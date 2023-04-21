Ashley Judd's net worth, age, family, movies, profiles, what happened to her?

Ashley Judd is an American actress and political activist. Her mother, singer Naomi Judd and her half-sister, Wynonna Judd, were country music stars with several Grammy Awards. So, what is Ashley Judd's net worth?

Ashley Judd speaks at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Mike Coppola

Ashley Judd's career has spanned over three decades. As a result, she has left a global imprint in the entertainment industry. Her biography highlights her transcendence to fame.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Ashley Tyler Ciminella Date of birth 19th April 1968 Age 64 years (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Dark brown Height 5'7" or 170 cm Weight 130lbs or 59 kg Education University of Kentucky (BA), Harvard Kennedy School (MPA) Profession Actress, political activist Years active 1991–present Political party Political party Democratic Marital status Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Ex-spouse Dario Franchitti ​(m. 2001; div. 2013) Parents Naomi Judd (mother) and Michael Charles Ciminella (father) Sibling Wynonna Judd (half-sister) Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

Ashley Judd's age

Ashley Tyler Ciminella was born on 19th April 1968 in Granada Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. She is the daughter of Naomi Judd and Michael Charles Ciminella, a marketing analyst. As of April 2023, she is 64 years old.

Ashley's paternal grandfather was of Sicilian descent, while her grandmother was a descendant of William Brewster, of Mayflower pilgrim. Therefore, she is of mixed ethnicity.

Family and upbringing

Do Ashley and Wynonna have the same father? Ashley and Wynonna Judd are half-sisters. Wynonna was born on 30th May 1964 and became a country music singer later in life.

Ashley's parents divorced in 1972 when she was four. The following year, she relocated to Kentucky, where she grew up. Her mother was not actively pursuing her music career then.

Ashley Judd at the CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Education

Ashley attended 13 schools before college. She actively participated in co-curricular activities like modelling. Judd later joined the University of Kentucky for her A levels, majored in French, and minored in anthropology, art history, theatre, and women's studies. As a result, she spent a semester in France as part of her major.

Ashley Judd's movies and TV shows

Judd made her career debut as an actress in 1991. She featured in two episodes of Star Strek: The Next Generation, The Game and Darmok. Highlighted below are the TV projects she has been part of:

TV Shows Year of Release Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration 2022 Berlin Station 2017-2019 Twin Peaks 2017 Call Me Crazy: A Five Film 2013 Missing 2012 Norma Jean & Marilyn 1996 Naomi & Wynonna: Love Can Build a Bridge 1994 Space Ghost Coast to Coast 1994 Sisters 1991-1994

Movies

These are some of the films that she has been part of:

Movie Year of Release She Said 2022 A Dog's Way Home 2019 Trafficked 2017 Good Kids 2016 The Divergent Series: Allegiant 2016 Barry 2016 The Divergent Series: Insurgent 2015 The Identical 2014 Divergent 2014 Dolphin Tale 2 2014 Olympus Has Fallen 2013 Dolphin Tale 2011 Flypaper 2011 Tooth Fairy 2010 Crossing Over 2009

Ashley Judd's husband

Ashley is currently unmarried. She was initially married to Dario Franchitti, although they eventually divorced. She was alleged to be in a relationship with David Duchovny.

Ashley Judd and her ex-husband met in 1999, dated for two years and exchanged their vows in December 2001 at the Skibo Castle in Scotland. However, they divorced in 2013 after a mutual decision to end their union. Following the divorce, Dario married Eleanor Robb.

Ashley Judd at the Hope for Depression Research Foundation's 11th Annual Luncheon Honoring Ashley Judd at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Does Ashley Judd have children?

No. The retired actress does not have any kids. Neither are there any speculations about the existence of Ashley Judd's children. She has strong feelings about being child-free.

Ashley Judd's net worth in 2023

As of April 2023, her net worth is approximately $14 million. She amassed wealth thanks to her career in the entertainment industry. She embarked on a career as a political activist in recent years.

Naomi Judd's net worth at death was a staggering $25 million. She earned wealth from her music career and had 5 Grammy Awards to her name.

Wynonna Judd's net worth is $12 million.

Ashley Judd at the 29th annual Conference of the Professional Businesswomen of California (PBWC) in San Francisco, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan

What exactly happened to Ashley Judd?

Ashley was involved in a tragic accident in the Congo that nearly left her dead. She shuttered her right leg in four locations during the hike. Ashley mustered the courage to discuss the experience in an episode of Kate Roberts' podcast.

Do Wynonna and Ashley get along?

In an October 2022 interview, Wynonna set the record straight on allegations of a rift between her and her sister over their mother's will. She explained that before her mother's death, she appointed Larry Strickland as the executor of her estate. Wynonna added that if Larry dies, she and Ashley will split the estate, and she does not plan on contesting the will.

Ashley Judd is a celebrated actress, philanthropist and political activist. Even though she was born to a celebrity mother, she carved her path in the entertainment industry.

