Daymond John's net worth: How rich is the Shark Tank star?

Daymond John's net worth has reached impressive heights, firming his leading entrepreneur position. Best known as the founder of FUBU and a star investor on Shark Tank, he has built his wealth through smart investments and business ventures.

Daymond at Pullman Yards on April 27, 2024, in Atlanta (centre). Daymond at Wallis Annenberg Center on March 10, 2024 (upper-right corner). Photo: Paras Griffin, Steve Granitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Daymond John's net worth did not just come from one venture but from a combination of his work in fashion, television, and investments. His brand, FUBU alone, has grossed billions globally, contributing significantly to his fortune.

Profile summary

Full names Daymond Garfield John Date of birth February 23, 1969 Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, USA Age 55 (as of September 2024) Nationality American Occupation Entrepreneur, Investor, TV Personality Mother Margot John Father Garfield John Ethnicity African-American Marital status Married Wife Heather Taras Kids Three daughters Net worth $350 million (2024 estimate) Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Daymond John's bio summary

Daymond John, originally named Daymond Garfield John, was born in Brooklyn, New York, on February 23, 1969. He is the child of Margot and Garfield John and spent his childhood in the Hollis area of Queens.

After his parents' divorce when he was ten, his mother, who was a cabin crew member, raised him. According to Investors, John has described his mother as "disciplined, diligent, and determined" in her efforts to shield him from the negative influences around him:

"The crowd I grew up with was getting into all kinds of trouble but I was not so deep into it mostly because of my mother."

Daymond John at the 32nd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024, in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski (modified by author)

Source: Original

The TV celebrity's first job was distributing flyers for $2 per hour. In high school, he managed full-time work alongside his studies on an alternate schedule. After graduating, he began his career with various ventures.

Daymond John's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daymond John's net worth is estimated at around $350 million as of 2024. This wealth comes from his successful ventures as an entrepreneur and investor.

John started the urban clothing brand FUBU from his mother's home, famously mortgaging her house to provide $100,000 in startup capital. He later co-founded the FUBU company in 1992 with Keith Perrin, Carl Brown, and Alexander Martin.

What is FUBU worth?

According to Forbes, FUBU has earned over $6 billion globally since its inception. At its peak in 1998, the brand achieved $350 million in sales across 5,000 retail stores.

However, its popularity waned in the early 2000s due to market oversaturation in the US. Thus, FUBU had to pivot towards international markets.

Daymond John attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 09, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

The company reintroduced itself to the US market in 2010 under the name FB Legacy and has since collaborated with brands like Puma, Pyer Moss, and Urban Outfitters. In 2020, FUBU made a significant return to the US, aiming to appeal to both long-time hip-hop enthusiasts and the Gen Z audience.

Other clothing lines

His reputation in the industry has earned him the nickname "Godfather of Urban Fashion." Daymond has expanded his reach by owning, operating, or investing in other clothing lines, such as Crown Holder, Kappa USA, Coogi, Heatherette, and Bombas.

His investment in Bombas has been one of his most successful. The company donates a pair of socks to charity for every pair sold, a concept that resonated with John. According to CNBC, was the sole Shark Tank investor interested, putting in $200,000 for a 17.5% stake.

How much did Daymond make on Bombas?

As of 2024, Bombas' yearly revenue is unknown, but Market Realist estimates the company's value at over $100 million. Daymond John's 17.5% stake would, therefore, equate to a $17.5 million share.

Shark Tank

As mentioned, Daymond John is well-known for his role as a judge on the TV show Shark Tank, where he began appearing in 2009. Over the years, he has invested over $8.5 million of his own money in businesses featured on the show.

Daymond John visits Build to discuss his book Powershift at Build Studio on March 10, 2020, in New York City. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

In 2016, Variety reported that each shark earned approximately $50,000 per episode. John's earnings have likely increased since then.

How rich is Daymond John from Shark Tank?

While a net worth in the hundreds of millions is impressive, Daymond John does not hold the title of the wealthiest shark. That distinction belongs to Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, who boasts a staggering net worth of $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

What other businesses does Daymond John own?

Daymond John is a film producer, having worked as the executive producer for the 2005 movie The Crow: Wicked Prayer. He is also a successful author whose works include Rise & Grind, The Power of Broke, The Brand Within, Display of Power, and Little Daymond Learns to Earn.

John is a Shopify brand ambassador, The celebrity is also the founder of The Shark Group, which offers consultancy and brand management services as its CEO.

In 2015, he co-founded Daymond John's Success Formula, a program that assists entrepreneurs in growing their businesses. In September 2019, it was relaunched as Next Level Success to continue assisting business owners with critical growth tactics.

Daymond John's family and personal life

John has two daughters, Destiny and Yasmeen, with his first wife. In 2018, he married Heather Taras, and together they have a daughter, Minka Jagger.

Daymond John and Heather Taras attend the 2018 Samsung Charity Gala at The Manhattan Center on September 27, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

The celebrity is also dyslexic, a challenge he has openly discussed, according to Business Insider. In April 2017, he was diagnosed with stage II thyroid cancer, but after undergoing surgery, the tumour was successfully removed.

Frequently asked questions

Many people are curious about Daymond's success, particularly his role on Shark Tank and his journey with FUBU. From his wealth to the impact of his businesses, here are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about the entrepreneur.

How rich is Daymond John from Shark Tank? His net worth is estimated to be around $350 million as of 2024.

Who invented the Shark Tank? Shark Tank is based on the Japanese show Tigers of Money, but its format was popularised by the UK version of Dragons' Den, created by Nippon TV and brought to the US by Mark Burnett.

Daymond John, the founder of FUBU, was its CEO for many years. While he remains involved with the brand, current leadership details may vary as FUBU evolves. Who invented the Shark Tank? Shark Tank is based on the Japanese show Tigers of Money, but its format was popularised by the UK version of Dragons' Den, created by Nippon TV and brought to the US by Mark Burnett.

Daymond John's net worth mirrors his phenomenal achievements and success across multiple industries. With his ongoing influence in both business and media, his assets are expected to rise even higher in the coming years.

