Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has sparked widespread concern among rugby fans over his recent picture showing him looking slimmer than before. The photo has raised questions about his health, with supporters speculating whether his frail appearance could be linked to past medical issues.

What is the photo all about?

In the image that went viral online, Erasmus appears much thinner than in previous appearances. Rugby fans flooded the comments with messages of concern, wondering if the Boks coach who masterminded the 45-0 win against Italy over the weekend was in good spirits.

Erasmus' medical record under the spotlight

Some brushed it off as part of a weight loss journey, while others recalled the time Erasmus was diagnosed with a rare and potentially life-threatening autoimmune disease, microscopic polyangiitis with granulomatosis, formerly known as Wegener’s disorder, before the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

The disorder can affect critical organs, including the lungs, kidneys, sinuses, and trachea. At the time, Erasmus had not publicly spoken about his condition. He later revealed that he underwent chemotherapy to manage it.

In 2024, Erasmus also disclosed that he had undergone a painful shoulder operation to correct an old injury sustained during his playing days. As for his current appearance, he has not commented, leaving the public to speculate. That same year, Erasmus divorced his wife, Nicolene, after 25 years. Their divorce was announced mutually in a joint statement.

Erasmus is a fan favourite among many Boks supporters for the innovative and intelligent methods he has brought to the team. He is also a darling of many South African women, who have a crush on the 52-year-old coach.

How did the fans react to Erasmus' recent photo?

@madams3girls:

"Am I missing something, or is he looking a bit fragile? Love this guy so much... hope all is well."

@bushbaby77: "

Sending huge hugs and love, your parents must be very proud of you."

@m_acrp:

"Sadly, he passed away quite young. Look after yourself. We can't afford you to get off the merry-go-round for a long time still."

@yvette:

"We love you, we need you..."

@beatrix.strydom:

"Your papa is looking from above in Heaven… just as proud as all South Africans. Hold your head up high, Rassie..."

@rorylitchfield:

"He is fighting an autoimmune condition."

@noluthando0209:

"He is fine. He has been on a weight loss journey during the off-season."

