Michael Bolton's health, age, family, wife, profiles, net worth

Michael Bolton is an internationally renowned singer-songwriter with numerous timeless hits that have earned him the moniker King of Blue-eyed Soul. Away from his legendary music career, the artist is a father of three with several grandchildren. Keep reading for more on Michael Bolton's health and other aspects of his personal life.

Michael Bolton has been singing since the early 1970s. Photo: Phillip Faraon/Phillip Faraone (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The multi-Grammy award winner is also an active humanitarian. He established the Michael Bolton Charities in 1993 to address problems affecting vulnerable women and children. His charity work has been recognized numerous times, winning him awards like the Lewis Hine Award, Martin Luther King Award, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Michael Bolton's profile and bio summary

Full name Michael Bolotin Date of birth 26 February 1953 Age 70 years in 2023 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth New Haven, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Russian-Jewish Height 5 feet 9.25 inches (1.76 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Maureen McGuire Children Three daughters, including Isa, Holly, and Taryn Parents Helen and George Bolotin Siblings Brother Orrin and sister Sandra Profession Singer-songwriter Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube TikTok

Michael Bolton's age

The singer was born on 26 February 1953 in New Haven, Connecticut, United States, and is 70 years old as of 2023. He is Russian-Jewish and is the youngest of three siblings. His parents divorced when he was 13.

Who is Michael Bolton's current wife?

The music icon is not married as of 2023. He is dating socialite Heather Kerzner, a mother of two previously married to hotelier Sol Kerzner. The couple made their red carpet debut in February 2023. Bolton told People that the two were longtime friends before they started dating in the summer of 2022.

Michael is dating Heather Kerzner as of 2023. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

How many times did Michael Bolton marry?

The Grammy winner has been married once. He married his ex-wife Maureen McGuire in 1975 and were together for about 15 years before parting ways in 1990.

Michael met actress Nicollette Sheridan in 1992 after being introduced by jazz legend Kenny G. They broke up in 1995 but rekindled the romance in 2005. Bolton proposed in 2006, but they called off their engagement in 2008.

Michael Bolton's daughters

The How Am I Supposed to Live Without You hitmaker has three daughters from his marriage to ex-wife Maureen McGuire. The former couple welcomed daughter Isa in August 1975, Holly in 1977, and Taryn in 1979. Michael's daughters have made him a grandfather of six as of 2023.

When did Michael Bolton come out?

The singer made his music industry debut in 1975 with the self-titled album Michael Bolotin. He changed his name to Bolton after releasing his second studio album, Everyday of My Life. The singer has since released 26 studio albums and multiple singles.

Some of Michael Bolton's top songs include:

Song Year Album How Can We Be Lovers? 1989 Soul Provider When a Man Loves a Woman 1991 Time, Love and Tenderness Soul Provider 1989 Soul Provider Said I Loved You...But I Lied 1993 The One Thing How Am I Supposed to Live Without You 1989 Soul Provider Safe Place from the Storm 1997 All That Matters Missing You Now 1991 Time, Love and Tenderness Time, Love and Tenderness 1991 Time, Love and Tenderness That's What Love is All About 1987 The Hunger Steel Bars 1991 Time, Love and Tenderness

What is Michael Bolton's vocal range?

The singer-songwriter has a powerful 4-octave vocal range (A2 to C6), which is rare for men and can easily hit high notes. Bolton performed heavy metal and hard rock early in his career. He later diversified into pop rock, soft rock, and blue-eyed soul.

Michael Bolton's net worth

The multi-award-winning artist is worth approximately $80 million. He has been in the music industry since the early 1970s and has sold over 75 million album copies globally.

Michael has a 4-octave vocal range. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Michael Bolton's illness

The singer has sparked health concerns multiple times. In mid-July 2023, fans noticed his right hand and right leg appeared to tremble during a segment of The View. The Soul Provider hitmaker has yet to address the issue.

Fans had earlier made an unofficial Michael Bolton Parkinson's diagnosis after his appearance on Season 9 of The Masked Singer. Viewers of the show took to X to express concerns about Bolton's appearance, saying he looked dazed and lacked animation in his voice.

In October 2021, he was forced to cancel his Manchester show after doctors advised him to rest following his viral laryngitis diagnosis. In August 2019, he cancelled his Finland tour on doctor's orders but never revealed his illness.

What is Samson syndrome?

Reports of Michael Bolton's Samson Syndrome emerged after the 2013 publishing of an article titled; Michael Bolton Turns 60: Still Rebounding from Samson Syndrome? The article's context refers to when Bolton shaved his long hair, which compares to a famous Biblical warrior called Samson.

The singer cut his signature long hair in 1998 and auctioned it for charity. In the medical world, Samson Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder. Patients with the ailment cannot generate new brain cells, which causes brain degeneration and acute memory loss.

Bolton cut his signature long hair in 1998. Photo: @Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Michael Bolton's health continues to concern fans, but the singer has not confirmed or denied the rumours. He continues to sing and released his latest album, Spark of Light, in June 2023.

