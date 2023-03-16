Stephen A. Smith's net worth, age, spouse, height, education, profiles

Stephen Anthony Smith is a renowned American sports journalist, radio host and actor. He is a commentator on ESPN's show First Take. Smith also makes frequent appearances as an NBA analyst on SportsCenter. With a career spanning 30 years, Stephen A. Smith's net worth is currently millions of dollars, making him one of the wealthiest media personalities and highest-paid ESPN sportscasters.

Many people know Anthony as a sports commentator, but, beyond that, he has a more exciting personality. Here is a glimpse of Stephen's biography.

Stephen A. Smith's profile summary and bio

Full name Stephen Anthony Smith Nickname Stephen Gender Male Date of birth October 14 1967 Age 56 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace The Bronx, New York Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Parent Janet Smith Siblings Four sisters and one brother Education Thomas Edison High School, Fashion Institute of Technology and Wisdom-Salem State University Sexuality Straight Marital status Unmarried Children Nyla and Samantha Profession Sports journalist, radio host and actor Net worth $16 million Instagram @stephenasmith

Early life

Smith was born on October 14 1967, in The Bronx, New York. As of 2023, he is 56 years old. Stephen's father was a businessman, while his mother was a housewife. He grew up with five siblings: four sisters and one brother. Stephen's only brother, Basil, sadly died in 1992 following a car accident.

Stephen A. Smith's education

The famous actor attended Thomas Edison High School in Queens for his high school education. After graduation, he proceeded to the Fashion Institute of Technology. After a year, the radio host received a basketball scholarship to study at Wisdom-Salem State University in North Carolina.

Stephen A. Smith's height

Stephen stands 6 feet 2 inches or 188 centimetres, weighing 70 kilograms or 154 pounds. The American public figure's eyes and hair are black.

Stephen A. Smith's wife

Has Stephen A. Smith ever been married? Although the 56-year-old actor was once engaged, he never got married. The sports analyst, however, has two daughters, Nyla and Samantha, whose age difference is one year. Details about the mother of Stephen A. Smith's daughters remain unknown.

How did Stephen A. Smith become famous?

Anthony is famously known for being a sports commentator and actor.

Media career

After completing his education, Smith joined the sports department of Winston-Salem and began working as a clerk. Later, he became a news analyst for the Greensboro News and Record and the New York Daily News. In 1994, the sports columnist joined Philadelphia Inquirer and held various positions, such as NBA columnist and NBA writer. In 2003, the reporter started working with the ESPN television broadcast network.

Between 2005 and 2007, he was the host of ESPN's Quite Frankly With Stephen A. Smith, and in 2014, he started a daily show called The Stephen A. Smith Show. In 2009, Anthony was featured on Fox Radio Sports morning show, and fans widely remember him for predicting that Dwayne Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh would join Miami Heat in 2010.

Acting career

Smith made his acting debut in 2007, appearing as Brick on the show General Hospital. In 2007, he portrayed Allan in I Think I Love My Wife.

Stephen A. Smith's salary

As of 2023, Anthony's net worth is estimated at $16 million, with an $8 million estimated annual salary. He has accumulated this wealth from his successful career as a reporter and actor.

This article has everything you need to know about Stephen A. Smith's net worth. He is one of America's most outstanding and prosperous media personalities. Stephen's unique voice and commentating style make him a likeable character in the media industry.

