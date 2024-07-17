Why did Johnny Cash disinherit his daughters? Facts you need to know

Johnny Cash won many fans' hearts with his unique voice and lyrics. He was also one of the best music artists of the 20th century and was known for his wealth and influence. However, the discovery that his daughters did not have a fair share of his properties and wealth after he died shocked many. "Why did Johnny Cash disinherit his daughters?" many keep asking.

Late Johnny Cash at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jim Steinfeldt/Michael Ochs Archives, Harry Langdon

Source: Getty Images

Dubbed The Man in Black, Johnny Cash was a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author, and producer. He sold over 90 million records, making him among the best-selling music artists ever. Some of his hit songs include Ring of Fire and Riders in the Sky. His genres of music cut across redemption, gospel, rock and roll, folk, and country music.

Johnny Cash's profile summary

Full name John R. Cash Nickname Johnny Cash, The Man in Black Gender Male Date of birth 26 February 1932 Age 71 years old (at the time of death) Date of death 12 September 2003 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kingsland, Arkansas Nationality American Ethnicity English and Scottish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Carrie Cloveree (née Rivers) Father Ray Siblings 6 Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, author Net worth $60 million

Why did Johnny Cash disinherit his daughters?

The artist did not disinherit his daughters but made them beneficiaries of his estate planning. Their percentage was small compared to the net worth of his estate. Reports reveal that the inheritance issue is due to a dispute over the song Ring of Fire.

June Carter, Johnny, and Merle Kilgore wrote the song in 1963, but the credits were disputed. Johnny Cash's daughters and his first wife, Vivian, claimed they were unfairly excluded from the royalties.

The daughters sued their brother, John Carter, the only son of June and Johnny, but lost the case in 2007, as revealed on Express. As a result, the son inherited the publishing rights to his father's music, including Ring of Fire, and had a more significant inheritance.

Fast facts on Johnny Cash. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What was Johnny Cash's net worth before he died?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the I Walk the Line singer had an estimated net worth of $60 million at the time of his death. His touring career spanned over 50 years, with shows like the Folsom Prison Concert.

Cash also wrote many hit songs and owned the publishing rights. He ventured into TV, hosting shows like The Johnny Cash Show and appearing in films like Five Minutes to Live.

From (L - R) Kathy Cash, Rosanne Cash, Cindy Cash and Tara Cash in 2017 at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

How much money did Johnny Cash leave his daughters?

Johnny left $1 million to each of his biological daughters, Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara. He also gave $1 million each to his two stepdaughters, Rosie and Carlene, from June Carter's former marriage.

Who inherited Johnny Cash's wealth?

His son inherited most of it. John, a passionate country singer, has maintained his father's legacy, producing documentaries, books like The Gift: The Journey of Johnny Cash, and other music projects. He has also released his albums and written children's books and a novel.

L-R: John Carter Cash, Trisha Yearwood, Carlene Carter and Ana Cristina Cash at a CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Photo: John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

As the sole heir to Johnny's musical catalogue, Carter has managed the family's musical legacy, reflecting his close relationship with his father. He told Fox News Digital:

I feel that within our relationship and our lifetime together, we got as close as we could to finding a peaceful place. And moving on as father and son, and as friends…was just as important as anything. We had to be friends also. And that's what mattered. That's what endured. We had fun together, you know? And so, those are the times I remember.

Johnny Cash's estate net worth

The Law Offices of Glenn Busch P.C. states that the Nashville Ledger revealed Mr Cash finalised his estate details before his death. He was reportedly worth $60-100 million at his death in 2003, combined with his wife June's assets. Since then, the estate's value has tripled to around $300 million.

Also, his Nashville Lakefront estate was sold for $3.2 million in 2020, and one of his properties was put for sale for $1.795 million in 2022.

Kathy Cash and Rosanne Cash in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Who inherited Johnny Cash's estate?

Carter and his sisters inherited their father's estate. Johnny Cash's will wanted trust in sharing the estate and avoidance of tax issues. Hence, he made all his children beneficiaries but gave his son the highest share.

Did Johnny Cash have children with his first wife?

Information published on People revealed that the music legend had four daughters with his first wife, Vivian Liberto, named Rosanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara. They married in 1954 and divorced in 1966 due to his addiction struggles and rumoured affair with June Carter.

Vivian filed for divorce, and the late singer married June, a famous female country singer, in 1968. With June, he had a son, John Carter.

Which one of Johnny Cash's daughters died?

The music legend's daughter, Vivian Kathy, died at 72 in 2021 in Nashville. His stepdaughter from his second wife, June Carter Rosie Nix Adams, also died in 2003.

The Washington Post published she was found dead in a school bus alongside her boyfriend, Jimmy Campbell. They reportedly died from the poison from accidental carbon monoxide.

Late Mr Cash. Photo by R. Diamond/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Was Johnny Cash's first wife a black woman?

Johnny Cash's first wife, Vivian Liberto, was not black. She was born in 1934 in San Antonio, Texas. Vivian has mixed ancestry, including Italian, German, Irish, and African American roots.

As published by Daily Mail, she had a black great-great-grandmother who was an enslaved person. But then, Vivian was raised in a Sicilian-American catholic culture and identified as white.

June Carter Cash's net worth at death

According to Celebrity Net Worth, she had a net worth of $20 million. So, who did June Carter Cash leave her money to? She left most of her fortune for her son, John Carter.

Why did Johnny Cash disinherit his daughters? This question has been disturbing many fans. The singer did not disinherit his daughters but did not give them equal shares as with their brother. The real reason behind his actions is unknown.

