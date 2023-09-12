Karrueche Tran's boyfriend history: All the men the actress has dated
Karrueche Tran is an American actress and model. She is best known for starring in Claws and The Bay. But beyond her on-screen career, she gained notoriety for dating renowned R&B singer Chris Brown. The duo had a bitter split in 2015, leading to Karrueche filing a restraining order against Brown. However, most of Tran’s fans are curious about who she is currently dating. So, who is Karrueche Tran's boyfriend?
Tran is currently single. Nonetheless, she has allegedly been in relationships with prominent figures such as Quavo, Victor Cruz, Memphis Depay and John Wall. Karrueche is rumoured to have hooked up with Rob Kardashian, Travis Scott and Ray J.
Karrueche Tran's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Karrueche Minters
|Famous as
|Karrueche Tran
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 May 1988
|Age
|35 years old (2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Birmingham High School
|Height in feet
|5’1’’
|Height in centimetres
|155
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Weight in pounds
|115
|Body measurements in inches
|33-24-35
|Shoe size
|7 (US)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|DeVon Minters and Cindy Adamson
|Sibling
|Raymond Adamson
|Profession
|Model and actress
|Years active
|2009-present
|Net worth
|$3 million
|Social media
|InstagramTwitter (X)Facebook
How old is Karrueche Tran?
Karrueche Tran (aged 35 as of 2023) was born on 17 May 1988 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. The model was raised by her Vietnamese mother, Cindy Adamson, and Jamaican godmother. Her father, DeVon Minters, is African-American.
She has a younger maternal half-brother, Raymond Adamson. Tran attended Fairfax High School before switching schools and graduating from Birmingham High School in 2006.
Karrueche Tran’s height
The actress stands 5 feet 1 inch (155 centimetres) tall. As per reports, she weighs 115 pounds (52 kilograms). In addition, Karrueche’s body measurements are 33-24-35 inches. She features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Who is Karrueche Tran dating?
Tran started dating R&B star Chris Brown in November 2010. The pair briefly broke up when Chris reconciled with his ex-girlfriend, singer Rihanna. After the latter’s relationship ended, Karrueche and Chris continued their relationship but split in March 2015.
Why did Chris and Karrueche split? The duo split after it was revealed that Chris had fathered a daughter, Royalty Brown, with Nia Guzman. In February 2017, the model was granted a temporary 100-yard restraining order against Brown after she accused him of social media harassment.
The Claws star dated former NFL player turned entertainment host Victor Cruz from late 2017 to early 2021. Reportedly, the pair decided to go separate ways and focus on their careers.
Professional career
Tran has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for her role in the Web Series The Bay. These wins made her the first person of Asian-Pacific American descent to win an Emmy for Lead Actress or Actor. Some of Karrueche’s other acting credits include:
- Rip the Runway (2013)
- The Fright Night Files (2014)
- Sneaker Shopping (2015)
- Vanity (2015)
- Single Ladies (2015)
- The Nice Guys (2016)
- Catfish (2016)
- Fashion Police (2016)
- The Joker’s Wild (2017)
- The Honor List (2018)
- Drop the Mic (2018)
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Embattled (2020)
- Celebrity Game Face (2020)
- Bel-Air (2021-present)
What was Karrueche doing before Chris Brown? In 2009, Tran worked at Nordstrom, located at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park, California. Later, she worked as a freelance celebrity stylist in Hollywood.
How much is Karrueche Tran’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Karrueche has an estimated net worth of $3 million in 2023. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting and modelling careers.
Karrueche Tran’s profiles
The California native is active on social media. She has 13.9 million Instagram followers and 736.4k followers on Twitter. In addition, she has 881k Facebook followers as of 5 September 2023.
This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend?’’ The actress rose to stardom when she started dating the R&B star Chris Brown in 2010.
