Hannah Waddingham's dating history and relationships timeline

Hannah Waddingham is a British actress and singer born to Melodie Kelly, an opera singer. The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts graduate boasts a four-octave vocal range and is best known for playing Rebecca Welton in the smash hit series Ted Lasso. With two Emmy Awards to her name, the star's impressive career often attracts questions about Hannah Waddingham's dating history and relationship status.

The star at the Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season Three FYC at Saban Media Center on 10 June 2023 in North Hollywood, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham has featured in the sixth season of Game of Thrones, Netflix's Sex Education and Hollywood's Hocus Pocus 2, to mention a few. She also hosted the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Hannah Waddingham's profile summary

Full name Hannah Waddingham Gender Female Date of birth 28 July 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Wandsworth, London, England, United Kingdom Current residence South London, England, UK Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Languages English, French and Italian Height 180 cm or 5′11″ Weight 65 kg or 145 lbs Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Profession Actress and singer Net worth $4 million Relationship status Single Children 1 (Kitty) Mother Melodie Kelly Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Hannah Waddingham's dating history and relationships

Fans have been curious to know who Hannah Waddingham's boyfriends are and whether she has ever been married. Outlined below is the timeline of her romantic relationships.

The star at a special "Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas" screening at Everyman Borough Yards in November 2023 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham and Gianluca Cugnetto

Hannah and Gianluca are presumed to have started dating in 2012. They met through a mutual friend.

Who is Gianluca Cugnetto?

Gianluca Cugnetto is an Italian business hotelier with over two decades worth of experience in the business. He has served several management positions in expensive hotels, including the Marriott and the Relais Chateaux. In June 2023, he landed a new role as the new general manager of Hotel Bellevue in Lošinj Island, Croatia.

The star and Gianluca Cugnetto at The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall on 10 April 2022 in London, England. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham and Alfie Boe

Hannah was reportedly in a relationship with Alfie Boe over the summer of 2023. Alfie Boe is an English singer and actor. The duo are said to have dated when Waddingham hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool in May 2023. However, the apparent romance is insinuated to have fizzled out.

According to a source, Waddingham and Alfie Boe allegedly went on several dinners towards the end of 2022. They are assumed to have known each other for years and remain friends amidst their rumoured breakup.

Who is Hannah Waddingham's daughter?

Throughout Gianluca and Hannah's relationship, she extensively got into details about a doctor telling her she could not have children. Nonetheless, she announced her pregnancy in 2015. The couple had their daughter, Kitty, in 2016.

Is Hannah Waddingham married with children?

Gianluca gained public attention for being Hannah Waddingham's partner. He often accompanied her to red carpet events and occasionally had their daughter tag along. Even though their relationship lasted over a decade and was exclusive, they were never married.

Hannah and Gianluca never publicly confirmed their breakup. However, their last red carpet appearance in April 2022 during The Olivier Awards in London fueled speculations about the end of their relationship. In a March 2023 interview with People, Hannah revealed she was a single mother. The actress and her daughter reside in South London, while Gianluca moves around a lot, granted the nature of his job.

The actress and singer on Monday, 13 November 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Hannah Waddingham's daughter?

After wrapping up filming her role in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Hannah received devastating news about Kitty's illness. Kitty was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP), a rare autoimmune disease that affects small blood vessels, primarily in children. HSP manifests as painful spots on the skin caused by bleeding underneath.

Luckily, Kitty has fully recovered. However, the illness made Hannah compromise on taking up acting roles out of her town. As such, she only auditions for roles to be filmed within England.

Who is Hannah Waddingham’s spouse?

As of January 2024, the singer and actress is purported to be single. Neither are there any records insinuating that she has ever been married. Furthermore, she declines to answer questions about her romantic life in interviews. She insists that her most important relationship is always with her daughter.

Who has Hannah Waddingham dated?

Besides Gianluca and Alfie, the star's past romantic relationships are a mystery. She keeps that aspect of her life private and is raising her daughter away from the limelight.

However, in an interview with Daily Mail, the star hinted at a past relationship and how it enabled her to relate to her role in Ted Lasso. She referenced how Rebecca had a verbally abusive and controlling partner but did not get into details about the specific partner.

Frequently asked questions

Scheme through these questions and their answers as they explore Hannah Waddingham's life:

Who is Hannah Waddingham’s husband? There are no records to insinuate or prove that the British actress has ever been married. What is Hannah Waddingham famous for? She is renowned for featuring as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso. Is Hannah Waddingham married? No, Waddingham is not married as of January 2024. Who is Hannah Waddingham dating? After her long-term relationship with Gianluca Cugnetto, she has not been public about her romantic life. Neither has she been spotted with other potential partners; hence, she is assumed to be single. Is Hannah Waddingham single? According to speculations, she could be single. Who is Hannah Waddingham's baby daddy? Hannah and Gianluca Cugnetto's relationship led to their daughter, Kitty, being born in 2016. What illness did Hannah Waddingham's daughter have? Kitty was diagnosed with Henoch-Schönlein purpura (HSP), a rare autoimmune disorder. Is Hannah Waddingham a single mom? In an interview, she hinted at her relationship with Gianluca ending when she referred to herself as a single mother.

Hannah Waddingham's role in Ted Lasso invited public attention to her life. Nonetheless, she prefers keeping certain aspects of her life away from the limelight. Hannah Waddingham's dating history is one of those. She also holds her relationship with her daughter to a high regard.

READ ALSO: Top Gun star Kelly McGillis' bio: where is she now?

Briefly.co.za explored Kelly McGillis' biography. Kelly McGillis had her claim to fame in 1986, more than three decades ago, for portraying Charlie in Top Gun. Her career trajectory did not match the soaring expectations. Why did she not appear in the 2022 sequel, Top Gun: Maverick?

Addiction, assaults and failed marriages marred Kelly McGillis' career as an actress. As a result, she stepped away from the public to embrace new paths. Where is she?

Source: Briefly News