Many women have garnered attention for being the wives of famous icons. Frances Glandney is one of these women. She is well known for being the wife of the famous American singer, producer, and songwriter, Smokey Robinson. There are so many interesting details that people do not know about this beauty. Her biography will unveil a lot of these details and unknown parts of her life.

Frances Glandney (L) and her husband Smokey Robinson attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Frances Glandney would best be described as the wife of the famous American star Smokey Robinson. She caught the eye of most people after walking down the aisle with this multi-talented celebrity. Apart from this, not much is known about her. Reading on might go a long way in filling you in on the little that is known about this beauty.

Frances Glandney profile summary

Name: Frances Glandney

Frances Glandney Nationality: American

American Spouse: Smokey Robinson

Smokey Robinson Step-children: Berry William Robinson, Tamla Claudette Robinson, and Trey Robinson

Berry William Robinson, Tamla Claudette Robinson, and Trey Robinson Occupation: Fashion Designer

Who is Frances Glandney?

Frances Glandney Robinson and Smokey Robinson attend the Skinphonics Launch on October 19, 2016 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Most people may know this beauty as the second wife of the multi-talented writer, performer, and producer Smokey Robinson. Smokey is an eminent American R&B singer and songwriter who pioneered the clear-cut Motown sound that gained fame from the 50s to the 70s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Unlike this American pop and R&B star, not much is known about Smokey Robinson’s wife. She has not revealed details about her educational background or early life. However, it is known that she is a fashion designer who tied the knot with Smokey Robinson in May 2002. It appears that the two have a solid relationship as there have been no relationship rumours or controversies reported about them.

How old is Frances Glandney?

Like with any other celebrity, fans are curious to know when Frances Glandney’s birthday is celebrated. Unfortunately, Frances Glandney's birthday is yet to be revealed to the public. She appears to keep her life and personal details away from the web. As such, it becomes pretty hard to state Frances Glandney's age as of 2022.

Frances Glandney parents

There are no known details about her parents. As with her date of birth, she is yet to reveal the names of her parents. Nonetheless, it is believed that she was born and brought up in America to American parents.

It goes to answer another frequently asked question about this elegant fashion designer. What nationality is Frances Glandney? She is American.

Frances Glandney's daughter

Being in the limelight makes people question various aspects of your life. With Frances, most people are curious to know if she has a daughter. The beauty has no biological daughter or children in that case. However, she does not have a stepdaughter known as Tamla Robinson.

Tamla Robinson

Frances Glandney step-daughter Tamla Robinson pose in a picture with her father Smokey Robinson. Photo: @ Tamla_Robinson

Tamla is the daughter of Claudette Robinson and Smokey Robinson. Claudette and Smokey got married on the 7th of November in 1959. However, things turned rocky, and they got a divorce in 1987.

Tamla is a producer who is well known for The First Lady of Motown: The Claudette Robinson Story. She is pretty close to her father, as seen from her Instagram page. She has a brother, Berry Robinson, and a stepbrother, Trey Robinson.

Frances Glandney's Instagram

Smokey Robinson’s wife is what we may refer to as a social media ghost. She is not on Instagram. It is not surprising, given that she has managed to keep most of her life details away from the public eye.

However, this is not the case for her multi-talented husband. Smokey is quite active on Instagram. On this platform, you will get to sneak in a few pictures of Frances Glandney and his children.

Frances Glandney's net worth

Designer Frances Glandney at the 12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert Honoring Smokey Robinson on May 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

By profession, this beauty is a fashion designer. Although she has not revealed how much she earns from this designing business, it is estimated to be relatively high. However, her net worth is believed to be less than that of her famous husband, Smokey.

Smokey has made quite a fortune over the years with his impressive music career. He has penned numerous hit songs, including Baby Baby Don’t Cry, The Tears of a Clown, I Second That Emotion, and You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me. Smokey Robinson's net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Frances Glandney, wife to the famous American icon, Smokey Robinson appears to keep her life details under the wraps. She has not revealed most of her details like age or early life, leaving fans speculating.

