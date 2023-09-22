Meet Mike Myers' wife, Kelly Tisdale: Facts and full biography

Comedian and actor Mike Myers became a popular face in the entertainment industry after joining SNL in 1989. He has since established himself in Hollywood. However, he strives to keep his family life and marriage with Kelly Tisdale out of show business. What does his wife Kelly do for a living?

Mike Myers' wife Kelly is also in the show business, but she works behind the scenes. She met the multi-award-winning entertainer in 2006, less than a year after his marriage to his first wife, Robin Ruzan, ended.

Kelly Tisdale's profile summary and bio

Full name Kelly Tisdale Date of birth 27 March 1977 Age 46 years old in 2023 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Templeton, Massachusetts, United States Residence New York, United States Nationality American Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Actor Mike Myers (since 2010) Children Paulina Kathleen, Sunday Molly, and Spike Alan Education Suffolk University (Government and International Affairs) Profession Scenic artist, businesswoman

Who is Michael Myers' wife?

The Canadian actor and comedian has been married to American scenic artist Kelly Tisdale since October 2010. The couple dated for about four years before tying the knot in a private ceremony held in New York. Page Six broke news of their marriage in early March 2011, five months after they exchanged vows.

Mike was previously married to actress and comedy writer Robin Ruzan. The former couple met in 1987 and wed in May 1993 but split about 12 years later in 2005. The two did not have children. Kelly dated singer and producer Moby in the 1990s.

Mike Myers and Kelly Tisdale have been married since 2010. Photo: Dia Dipasupi

Kelly Tisdale's age

Mike Myers' wife, Kelly, was born on 27 March 1977 in Templeton, Massachusetts, United States. She is 46 years old in 2023, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Kelly Tisdale's children

Kelly and Mike have three children, two daughters and a son. Their firstborn son, Spike Alan Myers, was born in September 2011, while their daughter, Sunday Molly Myers, was born in April 2014.

The couple welcomed daughter Paulina Kathleen Myers in November 2015. The Mike Myers family has been living in New York since 2010.

What does Kelly Tisdale do?

Mike Myers' wife is an entrepreneur and scenic artist in the American entertainment industry. She worked in the art department of the Errotic Confessions series for 17 episodes from 1994 to 1997.

Kelly previously co-owned TeaNY, a vegan restaurant in New York City, with her former boyfriend Moby. She is an alumnus of Suffolk University in Massachusetts, where she obtained her degree in Government and International affairs.

Mike Myers' wife, Kelly Tisdale, is a scenic artist. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Kelly Tisdale's net worth

Her exact net worth is unknown, but various sources estimate it to be around $1 million. Kelly Tisdale's husband, Kelly Myers, has an estimated worth of $200 million in 2023. The 60-year-old actor has been in the entertainment industry since the early 1970s.

Did Mike Myers have kids with his first wife?

Mike Myers and Robin Ruzan did not have children. The former couple started dating in the late 1980s after meeting at an ice hockey game in Chicago. They were married from May 1993 until December 2005.

Is Mike Myers currently married?

The Canadian actor and comedian is married. He wed scenic artist Kelly Tisdale in October 2010, and they have three children.

SNL star Mike Myers has been in two marriages. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Kelly Tisdale and Mike Myers have become a Hollywood power couple with their low-key marriage. The two like to keep details of their family life private, although the actor occasionally gives fans a glimpse into their relationship during interviews.

