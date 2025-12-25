The Springboks head coach has once again turned Christmas morning into a fan-focused community moment in Cape Town

Supporters are being given a rare chance to interact with the national team mentor outside a rugby setting

The festive initiative reflects the coach’s ongoing efforts to connect sport, wellness and national unity

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus has once again opened the festive season to the public, inviting supporters to join him for a special Christmas morning walk in Cape Town.

The annual community event, which has quickly become a fan favourite, will start and end at Doodles Beachfront Restaurant in Bloubergstrand, following the success of a similar initiative held last Christmas. Erasmus’s gesture has been widely praised as another example of how sport can bring South Africans together beyond the field.

Rassie Erasmus invites fans to a festive walk

Taking to his official X account on Christmas day, the Springbok mentor extended an open invitation to supporters from across the country to take part in the relaxed gathering. The walk follows the Blouberg promenade and is designed to be accessible to people of all fitness levels. Rassie has been in the festive mood in recent days, spending quality time with his family on holiday in Mauritius.

Erasmus described the outing as a casual 6km stroll, split evenly along the scenic coastline, and encouraged families, supporters and visitors to make it part of their Christmas Day routine.

Sharing his excitement, the 53-year-old said the walk was his way of thanking fans for their unwavering support and passion for the Springboks, adding that the reaction to the event had been overwhelmingly positive.

Erasmus has long been recognised not only for his tactical brilliance but also for his role in promoting unity through sport. His willingness to engage directly with supporters has strengthened his bond with fans and reinforced rugby’s place at the heart of South African culture.

The Christmas walk has now become an informal tradition, offering supporters a rare opportunity to interact with the Springboks coach in a relaxed, non-competitive setting.

Rassie focuses on health and fitness

Earlier this year, Erasmus also drew attention for his noticeable physical transformation after prioritising his health and fitness. Over the years, he has faced several health challenges, including being diagnosed with autoimmune conditions Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA) and Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA) ahead of the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He later revealed that his treatment included chemotherapy, which he chose to keep private at the time. More recently, the coach confirmed that he underwent surgery to correct a long-standing shoulder injury, describing the procedure as painful but necessary.

On-field success continues for Rassie

On the rugby front, Erasmus’s impact remains undeniable. In 2025, he guided the Springboks to Rugby Championship glory and oversaw a clean sweep of the team’s end-of-year tour in Europe, finishing the season ranked number one in the world.

He has now coached South Africa in 53 Test matches, winning 40 of them for an impressive 85% success rate, the highest of any Springbok coach in history. He sits just one match shy of Jake White’s all-time coaching record. As a player, Erasmus earned 36 Test caps and scored seven tries in the green and gold.

