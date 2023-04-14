Lucinda Southworth, Larry Page's wife: age, spouse, education, net worth

Lucinda Southworth is best known as Larry Page's wife. Larry Page is an American business magnate, internet entrepreneur and computer scientist. Larry is also famous for co-founding Google and is one of the world's wealthiest investors. Lucinda Southworth's biography gives snippets of the billionaire's life.

Being married to an accomplished public figure often means the public is interested in knowing more about you. Lucinda Southworth's biography unpacks her life as a successful research scientist involved in charity projects. She is inactive on social media, so this article compiles what we know about her.

Profile summary and bio

How old is Lucy Southworth?

As of April 2023, Lucinda Southworth's age is 43 years. She was born on 24th May 1979 in the USA to Van Roy Southworth and Cathy McLain. She is an American national with a mixed ethnical background.

Her parents are reputable in their professions. According to LinkedIn, her mother is an educational psychologist and founder of the McLain Association for Children (MAC) in Georgia. Her father is a PhD holder who worked for the World Bank.

Lucinda has two siblings, McLain Southworth and Carrie Southworth. Carrie Southworth is an American model, actress and businesswoman famously known for portraying Dr Claire Simpson on General Hospital: Nightshift, the 2008 series.

Lucinda Southworth's education

Lucinda obtained her first bachelor's degree from the University of Pennsylvania. She later joined Oxford University and graduated with a Master's in Science and a PhD in Biomedical Informatics from Stanford University. Her research focused on Data Analysis of Eukaryotic Organisms.

Lucinda Southworth's religion

Larry Page's wife's religious views are centred on Christianity.

Is Larry Page married?

Larry is married to Lucinda Southworth. They started dating in 2006 and officiated their union on 8th December 2007. The wedding was on Sir Richard Branson's luxury Caribbean island of Necker, and 600 people, including Oprah Winfrey, Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Gavin Newsom, were in attendance.

Larry Page and Lucinda Southworth have been married for 16 years now. They have remained private since Lucinda Southworth's spouse blew up for co-founding Google.

How many children does Larry Page have?

Larry and Lucinda share two children. Their eldest was born in 2009, while the youngest was born in 2011. Information about the children's identities and gender remain tightly guarded. However, in 2021, Larry Page's son made headlines after being granted entry into New Zealand for medical attention, despite the country's closed borders due to the pandemic.

Lucinda Southworth's height

She is 168 cm tall and weighs 62 kg. Her blonde hair and blue eyes complement her slender physique.

Lucinda Southworth's net worth

Lucinda Southworth and Larry Page have established a charitable organisation, the Carl Victor Page Memorial Foundation. The couple donated $15 million to help fight the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. She also works with her mother's charitable organisations. Information about Lucinda's net worth is not publicly available.

What is Larry Page's net worth?

As of April 2023, Larry Page is worth $100 billion. Larry co-founded Alphabet, the holding company for Google, the world's largest search engine. The company was set up in 1998 and reported a revenue of approximately $258 billion in 2021. In 2021, Larry purchased a 193-foot boat for $45 million. He also owns a $7 million eco-mansion in Palo Alto.

These snippets about Lucinda Southworth, Larry Page's wife, highlight the research scientist's life. Her biography also paints a picture of what being a billionaire's wife feels like.

