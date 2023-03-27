Who is Chloe Pacey? All about the life partner of Brenton Thwaites

Chloe Pacey, known as the life partner of Brenton Thwaites has displayed her artwork in some of the most famous and prestigious art exhibitions and events, and she has sold works to galleries and private collectors all around the world.

Australian artist Chloe Pacey. Photo: @chloepacey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pacey Chloe is an Australian artist who has made a name for herself in the art world with her unique and expressive style. Today, she is known for her abstract paintings and mixed media pieces that explore themes of identity, emotion, and the human experience.

Chloe Pacey's profiles and bio

Name Chloe Pacey Gender Female Date of birth 3rd of October, 1989 Place of birth Perth, Australia Zodiac sign Libra Nationality Australian Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet and 7 inches Weight 60 kilograms Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Dating Spouse Brenton Thwaites Occupation Painter Net worth $100, 000 Social media accounts Instagram

How old is Chloe Pacey?

She was born on the 3rd of October, 1989. As of 2023, Chloe Pacey's age is 33 years. Her star sign is Libra. Her mother was a painter, and her father was a photographer, and she spent much of her childhood exploring their studios and experimenting with different mediums herself. She studied fine arts at the National Art School in Sydney, honing her skills and developing her signature style.

Where is Chloe Pacey from?

She was born in Perth, Australia, grew up in a creative family and was encouraged to pursue her passion for art from a young age. Her artistic journey began at a young age, as she was surrounded by art and creativity.

How tall is Chloe Pacey?

At 5 feet and 7 inches, Pacey has a statuesque figure with a lean, athletic build. She weighs about 60 kilograms or 132 pounds. Her hair and eyes are brown.

Career

Pacey has established herself as a rising star in the art world, with exhibitions and shows in galleries across Australia and the United States. Her work has been featured in numerous publications, including Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, and ArtAsiaPacific, and she has won several awards for her contributions to the art world.

Brenton and Chloe attend the premiere of Disney's 'Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' at Dolby Theatre on May 18, 2017, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Pacey's art is characterized by bold, colourful brushstrokes, layered textures, and abstract shapes and forms. She often incorporates mixed media elements into her work, such as collage, ink, and gold leaf, to create depth and complexity. Her pieces are meant to evoke strong emotions and reflect the complexities of the human experience, from joy and love to fear and pain.

Charity

Despite her busy career and family life, Pacey has also made time to give back to her community and support causes close to her heart. She has collaborated with several charitable organizations, including the Royal Hospital for Women Foundation and the Australian Childhood Foundation, to raise awareness and funds for important issues affecting women and children.

Who is Chloe Pacey's partner?

Pacey's personal life has also garnered attention, particularly her relationship with actor Brenton Thwaites. Chloe Pacey and Brenton Thwaites met on the set of the Pirates of the Caribbean series in February 2015 and began dating shortly after that. They have been together ever since and have three children together.

Thwaites, best known for his roles in films such as Pirates of the Caribbean and Maleficent, has supported Pacey's career and often attends her exhibitions and events. The couple has been relatively private about their relationship, but Pacey has spoken in interviews about the challenges of balancing her family life with her career aspirations.

How many children does Brenton Thwaites have?

Brenton Thwaites with his wife and children. Photo: @chloepacey on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thwaites and Pacey's children are three in total. Their children include daughters, whom she often cites as her inspiration for her work. She balances her responsibilities as a parent with her busy schedule as an artist, constantly working late into the night to complete her latest piece or prepare for an upcoming exhibition.

Her first two daughters are named Birdie and Peppa. However, the pair had a child in 2020 but are yet to disclose the identity.

Are Brenton Thwaites and Chloe Pacey married?

Even though the couple has been together for quite a long time and has children, she is yet to be officiated as Brenton Thwaites' wife.

What is Chloe Pacey's net worth?

Pacey's success as an artist has also translated into financial success, with an estimated net worth of around $100 thousand. She has sold pieces to private collectors and galleries worldwide, and her work has been exhibited in some of the most prestigious art shows and events.

Chloe Pacey, the spouse of Brenton Thwaites is a talented artist with a bright future ahead of her. Her work is bold, expressive, and emotionally resonant, and she has proven to be a formidable force in the art world.

READ ALSO: What is Colin Cowherd's net worth, and how much does he make on The Herd?

Briefly published an article about Colin Cowherd. He is a decorated media personality affiliated with Fox radio and The Herd with Colin Cowherd. He was initially affiliated with ESPN, although he had a dramatic departure.

Source: Briefly News