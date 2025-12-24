Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe has mentioned two Barcelona legends he would've love to play alongside.

The Glamour Boys academy products returned to Kaizer Chiefs in the summer after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of his contract last season.

He has since impressed in some of the matches he has featured in this season, but the most talked about was the 1-1 draw against Zamalek in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Addressing Kaizer Chiefs’ media platform, Maboe highlighted two legendary midfielders, explaining that he always admired their football intelligence and wished he had the chance to share the pitch with them.

He singled out Andrés Iniesta as his top choice, noting that the former Barcelona maestro would have been his ideal teammate.

Maboe added that Sergio Busquets was equally impressive, praising both players for their exceptional vision and their ability to execute the basics of the game with remarkable precision.

Source: Briefly News