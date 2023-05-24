Who is Konka's owner, Kutlwano Pitso? Age, family, career, net worth

Kutlwano Pitso is a South African businessman popularly known for owning Konka, a club famous for hosting South Africa’s A-Listers including Cassper Nyovest, the late AKA, Oscar Mbo, and many others. He went from selling perfumes to opening his first entertainment spot in 2016 after quitting his job at M-NET. Today, he is among the country’s most successful young business owners.

Former DA member Mmusi Maimane and Kutlwano Pitso. Photo: @hobo_group (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

He shared with the media that Soweto was a perfect location for him to establish his businesses as he grew up there. For him, understanding the place where one intends to run a business is of utmost importance. Is he the founder of Moja Café? What is his net worth now?

Kutlwano’s profile summary and bio

Full name Kutlwano Pitso Gender Male Place of birth Soweto, Gauteng, SA Current residence Gauteng, SA Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Heterosexual Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education IMM Graduate School Occupation Entrepreneur, brand manager Famous as The owner of Konka

Kutlwano Pitso’s biography

Kutlwano was born and raised in Soweto. After completing high school, he furthered his studies at IMM Graduate School in Johannesburg and obtained a bachelor’s degree in marketing and brand management.

He worked for M-NET as a marketing assistant and executive for two years and 11 months. Kutlwano is a brand manager for Mzansi Magic, M-NET, Channel O, and Mzansi Music.

Who is Kutlwano Pitso?

He is a famous young South African entrepreneur whose business acumen has primarily contributed to the success of his businesses. Through his leisure spots, Kutlwano has raised the notch of South Africa’s entertainment hubs.

Kutlwano Pitso’s girlfriend

According to The South African, he revealed that he is a bachelor in an interview with Andile Khumalo. This was reported during the previous year, and his relationship status as of 2023 is yet to be known.

Does Kutlwano Pitso own Konka?

Kutlwano is the owner of Soweto’s luxurious establishment. Konka first opened its doors on the 23rd of May 2021. The infamous club is known for its expensive menu items and for attracting celebrities and wealthy people.

Kutlwano Pitso’s net worth

His exact net worth is private knowledge. However, sources mention that Kutlwano has an estimated unconfirmed net worth of R400 million from his business assets and investments.

What was Konka’s previous name?

Old Icon Soweto Nightclub was Konka’s previous name until its sole proprietor, Kutlwano, bought it in 2021 and rebranded it into a high-standard spot known as a playground for the rich.

Who is the photographer of Konka photos?

In most photos posted on Konka’s Instagram profile, no specific photographer is given credit for photographing the said photos.

Is Kutlwano the founder of Moja Cafe?

Kutlwano is the founder of Moja Cafe. Initially launched in 2016 in Orlando East, Soweto, the establishment included a lounge, car wash and restaurant. Reports state that Moja Cafe shut down its operation in 2019 following disagreements between Kutlwano and the landlords. According to the lounge’s Twitter profile, Moja Cafe was relocated to Sandton City and South Gate Mall.

Most of Kutlwano Pitso’s background information remains unknown, but his privacy preferences have not stopped the media from reporting about his success as an entrepreneur. His future in the hospitality industry is glistening.

READ ALSO: Who is Konka Soweto owner? Everything to know about the restaurant and club

Briefly.co.za published an article detailing the interesting facts about Soweto’s infamous hangout spot, Konka. Dubbed the millionaires’ playground, Konka’s parking lot is often graced by the presence of luxurious cars. This high-end club is known for being posh, a feature which makes it boast a huge celebrity attendance, including influencers, socialites, artists, and even politicians.

Source: Briefly News