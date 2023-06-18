Romy Hero Johnson's bio: the story of Aaron Taylor Johnson's daughter

Romy Hero Johnson is the second child of the veteran British actor Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife, filmmaker and photographer Sam Taylor Johnson. Despite a 23-year age gap, the couple has maintained a strong marriage for over a decade. As one of Hollywood's most adored couples, their fame extends to their daughter. Who is Romy Hero Johnson?

Romy Hero Johnson is the younger sister to Wylda Rae Taylor Johnson, and the duo has garnered public interest due to their famous parents. Despite being born into a high-profile family, with her father prominent for Avengers: Age of Ultron and her mother renowned for directing Fifty Shades of Grey, their children are carefully kept from the spotlight.

Romy Hero Johnson's profile summary and bio

Full name Romy Hero Johnson Gender Female Date of birth 18 January 2012 Age 11 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'5" Height in centimetres 134 Weight in pounds 77 Weight in kilograms 35 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Aaron Taylor Johnson Mother Sam Taylor Johnson Siblings 3 Marital status Single

Background information

The star kid was born in London, England, on 18 January 2012. Romy is 11 years old in 2023. She is a British national. Her mother is Sam Taylor Johnson, a renowned British movie producer, director, and photographer. Some of her works are seen in hit movies and TV series like A Million Little Pieces and Nowhere Boy.

Her father, Aaron Taylor Johnson, is an award-winning actor and director. His notable onscreen works include Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, and Nocturnal Animals.

How did Aaron Taylor-Johnson meet his wife?

Aaron first crossed paths with his future wife during the auditions for Nowhere Boy in 2009. At the time, Aaron, approximately 18 or 19, impressed the 42-year-old director, Sam Taylor Wood, with his performance as young John Lennon. This marked the beginning of their relationship, which culminated in marriage.

Some sources suggest their initial meeting occurred earlier, during an audition in 2008. It was hosted in Sam's home due to Aaron's tight movie schedule.

How old was Aaron at the time of his marriage?

Aaron, born on 13 June 1990, was 22 years old when he tied the knot with Sam on 21 June 2012. The wedding ceremony took place in Somerset, England. Sam, born on 4 March 1967, was 45 during their union. Following the nuptials, the couple decided to combine their surnames Taylor-Johnson.

Aaron Taylor Johnson's children

The Shanghai Knights actor is the father to four children, two of whom are his stepchildren. Aaron Taylor Johnson's kids with his wife are Wylda Rae Taylor Johnson, born on 8 July 2010 in London, and Romy Hero Johnson.

He became a stepfather to Sam's two daughters from her first marriage to art dealer and gallery owner Jay Jopling, which ended in 2008.

Sam's eldest daughter is Angelica Jopling, born on 24 April 1997. She founded an exhibition program called Incubator in London and has appeared in her mother's films, such as Nowhere Boy and TV shows like Devil's Mistress. Sam's second daughter, Jessica Phoenix Jopling, was born in November 2005.

How old was Aaron Taylor when he had his first child?

Aaron was 20 when he became a father for the first time in 2010. He and Sam celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Wylda Rae Johnson, that year.

Who does Aaron Taylor-Johnson play in Fifty Shades of Grey?

Romy plays no role in the famous movie Fifty Shades of Grey. Many fans wanted him to play the lead character of Christian Grey, but he disapproved. His wife, Sam Taylor Johnson, directed the movie.

Net worth

The 11-year-old Romy still attends school and does not have a career. She has no net worth but enjoys her parent's wealth and care. Her parents have a combined net worth of $20 million.

Romy Hero Johnson is a prominent celebrity family member in the showbiz industry. As the youngest child of her parents, she is cherished and nurtured. Many anticipate that she might one day become a significant figure in Hollywood.

