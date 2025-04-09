The breakup of the beloved couple, Siya Kolisi and Rachel, in 2024 shocked many, considering their status as role models for unity and philanthropy. They announced their split after a decade of marriage, focusing on co-parenting their two children

South African athletes, celebrated for their prowess on the field, often find their personal lives under intense public scrutiny.

Here are five notable divorces that have captured the nation's attention:

From Lovebirds to Heartbreak: 5 High-Profile Athlete Divorces

1. Siya and Rachel Kolisi

In October 2024, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and his wife Rachel announced their divorce after over a decade together.

The couple, married in 2016, have two children and were admired for their philanthropic efforts and unity.

Their separation was met with widespread sadness, reflecting their status as one of South Africa's most beloved couples.

2. Rassie and Nicolene Erasmus

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus and Nicolene ended their marriage after 25 years.

Their divorce, announced in 2024, was part of a series of high-profile separations among rugby figures, highlighting the personal challenges faced by those in the public eye.

3. Elton and Iva Jantjies

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies faced public scrutiny following allegations of an affair with team dietitian Zeenat Simjee in 2022.

His wife, Iva, expressed uncertainty about their romantic future, emphasizing their commitment to co-parenting their three children.

4. Andre and Deanne Nel

Fast bowler Andre Nel's extramarital affair with Latvian model Jelena Kultiasova became public in 2010.

His wife, Deanne, pregnant with their first child at the time, was reportedly devastated by the revelation, leading to a highly publicized marital crisis.

5. Hestrie and Jurie Els

Former high jumper Hestrie Cloete divorced her first husband in 2004 and married Afrikaans singer Jurie Els in 2005.

They have two children together and reside in New Zealand, where Hestrie manages a sports store. These stories underscore the complexities and challenges South African athletes face in balancing public careers with personal relationships.

