25 best gospel artists and singers ever that impact the world

The past decades have seen the growth and diversity of music genres. With the birth of new genres, gospel artists have equally tapped into the hype to share their talent and pass their message. While some are legendary, others have gained a following within the past decade and are impacting the world.

Best gospel artists. Photo: @Zahara, @mercychinwo, Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Christian music cuts across nearly all music genres. While some prefer to disseminate their message via reggae tunes, others express their artsy side by rapping. This list of the best famous gospel singer ever that impacted the world highlights the cream of the cream in the industry.

25 best gospel artists and singers ever

It is no gainsaying that music is at the heart of South Africa; with it, many artists have used it to promote the nation's colourful history. When you talk of quality praise and worship songs worldwide, you would have hardly mentioned three to four South African music artists.

Here you will find notable artists in the world who are making waves with the professional use of their gifts to the glory of God.

Black male gospel singers in South Africa

Unlike anyone's expectations, South Africa is home to some of the most talented male musicians. Most of them have bagged awards through their commanding voice and unique lyrics. Others have mentored and nurtured talents in the country.

1. Benjamin Dube

Singer Benjamin Dube performs at the Trumpet Africa Music Awards at the State Theatre in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Benjamin Dube

Benjamin Dube Date of birth: 23 January 1962

23 January 1962 Age: 60 years (as of 2022)

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa, Benjamin Dube is among the most popular South African Christian singers. He has gone from the cradle to become one of the most celebrated artists in South Africa and worldwide. His ministry through music has briskly grown locally and internationally.

Benjamin Dube is famous for being a chart-dropping and award-winning artist, songwriter, producer, minister and instrumentalist. Some of his best hits include Ngangingazi, He Keeps on Doing, Mananjalo, Yebo Linamandla, Elshadai medley, and Ngiyakuthanda.

2. Solly Mahlangu

Solly Mahlangu praying and rejoicing. Photo: @SollyMahlangu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Solly Mahlangu

Solly Mahlangu Date of birth: 1971

1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

Pastor Solly Mahlangu is a sensational male South African musician. He is known for his commanding voice and energetic performances. Pastor Solly started ministering at the age of 10 and has more than three decades in the industry.

The Siyabonga Jesu and Obrigado hitmaker has gathered a legion of fans from South Africa, Africa and internationally. He is also the founder of Word Praise Christian Centre International.

3. Khaya Mthethwa

Khaya Mthethwa during the official South African Premiere of Disney's The Lion King at the Johannesburg Country Club. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Khayelihle Nkosinathi Mthethwa

Khayelihle Nkosinathi Mthethwa Date of birth: 25 November 1987

25 November 1987 Age: 34 years (as of 18 November 2022)

Khaya Mthethwa is a talented South African artist. He couples up as a musician, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and composer. Khaya won the 8th season of Idols South Africa and was a member of Joyous Celebrations. Khaya Mthethwa's best songs include Mkhulumsebenzi, The Dawn and The Uprising.

4. Lindelani Mkhize

Lindelani Mkhize's growth and impact in the South African gospel music industry dates back to his time in Joyous Celebration. As a producer, he propelled the growth of celebrated artists like Sbu Noah.

Lindelani Mkhize has worked on more than ten Joyous Celebration albums. Some of his best songs include Uyalalelwa, Bhekani UJehova, and Unkulunkulu Wezimanga.

5. Derrick Ndzimande

Photo of Derrick Ndzimande worshipping. Photo: @worshipingtogetherwithderrickndzimande (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Derrick Ndzimande is a South African artist famous for his performances during the Pentecostal church movements in the 1980s and 1990s. He couples up as a pastor and music producer. Derrick Ndzimande is renowned for his deep baritone. Some of his best-selling albums include The Power(Amanda) and Nangu Jesu.

Female top gospel artists in South Africa

Talented female singers also dominate the industry. While some are active singers, others are known for their ministries. This list highlights some of the best South African female musicians and singers.

6. Winnie Mashaba

Winnie Mashaba at the First Annual Basadi In Music Awards Official Launch at Joburg Theatre in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Winnie Mashaba

Winnie Mashaba Date of birth: 1 April 1981

1 April 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

As a multi-award-winning South African gospel music artist and TV presenter, Winnie Mashaba is a woman with a humble background. Winnie's debut album, Exodus 20, was released in 2000, bringing her to the limelight. The record went on to sell 25,000 copies and reached gold status.

Since her music ministry started, Winnie Mashaba's songs have gotten her nominations for several South African Music Awards (SAMA), Metro FM Music Awards, and South African Gospel Awards. At the Crown Gospel Awards in 2010, she was named the Best Female Artist, and in 2017, she was given a TV presenting role on Dumisa.

7. Rebecca Malope

Rebecca Malope during the DStv Mzansi Viewer's Choice Awards (DStvMVCA) event at the Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Batsogile Lovederia "Rebecca" Malope

Batsogile Lovederia "Rebecca" Malope Date of birth: 30 June 1968

30 June 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2022)

Professionally known as Dr Rebecca Malope, she is one of the best South African gospel singers who have impacted the world with their singing talents.

With a music career spanning over three decades, Dr Rebecca Malope has sold not less than 10 million albums across the globe, which landed her as one of the best-selling artists of all time. Some of her best-selling hits include Ngibemuhle Nam, Uyingcwele, and Siyabong.

8. Hlengiwe Mhlaba

Full name: Hlengiwe Mhlaba

Hlengiwe Mhlaba Date of birth: 1973

1973 Age: 48 years (as of 2022)

The vivacious Hlengiwe Mhlaba is a talented recording and performing artist. She is famous for her commanding voice that hits the highest notes effortlessly. Hlengiwe has shared a stage with renowned artists like Kelly Khumalo.

Some of the most loved Hlengiwe Mhlaba's songs include Let Your Living Waters Flow and Jeso Ka Sebelebele.

9. Zahara

Gospel artist Zahara. Photo: @Zahara (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Bulelwa Mkutukana

Bulelwa Mkutukana Date of birth: 9 November 1988

9 November 1988 Age: 34 years (as of 2022)

Zahara is a celebrated South African songwriter and singer. She released her debut album, Loliwe, in 2011, and it went platinum. In 2015, Zahara released her third album, Country Girl, which was certified triple platinum. Her fifth and most recent album, Nqaba Yam, topped the charts on iTunes.

Zahara is a multi-award-winning artist with 17 SAMA awards to her name. Her most loved songs include Loliwe, Phendula and Ndiza.

10. Deborah Fraser

Deborah Fraser at the SA Fashion Week SS21 Digital Collections at the Mall of Africa in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Deborah Fraser

Deborah Fraser Date of birth: 9 June 1965

9 June 1965 Died: 15 May 2022

Deborah Fraser is one of the legendary SA gospel singers. She started as a backup singer in 1985 before she ventured into her solo career. Her debut album, Abanye bayombona, came out in 2000 and sold more than one million copies.

Deborah Frasers is one of the best-selling artists in South Africa. Some of her best hits include Ngibe Muhle Nami and Lobuhlungu.

Who is the best gospel singer ever?

Apart from South Africa, the past decade has seen a new crop of African musicians. Apart from imparting lives, they have deviated from the attention of international artists. These are some of the best female African gospel singers and artists.

11. Sinach

A collage photo of Sinach. Photo: @Sinach (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu

Osinachi Kalu Okoro Egbu Date of birth: 30 March 1972

30 March 1972 Age: 50 years (as of 2022)

50 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Sinach has helped to reshape Nigeria's music industry with her dynamic gift of worship and praise. She is a songwriter, singer, and senior worship leader at Believers' Loveworld International. Several of her songs are hit songs, including Great Are You Lord, I Know Who I Am, This Is my Season, and Simply Devoted.

12. Ada Ehi

Singer Adi Ehi. Photo: @AdaEhi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Ada Ogochukwu Ehi

Ada Ogochukwu Ehi Date of birth: 18 September 1983

18 September 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Ada Ehi is another voice to reckon with in the industry. She is a talented songwriter, recording and performing artist. Her career dates back to when she was ten years old.

Ada Ehi has released seven studio albums so far. Some of her best hits include Congratulations, Jesus, and Only You Jesus.

13. Mercy Chinwo

Nigerian singer and songwriter Mercy Chinwo. Photo: @mercychinwo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Mercy Nnenda Chinwo

Mercy Nnenda Chinwo Date of birth: 5 September 1990

5 September 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Who is the best gospel singer in Nigeria? Mercy Nnenda Chinwo is an award-winning Nigerian songwriter, recording and performing artist. She has been on the scene for less than ten years and has received international recognition. Mercy Chinwo went global in 2018 after releasing her moving hit, Excess Love. She has also released hits such as Chinedum, Obinasom and Akimdinelu.

14. Deborah Lukalu

Gospel artist Deborah Lukalu. Photo: @DeborahLukalu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Deborah Lukalu

Deborah Lukalu Date of birth: 24 March 1994

24 March 1994 Age: 28 years (as of 2022)

28 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Congo Republic

Deborah Lukalu is a prolific artist who draws her roots to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Her family relocated to South Africa after her dad's passing, although she takes pride in her roots. Most of her songs reflect her roots.

Deborah got into the music scene in 2010, and her live performances have significantly propelled her career growth. Some of her most loved songs include, Glorious, Call Me Favour, and We Testify.

15. Judikay

Nigerian artist Judith Kanayo. Photo: @Judikay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Judith Kanayo

Judith Kanayo Place of birth: Asaba in Delta State, Nigeria

Judikay is a renowned Nigerian artist. She started her career as a backup singer in 2013, she released her first single. Judikay's international fame was influenced by songs like Capable God, Something More Than Gold and Ommema. She released her debut album, Man of Galilee, in 2019.

Who is the most famous black gospel singer?

Apart from South African male musicians, the continent boasts of talented male singers and songwriters who have received international recognition. They include:

16. Joe Mettle

Singer Joe Mettle arrives at the 32nd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle

Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle Date of birth: 5 July 1971

5 July 1971 Age: 51 years (as of 2022)

51 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Accra, Ghana

Joe Mettle is a prolific Ghanaian male artist and one of the best male gospel singers. He became the first gospel artist to bag a VGMA award in his genre.

17. Frank Edwards

Frank Edwards. Photo: @FrankEdwardsPage (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Frank Ugochukwu Edwards

Frank Ugochukwu Edwards Date of birth: 22 July 1989

22 July 1989 Age: 33 years (as of 2022)

33 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Enugu, Nigeria

Frank Edwards is one of the young gospel singers who is talented in music. He has developed his love for music by becoming a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, music producer and philanthropist.

He is an inspirational musician whose songs cut across various genres, including electronic, afro-pop, classical, hip-hop/rap, and rock. His most loved songs include Mma Mma, You Too Dey Bless Me, Oghene Doh, Omemma, and I See Him.

18. Prosper Germoh

The Cameroon gospel singer Prosper Germoh. Photo: @ProsperGermoh

Source: UGC

Full name: Prosper Germoh

Prosper Germoh Date of birth: 10 October 1993

10 October 1993 Age: 29 years (as of 2022)

29 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Bamessing, Cameroon

Prosper Germoh is a prolific Cameron artist. He is also an instrument of blessings and hope across the globe. Prosper Germoh has released two albums, and some of his notable songs include, Plus Que Vainqueur, Exalt Him, and Dance In The Holy Ghost.

19. Nathaniel Bassey

Singer Nathaniel Bassey. Photo: @NathanielBassey

Source: UGC

Full name: Nathaniel Bassey

Nathaniel Bassey Date of birth: 1981

1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Lagos, Nigeria

Nathaniel Bassey is a Nigerian musician and one of the best singers and songwriters. He is the brains behind the #HalleluhyaChallenge, where believers worship God from 12:00 am to 1:00 am.

Nathaniel Bassey has been in the music industry for slightly over a decade. Some of his most notable songs include Imela, Olowogbogboro and Onise Iyanu.

20. Dunsin Oyekan

Nigerian singer Dunsin Oyekan. Photo: @DunsinOyekan"TheEagle" (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin Oyekan Date of birth: 5 November 1984

5 November 1984 Age: 38 years (as of 2022)

38 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Ilorin, Nigeria

Dunsin Oyekan is a Nigerian producer, instrumentalist, songwriter, recording and performing artist. Most people know him as The Eagle and the convener of the Code Red Worship Experience. Dunsin Oyekan developed a passion for music at the age of ten and started by playing the guitar. He released his debut album, Code Red, in 2016 and has released hits such as Na You.

International male and female gospel singers of all time

Apart from African artists, international singers and songwriters have contributed to the industry. Some are legendary and have been in space for decades. Others made their debut recently and have left an impact. These are some of the famous international gospel singers and artists.

21. Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin accepts the Best Gospel/Inspirational Award during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: UGC

Full name: Kirk Dewayne Franklin

Kirk Dewayne Franklin Date of birth: 26 January 1970

26 January 1970 Age: 52 years (as of 2022)

52 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Kirk Franklin is one of the best black male gospel singers. As an American musician, songwriter, singer, author, and choir director, he has led major urban contemporary gospel groups like One Nation Crew (1NC), God's Property, and The Family. Franklin has been decorated with multiple awards, including thirteen Grammy Awards.

22. CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans preforms during the Inaugural Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Black Tie Gala at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Priscilla Marie Winans Love

Priscilla Marie Winans Love Date of birth: 8 October 1964

8 October 1964 Age: 8 years (as of 2022)

8 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

CeCe Winans is one of the few singers who have earned so much, and she is the most awarded female gospel singer in the industry. The American singer began her solo career by releasing her debut album, Alone in His Presence, in 1995. CeCe Winans's records have sold over 12 million copies worldwide.

23. Tasha Cobbs

Tasha Cobbs Leonard performs on-stage at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Natasha Tameika Cobbs Leonard

Natasha Tameika Cobbs Leonard Date of birth: 7 July 1981

7 July 1981 Age: 41 years (as of 2022)

41 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Jesup, Georgia, United States

Who is the best female gospel singer? Tasha Cobbs is one of the renowned international artists to be reckoned with. She began her music career at her father's church, Jesup New Life Ministries. From there, she took charge of the family's music ministry.

She is a contemporary gospel musician and songwriter who has received many accolades because of her songs. Tasha began her solo music career in 2010 when she released an album called Smile, which attracted the attention of EMI Gospel. Her songs have been listed on two Billboard charts, the Billboard 200 and the Top Gospel Albums chart.

24. Don Moen

Singer-songwriter and honoree Don Moen speaks onstage at the GMA Honors Celebration and Hall of Fame Induction at the Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Rick Diamond

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald James Moen

Donald James Moen Date of birth: 29 June 1950

29 June 1950 Age: 72 years (as of 2022)

72 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Donald James is one of the best white gospel singers, world-leading songwriter and even producer of Christian worship music. His songs have received Dove Awards six times out of eleven nominations. His song, Give Thanks, has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

25. Donnie McClurkin

Singer Donnie McClurkin performs onstage during the Mother's Day Celebration concert at Fox Theater on May 08, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald Andrew "Donnie" McClurkin, Jr.

Donald Andrew "Donnie" McClurkin, Jr. Date of birth: 9 November 1959

9 November 1959 Age: 63 years (as of 2022)

63 years (as of 2022) Place of birth: Chester, South Carolina, United States

Donnie McClurkin is an American singer and minister. Since he began his music career, he has received several awards, including three Grammy Awards. So far, Donnie is one of the top-selling gospel music artists, with more than 10 million albums sold worldwide.

What is the number 1 gospel song of all time?

When it comes to the best gospel song of all time, Dinah Washington's The Lord's Prayer is one of the best songs you can listen to in 2022. This is a hymn based on our Lord's prayer.

Some of the best gospel singers have shaken the world with their gifts and written their names in the hall of fame. To become a successful artist, you need to be passionate about music and spend time in God's presence for inspiration.

