Noah Centineo is an American actor best known in the 2018 film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, where he played Peter Kavinsky. Despite his immense success in acting, fans have been curious about the whereabouts of Noah Centineo's girlfriend and how they met.

Noah Centineo's girlfriend, Stassie Karanikolaou, is a social media influencer and model. She uses her social media presence to promote fashion, beauty, and lifestyle products and has worked with various brands as an influencer.

Stassie Karanikolaou’s profiles and bio

Full name Anastasia Karanikolaou Nickname Stassie Karanikolaou Gender Female Date of birth June 9, 1997 Age 26 years old (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Ethnicity Greek descent Zodiac sign Gemini Height 5 feet 7 inches Weight 60 kgs Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Parents Periklis Nikolaos and Nicolette Karanikolaou Profession Model & Social media personality Social media TikTok Instagram , , YouTube Net worth $4 Million

How old is Noah Centineo's girlfriend?

Stassie Karanikolaou, whose full name is Anastasia Karanikolaou, was born on June 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, USA. Stassie Karanikolaou's age is 26 years as of 2023, and she holds American nationality. She follows the Christian religion.

Who are Stassie Karanikolaou's parents?

Her father is Periklis Nikolaos Karanikolaou, a businessman by profession. Her mother is Nicolette Karanikolaou.

What happened to Stassie's mom?

Stassie Karanikolaou's mother, Nicolette Karanikolaou, passed away on June 26, 2023. Stassie broke the news of her mother's passing on social media platforms. The cause of death was not published.

Stassie Karanikolaou's dating history

The social media star has been linked to several individuals in the public eye. Some of the notable Stassie Karanikolaou's ex-boyfriends include:

Tyler Cameron

Stassie was romantically linked to Tyler Cameron, a model and former contestant on The Bachelorette, in 2020. They were seen together on social media and in public appearances.

Sam Wilkinson

Stassie had also been in a relationship with social media personality Sam Wilkinson. They dated between 2016 to 2017 and later broke up.

Klay Thompson

There were rumours of a brief romantic involvement between Stassie and NBA player Klay Thompson in 2018. However, neither of them publicly confirmed or denied these rumours.

Noah Centineo

Karanikolaou and actor Noah started dating in 2019. Rumours sparked after they were spotted together, and they even posted photos together. They began as friends, getting together to film a project, and eventually started dating.

Stassie Karanikolaou's height

The Instagram star measures 5 feet 7 inches and weighs around 60 kg. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her other body measurements are 34-24-34 inches.

What is Anastasia Karanikolaou famous for?

Anastasia is a model and social media star known online as Stas, Stassi or Stassie Baby. Below are other reasons why she is famous:

Social media influencer

Stassie is primarily known for her presence on social media platforms, particularly Instagram and Snapchat. She has a large following on these platforms and is known for her stylish and trendsetting posts related to fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

Friendship with Kylie Jenner

Stassie gained significant recognition for her close friendship with Kylie Jenner, a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family and a prominent figure in the entertainment and fashion industry.

Who is Stassie to Kylie Jenner?

Stassie is a close friend of Kylie Jenner. Their friendship dates back several years, and they are known to be very close. Stassie is often referred to as one of Kylie Jenner's best friends.

Is Kylie still friends with Stassie?

Stassie and Kylie are still best friends, and there are no signs of parting ways. They have shared a unique bond since they were probably 12 or 13, and their bond is getting stronger by the day.

Modelling

Stassie has pursued a career in modelling and has worked with various brands and fashion-related projects. Her social media presence and association with high-profile celebrities have likely contributed to her modelling opportunities.

Who is Stassie Karanikolaou's boyfriend?

Noah Gregory Centineo, popularly known as Noah Centineo, was born on May 9, 1996, in Miami, Florida, USA. He is of Italian and Native American descent.

Noah Centineo's career

Noah's career has primarily been in the entertainment industry, focusing on acting in television and film. Here is an overview of his career.

Early roles

Centineo's interest in acting began at a young age, and he started pursuing a career in the entertainment industry during his adolescence. He moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue acting opportunities.

Movies

2009: The Gold Retrievers

2014: Turks & Caicos

2017: SPF-18

2018: Sierra Burgess Is a Loser

2018: To All the Boys I've Loved Before

2018: Swiped

2019: The Perfect Date

2019: Charlie's Angels

2021: To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Television

One of his notable early roles was playing Jesus Adams Foster in the television series The Fosters. Others include:

2011: Austin & Ally

2011: Shake It Up

2011: Jessie

Breakthrough with Netflix

Centineo's breakthrough came when he was cast as Peter Kavinsky in the 2018 Netflix original film To All the Boys I've Loved Before, based on the novel by Jenny Han. His charming character portrayal and the film's success helped him gain widespread recognition.

What is Stassie Karanikolaou's net worth?

Anastasia has an estimated net worth of $4 million. She mainly earns through modelling, collaborations, and sponsorships on her social media accounts.

The above is all about Noah Centineo's girlfriend, Stassie Karanikolaou. She continues to be a notable figure in the world of social media influencers and is known for her stylish and trendsetting posts.

