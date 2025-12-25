Lee-Anne McLean shared a heartbreaking video on Christmas Eve showing a memorial setup for her late husband

The slain whistleblower was killed on 5 December 2025 after testifying at the Madlanga Commission

South Africans sent messages of comfort and strength to the grieving widow and her family

Marius van der Merwe and his wife standing beside him. Images: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

The wife of slain whistleblower Marius van der Merwe has shared an emotional video marking her first Christmas without her husband. Lee-Anne McLean, who goes by @_lea_gray_ollie on TikTok, shared the heartbreaking clip on 24 December 2025. The Gauteng woman posted the video with the caption:

"Wait there for me, babe 😭😭😭 I miss you so much 😭😭 You are home now 💔😭😭"

The video showed a memorial setup with candles placed in front of a box displaying the police officer's name and dates. The dates read 1983 12 20 to 2025 12 05. There was also a framed image of Van der Merwe edited to show angel wings in the background. He appeared in his full uniform, holding a rifle. A white porcelain dove sat on the table next to a flower bouquet. The setup marked a devastating Christmas for McLean as she faces the holiday season without her husband beside her, just weeks after his unexpected death.

Marius van der Merwe’s wife put up a tribute for her deceased husband for Christmas. Images: @_lea_gray_ollie

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA sends condolences to the widow

Netizens shared messages of comfort on TikToker @_lea_gray_ollie's page:

@it'snelly sent prayers and said:

"Our thoughts are with you and your family. May God ease your pain and give you strength during this difficult time💜💐🙏."

@mariana expressed sympathy and wrote:

"So sorry for your loss, Leanne. May God comfort you, the boys, and both families in this difficult time. You were very brave. Marius - RIP ❤️💓❤️."

@user6901724538181 honoured his memory and stated:

"Our Hero, your hero. His legacy will live forever."

@manda felt for the family and commented:

"My dearest Susan, you don't deserve this, the boys don't deserve it, Marius didn't deserve it❤️ My heart is with you, and I am here for you."

@geraldine_kelly shared her grief and said:

"My ❤️breaks for you 🌹🌹🌹."

@debs_livin_life_in_sa remembered him and wrote:

"A friend, a dad, a husband, a son... You left a legacy... Rip now, Vlam 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻."

How Marius van der Merwe died

According to the Daily Maverick, Van der Merwe was killed on the night of 5 December when he stepped out of his car to open his gate. His attackers opened fire with an AK-47, killing him in full view of his family. A neighbour said you wouldn't want to hear the screams of the children after the shooting.

Van der Merwe had testified as Witness D at the Madlanga Commission into alleged criminal infiltration of law enforcement. He reportedly turned down an offer for him and his family to be put into the witness protection programme. National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola later visited McLean's home and told the media that police had identified three suspects. A white bakkie believed to be used in the murder was found abandoned behind a mall in Alexandra.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other families celebrating Christmas

Briefly News recently reported on Springboks star Handre Pollard celebrating the holiday with his family and newborn during a festive bush getaway.

recently reported on Springboks star Handre Pollard celebrating the holiday with his family and newborn during a festive bush getaway. A firstborn breadwinner spoiled his family over the festive season and showed off his ongoing construction project for their home.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus hosted a Christmas morning walk with fans in Cape Town, turning the holiday into a community moment.

Source: Briefly News