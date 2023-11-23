Who is Steve Burns' wife or girlfriend? Facts about the actor

In the late 1990s, Steve Burns and his animated blue puppy, Blue, taught preschoolers worldwide that they could do anything they wanted. But then, the actor disappeared from the Nickelodeon show, leaving no clues as to why. Where has he been for the past 20 years? Is he dating or married to anyone?

Television host and actor Steve Burns became a household name after Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues premiere in September 1996. However, after six years and 100 episodes, he exited the series without explanation. Keep reading for the latest on his love life.

Steve Burns' profile and bio summary

Full name Steven Michael Burns Date of birth 9 October 1973 Age 50 years old (as of 2023) Birth sign Libra Place of birth Boyertown, Pennsylvania, United States of America Current residence Catskill Mountains, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 168 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Bald Gender Male Orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Single Children None Parents Janet Burns Joseph Burns Jr. Siblings 2 Education DeSales University Profession Actor Television presenter Voice actor Singer Social media Instagram

How old is Steve Burns?

Steve Burns's age is 50 as of 2023. He was born in Boyertown, Pennsylvania, USA, on 9 October 1973, and is an actor, musician, and television host best known for the show Blue's Clues. He has lived in the Catskill Mountains, New York, for seven years.

Who are Steve Burns' parents?

The American star's mother is Janet Burns, and his father is Joseph Burns Jr, a former US Navy and HR director of Safeguard Business Systems. The 50-year-old has two sisters, Karen and Jennifer.

In an interview, the television host shared the passing of his father, who died of cancer in 2015. He said:

"I cared for him while he was dying of cancer, and it changed me. It made me think about things I had not thought about, like legacy and the value of what we have left behind. It forced me to reevaluate and take much more seriously my mental health."

Did Steve from Blue's Clues marry Loonette?

Steve is not married to Canadian actress Alyson Court, who portrays Loonette the Clown on The Big Comfy Couch. The rumour that he was in a relationship with Court stemmed from a picture that both stars posted on their social media pages in 2020.

The pair met on the set of Blue's Clues, and Alyson admitted that she and Steve had a great working relationship, but that is all there is to it. They have never had a romantic relationship.

Is Steve Burns married?

The American actor is not presently married. He has never shared details about his dating history, preferring to keep aspects of his life out of the media.

Steve Burns' tattoos

There has only been one mention of the TV personality's tattoos. It was described as a "small yellow circle on his right arm was a smiley face without a smile." There are no pictures publicised.

A musician, Chris Webby resembles Steve Burns and is covered in tattoos. On his TikTok page, he posts videos about the comparisons to the actor.

Steve Burns' band

The Nickelodeon star formed a band with Grammy award-winning guitarist Steven Drozd from the band The Flaming Lips. Drozd and Burns released a children's album under the band name STEVENSTEVEN in 2017, titled Foreverywhere.

This is not the first project the duo worked on together. In 2003, Drozd worked on the Blue's Clues star's debut album, Songs for Dustmites.

Steve (L) two years after the premiere of Blue's Clues and (R) 24 years later at Comic-Con in 2022.

Steve Burns' Instagram

The American actor's Instagram account has over 330,000 followers. He shares images from his show appearances, pets and vacations.

Steve Burns' movies and TV shows

According to his IMDb profile, since 1996, the New York native has been known for his role in the children's franchise Blue's Clues. He received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2001 for his role.

He has also appeared in the following film and television credits as an actor and voice actor:

Young Sheldon

Blue's Clues & You

Toca Life Stories

Blue's Big City Adventure

Netherbest Incorporated

Blue's Big Musical Movie

Blue's Treasure Hunt

Steve Burns, Josh Dela Cruz and Donovan Patton at the New York premiere of Paramount's 'Blue's Big City Adventure'.

Why did Steve leave Blue's Clues?

Steve was turning 30 and felt it was time to pursue other interests and make way for younger talent. In 2002, he abruptly left the live-action children's show, leaving fans to speculate on the reasons for his departure. Two decades later, the actor explained his exit.

Apart from getting older, the voiceover artist was also struggling with severe clinical depression. He described himself as "the happiest depressed person in North America."

To celebrate Blue's Clues' 25th anniversary, the star resurfaced in a video posted on Nickelodeon's X (formerly known as Twitter) page and shared that he returned to college during his time away. Since his departure, Donovan Patton and Joshua Dela Cruz have been the hosts.

How old is Donovan Patton?

American actor Donovan Patton is 45 as of 2023 and was born on 1 March 1978. He took over the hosting duties from Steve until 2006 and appeared in the spinoff series Blue's Room.

How old is Joshua Dela Cruz?

Joshua turned 34 on 23 March 2023 and was born in 1989. He first appeared as the new host, Josh, on the reboot series Blue's Clues & You in 2019. He also plays the lead in the movie Blue's Big City Adventure.

Josh Dela Cruz while filming a scene for the 'Blue's Clues & You!' movie.

Steve Burns' net worth

As per reports, the musician's net worth is an estimated $5 million. Most of his earnings came from his commercial voiceover jobs, which he still does today.

Despite his impromptu exit two decades ago, Steve Burns is still remembered for his role in the children's franchise Blue's Clues. Since his departure, the 50-year-old has focused on his mental health and has released a kid's album. As for his love life, a possible Mrs Burns has not been mentioned.

