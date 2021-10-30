The 2021 inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was one of the most historic moments in U.S. history. But, although the inauguration was memorable, one person specifically stole the public's hearts and caused a stir online. It was Nikolas Ajagu in his $21K Dior Air Jordans. But who is Nikolas Ajagu? Please get to know him in this read!

Nikolas Ajagu is best known as Kamala Harris's nephew-in-law.

Source: Instagram

Nikolas Ajagu is the man who stole the show during the 2021 inauguration with his unexpected footwear. Fans online could not help but appreciate that he was wearing the first pair of Air Jordan Dior ever to make it to the inauguration. It made so many people curious to know about him. So who is this gentleman with such a chic taste? Keep reading to find out!

Nikolas Ajagu's profile summary

Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Ethnicity: Nigerian

Nigerian Nationality: American

American Nikolas Ajagu's father: Dr. Chris Ajagu

Dr. Chris Ajagu Wife: Meena Harris

Meena Harris Children: (2) Amara and Leela

(2) Amara and Leela Nikolas Ajagu’s LinkedIn: Nik Ajagu

Nikolas Ajagu's bio

Nikolas Ajagu is the husband of Kamala Harris's niece Meena Harris.

Source: Instagram

Most people know Ajagu as the nephew-in-law of current America's Vice President, Kamala Harris. He is the partner of Kamala's niece, Meena Harris, a prominent fashionista, renowned author, lawyer, and businesswoman.

What is Nikolas Ajagu's background?

He has Nigerian roots but has spent most of his life in America. Nikolas Ajagu's age is hard to tell because he has never revealed it to the public. However, going by his wife's sweet birthday messages on her Instagram, we know that he was born on 12th January. The exact year is unknown.

For his education, Nik went to Princeton University for an undergraduate degree. He graduated in 2005. This is as much as is known about his early life, education, and childhood.

Even though he has not revealed much, we can tell he is knowledgeable, intellectual and family-oriented, based on how hands-on he is with his own family.

What is Nikolas Ajagu's ethnicity?

Nikolas Ajagu's ethnicity is Nigerian but his nationality is American.

Source: Instagram

It is Nigerian. Nik is the son of Doctor Chris Ajagu from Nimo, Anambra State, Nigeria. Although we do know of his father, Nikolas Ajagu's mother remains a mystery.

What is Nikolas Ajagu's nationality?

He is of American nationality.

Are Meena Harris and Nikolas Ajagu married?

This is unclear. The two have been together for a long time since meeting back in 2007 when they worked for Facebook. Meena confirmed their engagement on her Instagram. However, she never said anything about a wedding.

Even so, she recently revealed in one of her Instagram posts that they were celebrating their 7th anniversary. Until either of the two comes forward about their union, it remains unclear if they have walked down the aisle.

Nikolas Ajagu met Meena Harris when they both worked at Facebook. He took her for a ride in a private jet for their first date.

Source: Instagram

They have been blessed with two lovely children, Amara and Leela Ajagu. You can enjoy a few pictures of Nikolas Ajagu's family by flipping through Meena's Instagram. Unfortunately, Nik does not have an Instagram account, meaning Nikolas Ajagu's Instagram accounts are fraud or fan-based.

What does Nikolas Ajagu do for a living?

Before meeting his partner Meena Harris, he was the Global Head of Partnership at Facebook Advertising Technology. He met Meena in 2007 while working there, and it was love at first sight. He took her for a ride in a private jet for their first date.

He is also the co-founder of Code and Canvas and Barrel & Ink Ventures. Code and Canvas is a creative working space and community comprising fifty creatives and makers. Barrel & Ink, on the other hand, is a space where award-winning winemakers, artists, and designers can connect and sell their lineup of wines.

Nikolas Ajagu allegedly left his job at Facebook to become a stay-at-home dad and look after his two daughters Amara and Leela.

Source: Instagram

On top of these, Ajagu has also worked as the Investment Advisor at Ecosystem Ventures LLC. Ecosystem Ventures is a venture capital investment and strategic consulting firm dedicated to providing related consulting services.

However, In January 2021, Meena revealed to The Times that Ajagu had quit his job to become a full-time dad to their two children. She further revealed that her family does not ascribe to the traditional gender roles.

However, it is unclear if he has since returned to work because his LinkedIn profile says he still works at Facebook to date. Therefore, it is hard to state if he still works or is a stay-at-home dad until he clarifies this.

Meena Harris's husband, Nikolas Ajagu, effortlessly stole the secretary of drip title during the 2021 inauguration ceremony. His chic fashion taste had fans worldwide yearning to know more about him. He is a dad of two and the Global Head of Partnership at Facebook Advertising Technology.

