Patrick Mahomes's net worth, age, height, parents, injury, stats, profiles

Patrick Mahomes's net worth makes him one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, showcasing hard work and dedication. According to the Forbes list of 2022, his earnings place him as the 24th highest-paid athlete in the world. He is the star quarterback for the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, making him a trend in the sports world.

Patrick Mahomes is a top American football player who has dabbled in baseball and basketball. He is also a big-time businessman and an influential personality known for philanthropic works. He has cemented his place as one of the brightest young stars in the NFL, with a record-breaking contract and numerous accolades.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Patrick Lavon Mahomes II Nickname Bronze Gender Male Date of birth 17 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tyler, Texas Current residence Kansas City, Missouri Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 225 Weight in kilograms 102 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Pat Mahomes Mother Randi Martin Siblings 4 Marital status Married Spouse Brittany Matthews Mahomes Children 2 School White House College Texas Tech University Profession American football quarterback, former basketball and baseball player, entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $50 million Social media presence Instagram

Early life

The talented footballer was born on 17 September 1995 in Tyler, Texas, making Patrick Mahomes's age 27. He attended White House high school in Texas and later Texas Tech University.

What ethnicity is Patrick Mahomes?

The quarterback is African-American. His father is black and of African-American descent, while his mother is White. He has an American nationality.

Patrick Mahomes's parents

Pat, Patrick's father, had a career as a pitcher and middle-inning reliever in baseball for 11 seasons, from 1992 to 2003. He played for teams such as the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers. Pat hosts The Big Mahomes Show. Patrick's mother is Randi Martin, an event planner.

Although Patrick's parents divorced when he was only 11, they remain involved in their children's lives.

Patrick's younger brother, Jackson, was born on 15 May 2000. He is a social media influencer, particularly on TikTok. The quarterback also has two half-siblings from his parents' subsequent relationships: Mia Randall from his mother and Zoe Mahomes from his father.

What is Patrick Mahomes's net worth right now?

Patrick's alleged net worth is $50 million, with $40 million earned annually. He had amassed this from his contracts, endorsements, and business ventures. On 6 July 2022, Patrick Mahomes's current team signed a ten-year extension worth $477 million with him.

The contract had an additional $26 million in potential bonuses, totalling $503 million. This deal, which does not include a trade clause, is the first player contract in sports history. It is worth over half a billion dollars and runs through the 2031 season. He has sponsorship and endorsement deals with various companies that earn him millions, including Adidas and DIRECTV.

Mahomes credits his skills as a quarterback to his training in pitching and basketball. The Detroit Tigers selected him in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft during his college years, but he chose not to sign a contract. Despite his interest in baseball, he continued playing football and baseball at Texas Tech, alternating between quarterback and pitcher.

In 2016, Mahomes decided to take a break from baseball and focus solely on football. The following year, he skipped his senior year at Texas Tech to join the NFL draft, and the Kansas City Chiefs picked him in the first round (10th overall) in the 2017 NFL draft. He signed a four-year $16.42 million contract with the Chiefs in 2017, with a $10.08 million signing bonus.

He is currently the team's top quarterback and has won numerous accolades. He has joined several companies and groups as a big-time investor and business mogul. Some of them are:

Kansas City Royals;

Sporting Club;

NWSL Kansas City Current;

Whataburger Fast Food.

How many times has Mahomes been to the Super Bowl?

He has played in three Super Bowls. He led the Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LIV in 2020 but lost the following year. In 2023, he won his second NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LVII.

Patrick Mahomes's stats

In his 2022 season, his stats revealed passing yards of 5,250, 41 passing touchdowns, 358 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. He has achieved many records in his career, such as throwing for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

How big is Patrick Mahomes?

He weighs 225 pounds or 102 kilograms. Patrick Mahomes's height of 6 feet and 2 inches and weight gives him more advantage in his career.

Patrick Mahomes's injury

He had a high ankle sprain during a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on 21 January 2023. However, he also used the sprained ankle to play in the Super Bowl in 2023, going home victorious.

Personal life

Patrick Mahomes tied the knot with his high school sweetheart, Brittany Matthews, on 12 March 2022. Brittany had a brief professional soccer career with UMF Afturelding and is now a certified personal trainer.

She is also a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, a women's professional soccer team. The couple welcomed their daughter, Sterling Skye, on 20 February 2021 and their son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, on 28 November 2022.

Patrick Mahomes's net worth sets him apart from many other American football quarterbacks. He has accomplished a lot at a young age and is eager to reach even greater heights.

