ingraham's age is around 18 years.
Maria Caroline Ingraham's education
She was born in Guatemala, but after Laura adopted her in 208, she moved to the United States. This makes her American, but she is of mixed ethnicity. Not much is known about where Maria goes to school.
Does Laura Ingraham have a daughter?
Laura does not have any biological children of her own. However, she has adopted three children, Maria from Guatemala and two other boys: Michael Dhimitri, whom she adopted in 2009; and Nikolai Peter whom she adopted in 2011.
After finalizing the adoption of her children, the media personality took to announce the excellent news on radio. She said that Maria had been in foster care in Guatemala before her adoption. Laura Ingraham disclosed that she wanted children after spending time with her friend's kids. However, why she decided to adopt rather than have biological children remains unknown.
Who is Maria Caroline Ingraham's mother?
Previously, she hosted The Laura Ingraham Show on a national level. Before that, Laura served as a speechwriter during the Reagan administration in the late 1980s and later earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia in 1991.
She then worked as a law clerk for Clarence Thomas, a justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. Following this, Laura joined the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in New York City. She began her media career in the mid-1990s and is recognized for supporting Donald Trump and her role as an unofficial advisor to him during his presidency.
Who is Maria Caroline Ingraham's husband?
Caroline is only 18 years old. Although she has reached the legal age for marriage, she is, nonetheless, a teenager.
What is Maria Caroline Ingraham's net worth?
Caroline is still under her mother's care. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Laura has had much success as a television personality and is worth about $40 million.
Laura Ingraham has maintained the lives of her children away from the public eye, including her daughter, Maria Caroline. They are often not seen together in public, and neither has Laura made any posts including them on her social media accounts.
