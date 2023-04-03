Patrick Mahomes' wife: how did Brittany Mahomes meet the NFL player?

When you are a quarterback as talented as Patrick Mahomes, you need a partner who can match your drive and passion. That is what Mahomes has in his wife, Brittany Mahomes. As Patrick Mahomes' wife, she has become an integral part of the quarterback's success story on and off the field.

Patrick Mahomes's wife was a soccer player at the University of Texas. Photo: @brittanylynne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brittany Mahomes is an American fitness trainer, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and former soccer player who has been by Mahomes' side through his incredible journey. But how did they meet? From his Super Bowl victories to MVP awards, here is the inside scoop on the NFL player's no. 1 fan and their love story.

Brittany Mahomes' profileand bio summary

Full name Brittany Mahomes Gender Female Date of birth 1 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Tyler, Texas, United States Current residence Kansas City, Missouri, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 114 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 32-26-34 Eye colour Blue Mother Diana Massey Father Martin Scott Matthews Relationship status Married Partner Patrick Mahomes II Children 2 School Whitehouse High School College/University University of Texas Profession Fitness trainer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, former professional soccer player Net worth $10 million Social media Instagram

Who is Brittany Matthews' biological father?

The father of Brittany Mahomes is Martin Scott Matthews, a project manager and executive head in the healthcare sector. Her mother is Diana Massey, a Physical Therapist Associate at UT Health East Texas.

Brittany Mahomes' parents separated when she was young, and her mother remarried Paul Massey. Brittany grew up with her brother Devin and later gained a half-brother, Landon, from her mother's marriage to Paul. Although Paul passed away in 2018, she remains close to her family, including her dad Scott, and often shares photos of them on social media.

Brittany Mahomes' age

Mahomes is 27 years of age as of April 2023. She was born on 1 September 1995 in Tyler, Texas, United States. She is a Virgo and an American citizen. She reportedly completed her secondary education at Whitehouse High School before pursuing a degree in Kinesiology from the University of Texas at Tyler.

Mahomes is an American fitness trainer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Photo: @brittanylynne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Brittany Mahomes' career

Patrick's wife played soccer in college at the University of Texas at Tyler and went on to play professionally for one year in Iceland. But she found her true passion in fitness and became a certified fitness trainer.

In 2019, she launched Brittany Lynne Fitness, offering online training programs and merchandise. Although she no longer plays soccer, she co-owns the professional women's soccer team, Kansas City NWSL, founded in 2020 along with Angie and Chris Long.

How did Patrick Mahomes meet his wife?

Patrick and his wife Brittany met in high school while attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Despite attending different universities, they started dating as teenagers and continued their relationship even after they graduated.

How long have Patrick and Brittany been together?

They have been together for over ten years, specifically since April 2012. They dated for eight years before Patrick proposed in 2020. They married on 12 March 2022 in Hawaii and have two children together: Sterling Skye, born in February 2021, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavone Mahomes III, born in November 2022.

Patrick and his wife, Brittany. Photo: @brittanylynne (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happened with Jackson Mahomes?

Jackson, a social media influencer and brother of Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is being investigated for allegedly assaulting a waitperson and the owner of a bar and restaurant in Kansas. He is accused of shoving the waitperson and forcibly kissing the owner, Aspen Vaughn in February 2023.

Brittany Mahomes' net worth

Brittany's net worth is allegedly estimated at $10 million, which she mainly earned through her work as a fitness trainer. She also makes money as a co-owner of a national football team and from promotional activities on her social media platforms.

Patrick Mahomes' wife is a testament to the phrase, "behind every successful man is a strong woman." Their love story started in high school, and today, they stand as a power couple raising two children.

READ ALSO: Russell Wilson's wife, family, career, measurements, contract, position, net worth

Briefly shared some exciting details about Russell Wilson. He is among the top five NFL quarterbacks and the richest and highest-paid athletes in the world for 2022. With a winning smile and an indomitable spirit, the Denver Broncos quarterback has carved his name in the archives of the football world.

The quarterback's success extends beyond football. He is a former basketball and baseball player, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and family man who constantly strives to give back to his community. His story is worth reading.

Source: Briefly News