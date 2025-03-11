Zoë Kravitz's relationships feature Hollywood-certified heartthrobs like Chris Pine, Channing Tatum, and Penn Badgley. The actress, who grew up in the industry with parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, is not opposed to settling down. She told Elle in 2020,

The best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door. The commitment feels safe.

Actress Zoë Kravitz with Karl Glusman, Channing Tatum, and Pemm Badgley (L-R). Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Dave Benett/Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zoë Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman for less than two years.

for less than two years. The Big Little Lies actress was headed down the aisle for the second time before calling off her engagement to fellow actor Channing Tatum in October 2024.

actress was headed down the aisle for the second time before calling off her engagement to fellow actor Channing Tatum in October 2024. Kravitz dated 'You' actor Penn Badgley in the early 2010s and was linked to embattled Ezra Miller early in her career.

Noah Centineo may be the latest on Zoë Kravitz's relationships

Zoë Kravitz is rumoured to be dating 'The Recruit' star Noah Centineo after being spotted on several public outings. In early March 2025, TMZ reported that the actors went on a pre-Oscars date at a Los Angeles restaurant and left in the same car.

In mid-February 2025, they were photographed strolling in New York City after leaving Daniell Haim's birthday party. Neither has confirmed the relationship. Noah Centineo was previously linked to model Alexis Ren and Stassie Karanikolaou.

Five facts about actress and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Zoë Kravitz has a star-studded dating history

From her early relationship with Ben Foster to her rumoured fling with Drake and her high-profile Channing Tatum engagement, here is a comprehensive look at Zoë Kravitz's boyfriend list:

Channing Tatum (2021-2024)

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum attend the LA premiere of 'Blink Twice' at DGA Theater Complex on August 08, 2024, in Los Angeles. Photo: Kayla Oaddams

Source: Getty Images

Channing and Zoë Kravitz connected in 2017 when the actress cast Tatum to portray Slater King in her first directorial project, Blink Twice. They started dating around early 2021 and made their first public outing in August 2021 when they were spotted riding a BMX bike in New York City.

The former couple talked highly of each other in interviews throughout their relationship. In her November 2022 GQ interview, Zoë shared why she fell in love with Tatum, saying,

He's just a wonderful human. He makes me laugh, and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum attending the Blink Twice photo call at Savoy Place in London on August 18, 2024. Photo: James Manning

Source: Getty Images

The 22 Jump Street actor proposed in October 2023. The couple called off their engagement a year later, in October 2024. The split was amicable. Zoë praised Channing's work during her February 2025 Elle interview, saying that she 'cares for him very much.'

Zoë Kravitz's ex seems to have moved on a few months after their break-up. The Magic Mike star debuted his new relationship with Australian model Inka Williams in early 2025.

Karl Glusman (2016-2020)

Karl Glusman and Zoë Kravitz attend the premiere of 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them' at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 10, 2016, in NYC. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and fellow actor Karl Glusman met through a mutual friend in 2016. They went public with the relationship in October 2016 at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. Karl proposed in February 2018 but kept the engagement a secret until October 2018.

The couple wed in June 2019 at an 18th-century Paris mansion owned by Zoë's dad, Lenny Kravitz. Their marriage was short-lived when the actress filed for divorce 18 months later in December 2020. Zoë addressed the split in Elle's March 2022 issue, saying,

Karl is an incredible human being. It really is less about him and more about me learning how to ask myself questions about who I am and still learning who I am, and that being okay. That's the journey I'm on right now.

George 'Twin Shadow' Lewis Jr. (2015-2016)

Twin Shadow and Zoë Kravitz during the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on January 17, 2016. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz and George Lewis Jr. sparked dating rumours in the summer of 2015. They met when Twin Shadow collaborated with Zoë's electropop and R&B band, LOLAWOLF. The pair later performed Sade's 1992 song, No Ordinary Love, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In April 2016, they attended Coachella in matching Canadian tuxedos. Kravitz and Twin Shadow were also photographed on numerous PDA-filled outings in Miami and New York City before they broke up a few months later in 2016.

Chris Pine (2014-2015)

Chris Pine and Zoë Kravitz attend the Spring 2010 Costume Institute Benefit Gala on May 3, 2010, in New York City (R). Photo: Patrick McMullan/David M. Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Chris Pine and Zoë Kravitz sparked dating rumours in September 2014 after being spotted attending a Coldplay concert. They were later seen together during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival.

The ex-couple's last public outing was in February 2015 when they attended the pre-Oscar dinner party in Beverly Hills. Zoë and the Star Trek actor quietly broke up shortly after. Pine was later spotted on a date with actress Vail Bloom in May 2015.

Drake (2013)

Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz was rumoured to be Drake's girlfriend in 2013 after being spotted getting cosy at a Beyoncé concert. She later accompanied the Canadian rapper to the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

When appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in June 2017, Kravitz revealed that she 'hung out' with the rapper. She did not confirm the relationship but shared that they are good friends.

Penn Badgley (2011-2013)

Zoë Kravitz and Penn Badgley during the screening of 'Warm Bodies' at the Hotel on Rivington on January 25, 2013, in NYC (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy/John Nacion (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz dated Penn Badgley for about two years in the early 2010s. They were first linked in the summer of 2011, several months after Badgley's break-up with his Gossip Girl co-star, Blake Lively.

Penn and Zoë shared an apartment in New York City during their relationship. The former couple had an amicable split in June 2013 to focus on their careers. Penn later met his wife, Domino Kirke, in 2014 and married her in 2017.

Michael Fassbender (2010-2011)

Michael Fassbender and Zoë Kravitz attend a photocall for 'X-Men: First Class' at The Dorchester on May 23, 2011, in London. Photo: Dave M. Benett/Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz met Michael Fassbender in 2010 during the filming of X-Men: First Class. They started dating despite their 12-year age difference. They broke up several months later in 2011 but maintained a cordial relationship.

Ezra Miller (2010)

Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of 'Every Day' during the 2010 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. Photo: Lars Nik

Source: Getty Images

Ezra Miller and Zoë Kravitz met while filming the 2010 romantic comedy-drama Beware the Gonzo, in which they portrayed love interests Gonzo Gilman and Evie Wallace. They had undeniable chemistry during the film's debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2010 and were seen attending several parties in New York before the romance fizzled out.

Ben Foster (2007–2008)

Zoë Kravitz and Ben Foster attend the PRADA New York Epicenter Party on September 7, 2007, in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz was linked to actor Ben Foster from late 2007 to mid-2008 when she was still new to Hollywood. They met on the set of the 2008 comedy-drama Birds of America. The actors never addressed the relationship but were spotted on multiple PDA-filled outings.

Zoë Kravitz and her Batman co-star Robert Pattinson have never dated but are long-term friends. The British actor told ET in 2019 that their friendship dates back over ten years. They met during auditions for the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me.

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz attend a special screening of The Batman at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 23, 2022, in London. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Is Jason Momoa married to Zoë Kravitz?

Jason Momoa was married to Zoë Kravitz's mother, Lisa Bonet. They met in 2005 and welcomed their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf before they tied the knot in 2017. They separated in 2022 and finalized their divorce in early 2024.

Zoë Kravitz does not want children

Kravitz opened up about not wanting to become a mother during her August 2024 Esquire interview. She shared that she never felt a strong desire to have kids, and the urge became stronger during her marriage to actor Karl Glusman. The actress is putting her energy into film projects.

I was waiting for this light to go off in my head, and it never did...I realized I had been ignoring it and not even thinking about the future.

Zoë Kravitz attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz's relationships have been high-profile, although she tries to keep the details out of the spotlight. The highs and lows of her dating life have not affected her career, even as she enters her new era as a behind-the-scenes filmmaker.

