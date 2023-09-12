Karrueche Tran's boyfriend history: All the men the actress has dated

Karrueche Tran is an American actress and model. She is best known for starring in Claws and The Bay. But beyond her on-screen career, she gained notoriety for dating renowned R&B singer Chris Brown. The duo had a bitter split in 2015, leading to Karrueche filing a restraining order against Brown. However, most of Tran’s fans are curious about who she is currently dating. So, who is Karrueche Tran's boyfriend?

Karrueche's zodiac sign is Taurus. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images (modified by author)

Tran is currently single. Nonetheless, she has allegedly been in relationships with prominent figures such as Quavo, Victor Cruz, Memphis Depay and John Wall. Karrueche is rumoured to have hooked up with Rob Kardashian, Travis Scott and Ray J.

Karrueche Tran's profile summary and bio

Full name Karrueche Minters Famous as Karrueche Tran Gender Female Date of birth 17 May 1988 Age 35 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Birmingham High School Height in feet 5’1’’ Height in centimetres 155 Weight in kilograms 52 Weight in pounds 115 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents DeVon Minters and Cindy Adamson Sibling Raymond Adamson Profession Model and actress Years active 2009-present Net worth $3 million Social media Instagram Twitter (X) Facebook

How old is Karrueche Tran?

Karrueche Tran at the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Karrueche Tran (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 17 May 1988 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. The model was raised by her Vietnamese mother, Cindy Adamson, and Jamaican godmother. Her father, DeVon Minters, is African-American.

She has a younger maternal half-brother, Raymond Adamson. Tran attended Fairfax High School before switching schools and graduating from Birmingham High School in 2006.

Karrueche Tran’s height

The actress stands 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). In addition, Karrueche’s body measurements are 33-24-35 inches. She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Who is Karrueche Tran dating?

Tran started dating R&B star Chris Brown in November 2010. The pair briefly broke up when Chris reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. After the latter’s relationship ended, Karrueche and Chris continued their relationship but split in March 2015.

Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown at the Michael Costello fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Why did Chris and Karrueche split? The duo split after it was revealed that Chris had fathered a daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman. In February 2017, the model was granted a temporary 100-yard restraining order against Brown after she accused him of social media harassment.

The Claws star dated former NFL player turned entertainment host Victor Cruz from late 2017 to early 2021. Reportedly, the pair decided to go separate ways and focus on their careers.

Professional career

Tran has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for her role in the Web Series The Bay. These wins made her the first person of Asian-Pacific American descent to win an Emmy for Lead Actress or Actor. Some of Karrueche’s other acting credits include:

Rip the Runway (2013)

(2013) The Fright Night Files (2014)

(2014) Sneaker Shopping (2015)

(2015) Vanity (2015)

(2015) Single Ladies (2015)

(2015) The Nice Guys (2016)

(2016) Catfish (2016)

US model Karrueche Tran and US football player Victor Cruz at the NYFW Kick-Off Party hosted by E! Entertainment, ELLE & IMG. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Fashion Police (2016)

(2016) The Joker’s Wild (2017)

(2017) The Honor List (2018)

(2018) Drop the Mic (2018)

(2018) Child’s Play (2019)

(2019) Embattled (2020)

(2020) Celebrity Game Face (2020)

(2020) Bel-Air (2021-present)

What was Karrueche doing before Chris Brown? In 2009, Tran worked at Nordstrom, located at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, California. Later, she worked as a freelance celebrity stylist in Hollywood.

How much is Karrueche Tran’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karrueche has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting and modelling careers.

Karrueche Tran’s profiles

Karrueche Tran at the Marvel Studios' Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle

The California native is active on social media. She has 13.9 million Instagram followers and 736.4k followers on Twitter. In addition, she has 881k Facebook followers as of 5 September 2023.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend?’’ The actress rose to stardom when she started dating the R&B star Chris Brown in 2010.

