Shannon Sharpe's net worth, age, children, wife, height, contract, occupation

Do you think you know everything about Shannon Sharpe? Think again! The NFL legend turned sports pundit has a story that will surprise you. With a professional career that speaks for itself, Shannon Sharpe's net worth and his personal life have also made headlines. But there is more to this icon than meets the eye.

From football Hall-of-Famer to national sports analyst, Shannon Sharpe has made a name for himself in the sports industry. As one of the most successful tight ends in NFL history, his accomplishments have earned him recognition on the field and off. With a career spanning over two decades, learn more about this influential figure in the sports world.

Profile summary

Full name Shannon Goad Sharpe Nickname Shay Gender Male Date of birth 26 June 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 228 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Mary Alice Dixon Father Pete Sharpe Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 3 School Glenville High School College/University Savannah State University Profession Former NFL player, sports analyst Net worth $14 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter

Shannon Sharpe's bio

Shannon Sharpe was born to Pete Sharpe and Mary Alice Dixon in Chicago, Illinois, United States. He had a difficult childhood, as his parents divorced when Shannon was just a few months old, and he later lost his father to lung cancer when he was only eight.

The NFL legend and his family moved to Glennville, Georgia, where he attended Glenville High School and excelled in football, basketball, and track and field. His mother and siblings lived on a farm in Glenville, Georgia.

Shannon has two older siblings, a brother named Sterling and a sister named Sherra. Like Shannon, Sterling played professional American football as a wide receiver in the NFL, though his career ended due to a neck injury despite being considered one of the top talents in the game.

Shannon Sharpe's age and body measurements

Shannon is 54 years old. He was born on 26 June 1968. He is an American citizen and belongs to the Cancer zodiac sign. He is of African American origin. Sharpe's height and weight are 6 feet 2 inches, equivalent to 188 centimetres and 103 kilograms or 228 pounds, respectively.

Education

Shannon Sharpe completed his high school education at Glenville High School, where he faced challenges in getting good grades. But he was able to graduate and secure admission to Savannah State University, where he pursued a degree in criminal justice. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in 1989.

How much is a Sharpe worth?

Sharpe has an alleged net worth of $14 million. This wealth has mainly come from his work as an analyst and commentator after his NFL career. But how did he make this much? While at Savannah State, Shannon excelled in athletics, playing basketball and football and competing in track and field events. He had a remarkable football career, leading his team to their best performance during his junior and senior years.

In his senior year, he recorded impressive stats, including 61 passes, 18 touchdowns, and 1,312 yards. In college, he had 192 interceptions and 40 touchdowns for the Savannah State Tigers.

Was Shannon Sharpe an NFL player?

Shannon Sharpe was an NFL player. Despite NFL teams initially not considering him a promising talent due to his size, Denver Broncos picked him in the 7th round as the 192nd pick. While he had a slow start in his first two seasons as a receiver, he caught only 29 passes.

In his third season, he switched to a tight end position and caught 53 passes that year alone. During his NFL career, Sharpe won three championship rings, two with the Broncos during the 1998 and 1999 Super Bowl Championships and one with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2001 Super Bowl Championship.

Football legend Shannon Sharpe attends the First Entertainment x Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis Partnership Launch Event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

After retiring from the NFL, Sharpe worked as a commentator for the show NFL Today on CBS Sports and later became a columnist and spokesperson for Fitness RX for Men. He hosts two sports shows, Opening Drive on Sirius NFL Radio and Skip and Shannon: Undisputed on Fox Sports 1.

How much money does Shannon Sharpe make a year?

As a sports analyst on Fox Sports, Sharpe's yearly income is around $3 million. The former NFL player earned $22 million in salary during his NFL career. Shannon Sharpe's contract with the Denver Broncos was lucrative. The three years contract earned him $7.2 million.

Shannon Sharpe's wife

Shannon Sharpe has never been married but has had several relationships. His most noted relationship was with fitness instructor Katy Kellner rumoured to have ended abruptly after five years. In 2010, Michelle Bundy accused him of sexual assault, and he also had a relationship with fashion model Nicole Murphy in 2017.

Sharpe has three children: two daughters, Kaley and Kayla Sharpe, and a son named Kiari Sharpe, all of whom were born to different women he had relationships with at some point.

From tough beginnings, Shannon became an All-American football star. Despite obstacles, he worked hard to succeed and retired as an NFL champion. Now, he is a successful sports analyst and proud father of three. With Shannon Sharpe's net worth, it is evident that anyone can achieve greatness with hard work and dedication.

