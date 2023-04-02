When it comes to the NFL, Russell Wilson's name strikes a chord among sports fans around the world. The skilful American football player is among the top five NFL quarterbacks and the richest and highest-paid athletes in the world for 2022. With a winning smile and an indomitable spirit, the Denver Broncos quarterback has carved his name in the archives of the football world.

Russell Wilson's success extends beyond football. He is a former basketball and baseball player, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and family man who constantly strives to give back to his community. He comes from a family of athletes with impressive stats, a charismatic personality, and an unwavering work ethic that makes him stand out. He is renowned as the husband of Ciara Wilson, an entertainment figure and supportive wife.

Russell Wilson's profile summary

Full name Russell Carrington Wilson Nicknames The Professor, DangeRuss, Mr Unlimited Gender Male Date of birth 29 November 1988 Age 34 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Harrison Benjamin Wilson III Mother Tammy Wilson Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Ciara Princess Wilson Children 3 School Collegiate School University North Carolina State University, University of Wisconsin Profession American Football player, entrepreneur, former baseball and basketball player Social media presence Instagram

Background information

The dual-threat quarterback was born Russell Carrington Wilson in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States but grew up in Richmond, Virginia. His father, Harrison Benjamin Wilson III, is a lawyer and former baseball and football player, while his mother, Tammy Wilson.

His elder brother Harrison IV is a former University baseball and football player, and his younger sister Anna played basketball.

How old is Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson's age is 34; he was born on 29 November 1988. He has an American nationality with a mixed ethnicity of African, European, West Asian, and Central Asian.

Education

Wilson graduated from Collegiate School in Virginia and then North Carolina State University, where he bagged a bachelor's degree in communication. Wilson also got a Master's in Educational Leadership and Policy from the University of Wisconsin.

Career

As a high school graduate, the Baltimore Orioles picked him as the 1,222nd overall and fifth pick in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB draft. He played for multiple Minor League Baseball teams like Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2011.

Russell pursued a football career and played college football and baseball at NC State from 2008 to 2010. The Seattle Seahawks drafted him in the third round (75th overall) of the 2012 NFL draft. As for Russell Wilson's position, he was the sixth quarterback chosen and played for the team from 2012 until 2022.

He has earned multiple accolades throughout his pro football career spanning 11 seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVIII win, 9 Pro Bowl appearances, Rookie of the Year, and the Steve Largent Award. He also won the 2012 Rose Bowl and Big Ten Title in baseball.

As an accomplished entrepreneur, he has endorsed brands like Braun, Levi's, Nike, and Microsoft. He chairs NFL FLAG, a national youth flag football program. The football player and his wife also partnered with Amazon Studios. They also have ventures like Juice Press, TraceMe, and a clothing line named Good Man Brand.

How many Super Bowl victories does Russell Wilson have?

Although he appeared in two Super Bowls, he only emerged victorious in one. He achieved his sole Super Bowl triumph on 19 January 2014, when he guided the Seattle Seahawks to a 43-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Russell Wilson's stats

During his first season with Denver, Wilson recorded a passer rating of 84.4 with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions across 15 games. He holds the NFL record for most wins by a quarterback in his first nine seasons and is one of only five quarterbacks with a career passer rating exceeding 100.

Russell Wilson's height and weight of 5 feet and 11 inches and 98 kilograms or 215 pounds makes him fit for the game. In 2020, he became the third quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least 30 touchdowns in four straight seasons.

Russell Wilson's trade details

The Seattle Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos on 16 March 2022. In return, they received two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick, and three players: Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, and Noah Fant.

Russell Wilson's contract with the Broncos entails a five years deal of $242,588,236, a signing bonus of $50 million, an average salary of $48,517,647, a game-time decision signing at $124 million and a total game-time decision of $161 million. He also has a free agent 2029/UFA.

Why isn't Russell Wilson playing for the Broncos today?

The football star had a disturbing knee injury for years and decided to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. This made him miss a season with the club, but he is believed to make a strong comeback in 2023.

Russell Wilson's children

The athlete's children from his union with Ciara are Sienna Princess, born on 19 April 2017, and Win Harrison, born on 23 July 2020. He is also a stepfather to Ciara's son, Future Zahir Wilburn.

What is Russell Wilson's net worth?

The athlete's alleged net worth is $165 million. He earns $35 million per season as an NFL quarterback, making him the highest-paid player. From June 2018 to June 2019, he made $90 million from various ventures.

Russell Wilson is not just an ordinary NFL player but a man whose works are seen in different aspects of life. His humanitarian services, leadership skills, and unique talents on and off the field have made him an inspiration to millions of people.

