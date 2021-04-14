Meet Cesar Millan's wife to be Jahira Dar: age, marriage, net worth

Jahira Dar is a popular Dominican actress. She is a former wardrobe consultant and stylist. Besides her career, many people know her for being the fiancée of Cesar Millan, a Mexican-American dog trainer.

Jahira shot into the limelight due to her fiancée's celebrity status. Unlike some female stars, she does not seem to enjoy being in the public eye. Mostly, she prefers to keep a low profile, making it almost impossible to know much about her. Even so, Jahira Dar's biography reveals few known facts about her.

Profile summary

Real name Jahira Dar Gender Female Date of birth 1st February 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Dominican Republic Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality Dominican Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 125 pounds (56 kg) Body measurements 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Engaged Fiancee Cesar Millan Profession Actress and former stylist and wardrobe consultant Net worth $1 million

Who is Cesar Millan's partner Jahira Dar?

Dar was born in 1985 in the Dominican Republic. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is currently the creative director of Cesar's Way Inc, a resource for dog training. Considering she highly values her privacy, she has never come public about her family.

How old is Jahira Dar?

Jahira Dar's age is 38 years as of 2023. Her birthday is on 1st February. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What nationality is Jahira Dar?

The actress was born in the Dominican Republic, making her a Dominican national.

Career

Jahira Dar began her professional career in the fashion and entertainment industries. She was a wardrobe consultant and stylist. Dar also worked as a salesperson for Dolce & Gabbana. She also dabbled in modelling.

In 2012, she had the opportunity to star in Cesar Millan: The Real Story. The documentary featured the life of Cesar Millan. In the film, she appeared as Cesar's girlfriend.

What is Jahira Dar's net worth?

According to Next Biography, Jahira Dar has an estimated net worth of $1 million. Cesar Millan, on the other hand, has a net worth of $20 million.

Is Cesar Millan married to Jahira Dar?

Not yet. The two are currently engaged. Their relationship began in 2010, the same year Cesar was finalizing his court divorce from his former wife, Ilusión Wilson.

After around six years of dating, the Mexican-American dog behaviourist decided to take his relationship with Jahira to the next level. He proposed to her at a surprise dinner party at Mount Lycabettus in Athens.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, Cesar showered Jahira Dar with praises. He said the following regarding the proposal,

After six amazing years together, I am so happy I asked her to be my wife. Thankfully, she said 'yes'!

Later, he also took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans. He shared a photo where he was kissing her left hand, which flashed the engagement ring. Jahira Dar's engagement ring was a diamond.

Millan was formerly wedded to Ilusión Wilson, with whom he shares two sons. In May 2010, he experienced a challenging period marked by a suicide attempt, which occurred shortly after his wife filed for divorce and the passing of his beloved dog, Daddy.

The divorce proceedings and subsequent settlement put Millan in a temporary situation that left him broke.

Jahira Dar's height and body measurements

Cesar Millan's wife-to-be, Jahira Dar, is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall. She weighs around 125 pounds or 56 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-101 centimetres).

What is Jahira Dar's Instagram?

Dar is not active on Instagram. Her partner Cesar Millan has an active Instagram account with the user name @cesarsway.

Quick facts about Jahira Dar

She dated Millan for six years before they got engaged.

She loves dogs.

Cesar Millan describes her as beautiful inside and out.

Millan has worked with celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Vin Diesel.

She is passionate about mother nature.

Jahira Dar and Cesar Millan have been together for over a decade. She maintains a low-profile life as she helps her partner run their business.

