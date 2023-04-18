Where is the ex-wife of Harvey Weinstein, Eve Chilton, today?

Eve Clinton is a famous American personality who hails from Boston, USA. She came into the limelight after becoming the wife of the controversial film producer Harvey Weinstein. However, they faced irreconcilable differences and divorced a few years later. What was the cause of their divorce? Where is Eve Chilton now?

Eve Chilton is an outstanding woman who is a self-employed executive. Even though her great-grandparents were prominent citizens of the United States, she only became famous after her marriage to Harvey Weinstein. Does Harvey Weinstein have a daughter?

Eve Chilton's profile and bio

Full name Eve Chilton Weinstein Date of birth November 1, 1955 Age 67 years old (As of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Boson, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed-American Religion Christianity Current residence New York, USA Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60 kg Body measurements 35-27-34 Shoe size 6 (US) Eye colour Black Hair colour Blonde Father Tom Chilton Mother Maude Chilton Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Husband Harvey Weinstein (Divorced), Sal Martirano Children Lily, Emma, and Ruth Weinstein Profession Former Assistant in Miramax Famous as The Ex-Wife of Harvey Weinstein Net worth $3 Million

How old is Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife?

Eve was born on November 1, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. Thus, Eve Chilton's age is 67 years as of 2023. The celebrity wife is an American native and follows the Christian religion. She was born into a wealthy family based in New England, and her birth sign is Virgo.

Who are Eve Chilton's parents?

She is the daughter of Tom Chilton and Maude Chilton. Both her parents were doing law business. She had wealthy grandparents whose wealth had trickled down the family lineage. Eve's grandfather, Edmund Randolph, worked as the Secretary of State and founded Hunton and Williams, the first global law organization in the United States.

Eve Chilton's marriage

Eve and Harvey were married for about 17 years before divorcing. They were married in 1987 but got divorced in 2004. The cause of the divorce is pointed to Harvey's sexual harassment allegations.

After the divorce, Harvey married Georgina Chapman. They have two children, India Pearl and Dashiell.

Eve married Sal Martirano, but the union ended in divorce. They did not bear children.

Who are Eve Chilton's daughters?

Harvey and Eve have three daughters: Lily Weinstein, Emma, and Ruth. Presently, she is living with her daughters in New York, USA.

Eve Chilton's ex-spouse

Harvey is an American film producer and co-chairman of The Weinstein Company and Miramax. He was born on March 19, 1952, in Flushing, Queens, New York, USA.

He began his career producing rock concerts at Harvey & Corky Productions with his brother Bob Weinstein and their friend Corky Burger. Later, he founded an independent film distribution company called Miramax.

Where is Harvey Weinstein now?

In May 2018, he was charged with several crimes involving two women. His trial began in January 2020, and the following month he was found guilty of a sexual act. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison.

As of now, Harvey is serving his sentence at Wende Correctional Facility. His first feasible letting date is November 9, 2039, when he will be around 87.

Does Harvey Weinstein have children?

Harvey Weinstein has five children from his two marriages. He first married Eve Chilton and later Georgina Chapman. Lily, India Pearl, Dashiell, Emma, and Ruth Weinstein are the five children of Harvey Weinstein. Lily Weinstein, Emma Weinstein, and Ruth Weinstein were born to Eve Chilton, his first wife.

What is Eve Chilton's occupation?

Growing up, Eve wanted to be an actress and even relocated to New York to pursue her profession in the film industry. However, her dream did not materialize, but she landed a job at her ex-husband's office in Miramax. She worked from 1986 until 2004, when they divorced. She is now a self-employed executive running the family business.

What is Eve Chilton's height?

The celebrity ex-wife measures 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 60 kg. She has a slim body and looks gorgeous in her wavy blonde hair colour and sharp wide black eyes.

What is Eve Chilton's net worth?

Harvey Weinstein's wife has a net worth estimated at $3 million. She earned money working as an assistant in 1986 and running her family's business. Additionally, she acquired a flat in New York worth $23 million from her husband in the divorce settlement.

Above is everything you need to know about Eve Chilton's bio, popularly known as Harvey Weinstein's ex-wife. After two divorces, she opted to live a private life away from the public. She is celebrated as a soft-spoken woman who handled her divorce case harmoniously, unlike other divorces, which are shambolic.

