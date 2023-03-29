The life story of Ian Anthony Dale's wife Nicole Garippo

Since Ian Anthony Dale captivated his fans with his masterful on-screen performances in movies like Hawaii Five-0, they have been fascinated by his personal life and celebrity marriage. With Nicole Garippo as his wife, many have been eager to investigate the story behind their union.

Ian Anthony Dale and Nicole Garippo attend the Sunset On The Beach event celebrating the 10th season of Hawaii Five-0 and season 2 of Magnum P.I. Photo: Darryl Oumi

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Garippo, the wife of Ian Anthony Dale, is shrouded in mystery. Despite being a fashion designer, her marriage to the famous actor has piqued the public's interest. The enigmatic celebrity wife continues to fascinate and intrigue many people with her designs in notable Hollywood movies, making her stand out.

Nicole Garippo's biography summary

Full name Nicole Garippo Gender Female Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Ian Anthony Dale Children 2 College/University California State University Profession Costume designer Net worth $1 million

Background information

Nicole Garippo was born in the United States of America and is of white Caucasian ethnicity. Her exact date and place of birth, as well as her parents' identity, remain undisclosed. Garippo has not shared information about her early life, including her preschool and high school education.

Despite her private nature, she spent most of her adult life in California, where she obtained her college degree from California State University. She has an older sister named Vanessa.

Nicole Garippo's career

Garippo's career began with her breakthrough as a costume coordinator in the biographical crime drama film Big Eyes in 2014. She continued to work as a costume production assistant in the romantic drama movie, By the Sea, in 2015. Garippo has worked on several notable Hollywood movies such as Alice Through the Looking Glass, Into the Woods, War Dogs, and Nocturnal Animals.

Ian Anthony Dale and his wife, Nicole Garippo, at the Sunset On The Beach event. Photo: Darryl Oumi

Source: Getty Images

The actress is also part of the creative team at Body Language Sportswear, a brand specialising in women's fitness and sports clothing. With a portfolio of 71 products, including flexible leggings and stylish sports tops, the brand aims to meet the needs of women in the sports world.

Nicole Garippo's wedding

Nicole Garippo is married to Ian Anthony Dale, a well-known American actor recognised for his roles in TV shows and movies like Salvation, Charmed, Surface, and Tekken. Although it is unknown how they met, their relationship lasted at least two years.

They tied the knot on October 8, 2016, in a lavish ceremony at a New American restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Sharing his bundle of joy, Nicole Garippo's spouse posted this on his Instagram page:

I have never felt more joy and good fortune than I did in this moment. I was, and continue to be truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of generosity, hope, support, and love by all who were there to witness Nic and I make the ultimate promise to each other.

After their wedding, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Roman Anthony, on August 23, 2017. But, before the child's birth, Anthony shared how excited he was, knowing he would soon become a father. While he did not hesitate to mention his fears, he also said that he had learned from the best and had the most incredible partner beside him.

In February 2020, Ian Anthony Dale's daughter was born, making the couple proud parents of two children.

Nicole Garippo's net worth

Nicole Garippo has accumulated an alleged net worth of $1 million through her work in Hollywood. She also made this by working as a creative designer.

From the moment Nicole Garippo said, "I do," to Ian, her life transformed into a journey of epic proportions, filled with triumphs and pure bliss. This dynamic duo's union ignited an explosion of creativity and achievement, pushing them to reach unparalleled levels of success.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Evanka Franjko, Joey Buttafuoco's wife

Briefly.co.za shared exciting details about Joey Buttafuoco's wife, Evanka Franjko, who is a Croatian-born woman who lives a simple and private life. She made newspaper headlines for marrying Joey.

Her husband, Joey Buttafuoco, is an actor and TV personality known for appearing in various shows and movies. He is more recognised for his illegal acts, fraud, and sexual crimes in the United States.

Source: Briefly News