Who is Wylda Rae Johnson? Meet Aaron Taylor-Johnson's daughter

Wylda Rae Johnson is a British celebrity's kid best known as Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson's daughter. Aaron is a renowned actor famously known for his appearance in the film Avengers: Age of Ultron, whereas Sam is a film director, artist and photographer. The pair made headlines in 2009 after announcing their engagement despite their 23-year age difference. They have been married for over a decade and are considered a power couple.

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Aaron, Anjelica Jopling and Abby Greenhart in 2009. To the right is Aaron with their toddler. Photo: The Mega News1, Just Jared (Modified by author)

Source: UGC

With a family history of showbiz success and worldwide famous parents, millions are curious about the personal life of Wylda Rae Johnson. Has she followed in the footsteps of her parents?

Wylda Rae Johnson's profile summary and bio

Full name Wylda Rae Johnson Nickname Wylda Gender Female Date of birth 7 July 2010 Age 12 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace London, England, United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Height in feet 4'8" Height in centimetres 142 Weight in kilograms 35 Weight in pounds 77 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Parents Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson Siblings Roma Johnson, Angelica Jopling, Jessie Jopling Famous for Being Aaron Taylor-Johnson's daughter

How old is Wylda Rae Johnson?

Wylda Rae Johnson (aged 12 as of 2023) was born on 7 July 2010 in London, England, United Kingdom. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

How did Aaron Taylor-Johnson meet his wife?

Aaron met his wife, Sam, in 2009 on the set of a British biographical drama film, Nowhere Boy. They started dating and tied the knot on 21 June 2012.

Sam Taylor-Johnson (L) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend "The Wall" World Premiere at Regal Union Square Theatre in 2017. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Father)

With a career spanning over two decades, Aaron has appeared in numerous films, including:

Shanghai Knights (2003)

(2003) Savages (2012)

(2012) Godzilla (2014)

(2014) Nocturnal Animals (2016)

(2016) Tenet (2020)

(2020) Bullet Train (2022)

Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Sam Taylor-Johnson (Mother)

Sam gained popularity after directing the film adaptation of the best-selling novel Fifty Shades of Grey. Her other blockbuster film projects include Love You More, A Million Little Pieces, Gypsy and Solos.

Does Wylda Rae Johnson have siblings?

Romy Hero Johnson is Wylda's only biological sister. Jessie Phoenix and Angelica Jopling were born from Sam's previous marriage to gallerist Jay Joplings.

How much is Wylda Rae Johnson's net worth?

Wylda, aged 12 as of 2023, lives under the affluence and wealth of her parents. Her father, Aaron, has an estimated net worth of $16 million as of 2023. Her mother, Sam Taylor-Johnson's net worth is allegedly $20 million.

Wylda Rae Johnson was born on 7 July 2010 in London, England, United Kingdom. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson keep their daughter, Wylda Rae Johnson from the limelight and share little information about her on their socials. As of May 2023, no pictures of her were found, but we gathered a few fun facts.

