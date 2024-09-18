Willie Gary's net worth today: How rich is the 'Giant Killer' lawyer?

American attorney Willie Gary has earned the reputation of a "Giant Killer" in the legal field. He has won over 150 cases and defeated well-known corporate giants. Willie Gary's net worth has significantly grown, putting him among the wealthiest lawyers in the world.

Willie Gary is one of the most successful and influential attorneys in the United States. Photo: Monica Morgan, L. Busacca (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Gary is also a businessman and motivational speaker. His journey from humble beginnings as the son of a sharecropper to dominating American courts and becoming a multimillionaire lawyer has inspired many.

Profile summary

Full name Willie Edward Gary Nickname "Giant Killer" Date of birth 12 July 1947 Age 77 (as of 2024) Birthplace Eastman, Georgia, United States Nationality American Education NCCU School of Law, Shaw University, North Carolina Central University Profession Lawyer, businessman Firm Gary, Williams Parenti, Watson & Gary P.L.L.C. Parents Turner and Mary Gary Siblings Ten Spouse Gloria Royal Children Four Net worth $50 million

Willie Gary's net worth in 2024

The "Giant Killer" lawyer has an estimated net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth has gradually increased, ranking him among the top 20 highest-paid lawyers. It is this success that has brought him fame, even using it to motivate young people. He told the LA Times,

I keep telling kids: Don't tell me you can’t make it. But you've got to want it. If we can instill in the kids to really want it bad enough, then the rest of it'll take care of itself. Color of your skin won't matter; nothing will matter. No obstacles.

Millionaire lawyer and philanthropist Willie Gary poses in front of his Rolls Royce car at his home in the early 2000s. Photo: Thomas S. England

Source: Original

Attorney Willie Gary has won cases worth billions of dollars. He has also acquired multi-million properties and lives a luxury lifestyle.

Willie Gary's mansion and cars

The attorney reportedly has a 50-room, 25,000-square-foot mansion worth around $10 million and a fleet of luxurious and expensive cars, including Rolls-Royces and Bentleys.

Willie Gary's private jet

The Georgia native acquired a Boeing 737-200 private jet in the early 2000s. He spent around $11 million renovating the plane. A statement on Willie Gary's law firm's website stated,

Portrait of lawyer Willie E. Gary standing in front of his private jet, 'Wings of Justice, ' in Florida in the late twentieth century. Photo: Anthony Barboza

Source: Getty Images

How much is Willie Gary's salary?

The lawyer makes over $13 million a year, as revealed by Randy Kessler, Diana Gowins' attorney, who gave birth to Gary's twins.

Diana took the rich attorney to court in November 2005, asking for $28,000 monthly in child support. Willie charges his clients around $11,000 per hour, as per the Wall Street Journal.

Willie Gary's early life and family

The American lawyer was born on 12 July 1947 in Eastman, Georgia. Willie is the son of Turner, a sharecropper, and Mary. He has ten siblings and reportedly had a twin who died at birth.

He pursued a degree in business administration at Shaw University and earned his juris doctor at the North Carolina Central University in 1974.

Willie Gary attends 'The Burial' HBCU screening in Raleigh, North Carolina, with his wife Gloria (R). On the left is him with his granddaughter, Chloe. Photo: Grant Halverson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie Gary's wife and children

The veteran attorney married his childhood sweetheart, Gloria Royal. The couple has four children: Kenneth, Sekou, Kobie, and Ali. Willie and Gloria opened a law firm in 1994 that has since represented numerous clients. He told the Dayton Times,

I'm so blessed. My wife, my kids, my life. God has always been with me. I’m one of 11 kids by sharecroppers. We didn't even have shoes to wear to school because we couldn't afford them.

Willie Gary's children pursued different careers, with Sekou following his father's footsteps as a trial attorney. Kenneth is the president and CEO of The Gary Foundation and Gary Enterprises.

Ali pursued a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and is vice president of their foundation, while Kobie graduated from Nova Southeastern University.

Willie Gary's law career

The father of four became a member of the Florida Bar in 1974. He started his law firm and won a $250,000 settlement in his first case. He went for seven years without losing a case.

Willie Gary (R) during a break at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. His portrait (L) in the late 20th century. Photo: Anthony Barboza, Richard Sheinwald (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Willie Gary's law firm has grown into a large entity with 37 attorneys, paralegals and over 100 professional staff.

Gary's famous cases

The attorney has represented clients in cases against large corporations such as Anheuser-Busch and Disneyland. Here are some of his top cases.

$500 million contractual dispute

In 1995, he helped funeral home owner Jeremiah Joseph O'Keefe sue the Loewen Group over a contractual dispute. Willie won a $500 million jury verdict, and the Loewen Group filed for bankruptcy.

$240 million verdict against Disney

In 2002, the father of four successfully represented All Pro Sports against Disney. So, what did Willie Gary sue Disney for?

He helped All Pro Sports sue Disney for stealing their idea for the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The jury delivered a $240 million verdict against Disney.

Attorney Willie Gary (L) receives his President's Award. On the right is him posing in his office. Photo: @Attorney Willie E. Gary (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

$120 million defamation case

In 2005, the "Giant Killer" secured a $120 million settlement for baseball legend Roger Maris from a multi-billion dollar defamation suit against beermaker Anheuser-Busch.

Overturned $23 billion verdict

The attorney won $23 billion in a case against the R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company following Michael Johnson's death from lung cancer in 1996 in Florida. The company's attorneys appealed the ruling, and the jury overturned the decision in 2019.

Willie Gary's movie

American actor Jamie Foxx starred as Willie in The Burial (2023), a film about the Joseph O'Keefe vs. Loewen case.

The audience seated during the film “The Burial” screening at the Kerasotes Showplace ICON on 11 October 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

The film is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 article in The New Yorker. Tommy Lee Jones starred as O'Keefe. Willie praised Foxx for his role. He said,

We both share faith and that's when I knew he was the chosen one. I feel we have the best actor and producer in the business. This is something special.

Frequently asked questions

Ebony magazine featured the "Giant Killer" among the 100 Most Influential African Americans. Forbes also ranked him among the top 50 best attorneys in the US. Here are some frequently asked questions about the lawyer.

How much money did Willie Gary make? The lawyer made millions of dollars in court cases and has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

The lawyer made millions of dollars in court cases and has an estimated net worth of $50 million. What is Willie Gary doing now? He is still a lawyer and also works as a philanthropist and motivational speaker.

He is still a lawyer and also works as a philanthropist and motivational speaker. Who is the richest attorney in Florida? Veteran Willie Gary is considered the wealthiest lawyer in Florida.

Veteran Willie Gary is considered the wealthiest lawyer in Florida. Why did Willie Gary sue Walt Disney? He sued Disney for stealing All Pro Sports' concept of the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Willie Gary's net worth has grown over the years, a testament to his success and hard work. He rose from humble beginnings to becoming one of the wealthiest and most successful attorneys in the United States.

