Ashley Judd's net worth, age, family, movies, profiles, what happened to her?
Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. Her mother, singer Naomi Judd and her half-sister, Wynonna Judd, were country music stars with several Grammy Awards. So, what is Ashley Judd's net worth?
Ashley Judd's career has spanned over three decades. As a result, she has left a global imprint in the entertainment industry. Her biography highlights her transcendence to fame.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Ashley Tyler Ciminella
|Date of birth
|19th April 1968
|Age
|64 years (as of April 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Eye colour
|Hazel
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Height
|5'7" or 170 cm
|Weight
|130lbs or 59 kg
|Education
|University of Kentucky (BA), Harvard Kennedy School (MPA)
|Profession
|Actress, political activist
|Years active
|1991–present
|Political party
|Political party Democratic
|Marital status
|Marital status Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Ex-spouse Dario Franchitti (m. 2001; div. 2013)
|Parents
|Naomi Judd (mother) and Michael Charles Ciminella (father)
|Sibling
|Wynonna Judd (half-sister)
|Social media
Ashley Judd's age
Ashley Tyler Ciminella was born on 19th April 1968 in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the daughter of Naomi Judd and Michael Charles Ciminella, a marketing analyst. As of April 2023, she is 64 years old.
Ashley's paternal grandfather was of Sicilian descent, while her grandmother was a descendant of William Brewster, of Mayflower pilgrim. Therefore, she is of mixed ethnicity.
Family and upbringing
Do Ashley and Wynonna have the same father? Ashley and Wynonna Judd are half-sisters. Wynonna was born on 30th May 1964 and became a country music singer later in life.
Ashley's parents divorced in 1972 when she was four. The following year, she relocated to Kentucky, where she grew up. Her mother was not actively pursuing her music career then.
Education
Ashley attended 13 schools before college. She actively participated in co-curricular activities like modelling. Judd later joined the University of Kentucky for her A levels, majored in French, and minored in anthropology, art history, theatre, and women's studies. As a result, she spent a semester in France as part of her major.
Ashley Judd's movies and TV shows
Judd made her career debut as an actress in 1991. She featured in two episodes of Star Strek: The Next Generation, The Game and Darmok. Highlighted below are the TV projects she has been part of:
|TV Shows
|Year of Release
|Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration
|2022
|Berlin Station
|2017-2019
|Twin Peaks
|2017
|Call Me Crazy: A Five Film
|2013
|Missing
|2012
|Norma Jean & Marilyn
|1996
|Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge
|1994
|Space Ghost Coast to Coast
|1994
|Sisters
|1991-1994
These are some of the films that she has been part of:
|Movie
|Year of Release
|She Said
|2022
|A Dog's Way Home
|2019
|Trafficked
|2017
|Good Kids
|2016
|The Divergent Series: Allegiant
|2016
|Barry
|2016
|The Divergent Series: Insurgent
|2015
|The Identical
|2014
|Divergent
|2014
|Dolphin Tale 2
|2014
|Olympus Has Fallen
|2013
|Dolphin Tale
|2011
|Flypaper
|2011
|Tooth Fairy
|2010
|Crossing Over
|2009
Ashley Judd's husband
Ashley is currently unmarried. She was initially married to Dario Franchitti, although they eventually divorced. She was alleged to be in a relationship with David Duchovny.
Ashley Judd and her ex-husband met in 1999, dated for two years and exchanged their vows in December 2001 at the Skibo Castle in Scotland. However, they divorced in 2013 after a mutual decision to end their union. Following the divorce, Dario married Eleanor Robb.
Does Ashley Judd have children?
No. The retired actress does not have any kids. Neither are there any speculations about the existence of Ashley Judd's children. She has strong feelings about being child-free.
Ashley Judd's net worth in 2023
As of April 2023, her net worth is approximately $14 million. She amassed wealth thanks to her career in the entertainment industry. She embarked on a career as a political activist in recent years.
Naomi Judd's net worth at death was a staggering $25 million. She earned wealth from her music career and had 5 Grammy Awards to her name.
Wynonna Judd's net worth is $12 million.
What exactly happened to Ashley Judd?
Ashley was involved in a tragic accident in the Congo that nearly left her dead. She shuttered her right leg in four locations during the hike. Ashley mustered the courage to discuss the experience in an episode of Kate Roberts' podcast.
Do Wynonna and Ashley get along?
In an October 2022 interview, Wynonna set the record straight on allegations of a rift between her and her sister over their mother's will. She explained that before her mother's death, she appointed Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate. Wynonna added that if Larry dies, she and Ashley will split the estate, and she does not plan on contesting the will.
Ashley Judd is a celebrated actress, philanthropist and political activist. Even though she was born to a celebrity mother, she carved her path in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News