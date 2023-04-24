American singer Isaiah Silva's bio: Meet Frances Bean Cobain's husband

Isaiah Silva is an American musician, lead vocalist and guitarist of the rock band named The Eeries. He also performed as part of Katy Perry's supporting band. However, he is best known as Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband. Frances is an American visual artist and model. What does Isaiah Silva do?

Isaiah and Frances kept their wedding so private that France's mother, Courtney Love, had no idea of her daughter's wedding. Photo: @Silva (modified by author)

Isaiah Silva knew he wanted to become a musician from a young age. Together with Nadir Maraschinn, Brandon Sweeney and Mark Lear, they formed The Eeries, an American rock group. He also played the guitar for a band named The Rambles. Who are Isaiah Silva's children?

Isaiah Silva's profile and bio

Full name Isaiah Silva Date of birth January 20, 1985 Age 34 years (As of 2023) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality America Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Star sign Aquarius Famous as Frances Bean Cobain's ex-husband Profession Guitarist and Musician Height 6 feet Weight 80 kg (Approx) Body measurements 41-30-36 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Frances Bean Cobain Band The Eeries Net worth $5 million

What is Isaiah Silva's nationality?

Isaiah was born on January 20, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. Thus, Isaiah Silva's age is 38 years old. His birth sign is Capricorn, and he holds American nationality.

In 2012, Silva founded the American rock band The Eeries. Photo: @Silva (modified by author)

Isaiah Silva's marriage

Silva started dating Frances Bean Cobain in 2009. They engaged in 2011, and on June 29, 2014, they tied the knot. They kept their wedding so private that France's mother, Courtney Love, had no idea of her daughter's wedding.

In March 2016, the couple filed for divorce. They had no children together. Isaiah did not remarry, but Cobain is in a relationship with Mathew Cook, the frontman of the band The Ceremonies.

Isaiah Silva's spouse

Frances Bean is an American visual artist and model. She was born on August 18, 1992, in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the only child of the late Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love. Her parents were the leading members of Nirvana and Hole bands. As a model, she worked with reputable brands like Elle, Harper's Bazaar, and Marc Jacobs.

What is Isaiah Silva's height?

The celebrity spouse measures 6 feet 0 inches and weighs around 80 kg. He has brown eyes and dark hair; his other body measurements are 41-36-39 inches.

Did Frances Bean Cobain get her dad's guitar back?

In 2015, she appeared with Silva on the Red Carpet during the Sundance Film Festival. She gifted Isaiah her father's Acoustic Guitar, a 1959 Martin D-18E, and it was the last known guitar her father Kurt ever played. The model tried to get back her dad's guitar but to no avail.

Why did Silva get Cobain's guitar?

Silva refused to give up the guitar because it was a wedding gift. He also asked for $25,000 a month in spousal support. But, under the divorce settlement terms, he was denied the monthly upkeep but was granted the guitar and nothing else.

Courtney and Frances attend Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show on October 15, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire)

Who owns Kurt Cobain's guitar now?

Peter Freedman, the founder of Røde Microphones, bought the Martin D-18E guitar for $6 million in May 2020. Kurtn used the guitar during Nirvana's MTV Unplugged performance in 1993, and it was one of his favourites.

Isaiah Silva's band

In 2012, Silva founded the American rock band The Eeries. Some band members are Nadir Maraschin, Mark Lear, Elliot Lorango and Brandon Sweeney.

In 2014, they released a self-titled Extended Play through the Interscope Record label. They also performed in the American Late Night talk show and played Cool Kid. This was topped at 33 in the Alternate Songs chart.

He previously performed as part of Katy Perry's backing band. He also played the guitar in a pop band called The Rambles.

Isaiah Silva is an American musician, lead vocalist, and guitarist of the rock band named The Eeries. Photo: @Silva (modified by author)

What is Isaiah Silva's net worth?

The celebrated guitarist has a net worth estimated at $5 million. He derives his income from his career as a guitarist and musician. His ex-wife, Frances Bean, has a net worth estimated at $200 million.

How much did Courtney Love inherit from Kurt?

Kurt Cobain is the father of Frances Bean. He was found dead at his home on April 5, 1994, and his death was ruled a suicide. Issues surrounding his inheritance arose as he had a vast estate worth $450 million.

Courtney inherited Kurt's writing and publishing rights, valued at $130 million and $115 million, respectively. In August 2010, Cobain inherited 37% of her late dad's estate.

Above is Isaiah Silva's biography and everything you need to know. He is the ex-husband of artist and model Frances Bean Cobain.

