Nia Long's net worth: How much is the Hollywood's actress worth?

Nia Long's net worth might not have put her on top of the list of Hollywood's wealthiest actresses, but she is still one of the few millionaires in America's over 300 million population. She is an example industry veteran, having been in the acting business for nearly four decades.

Nia Long attended the 22nd Annual Reel Works ChangeMaker Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Nia Long is a multiple award-winning actress in critically acclaimed television series like Empire and House of Lies. She is also a mother to two children but still manages to have a work-life balance despite her busy schedules on and off the set.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Nia Talita Long Gender Female Date of birth 30 December 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Brooklyn, New York, United States of America Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Body measurements in inches 38-28-38 Body measurements in centimetres 97-71-97 Shoe size 7 (U.S.) Dress size 10 (U.S.) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Mother Talita Long Father Doughtry Long Siblings Sommore Marital status Single Ex-partners Massai Dorsey (1999-2001) and Ime Udoka (2010-2022) School St. Mary's Academy and Paseo Del Rey Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy Westchester High School Profession Actress Net worth $9 million Social media fields Instagram, X (Twitter)

Background information

Nia Talita Long was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Nia Long's sister, Sommore, is older than her and was the product of one of her parent's earlier relationships.

Her parents, Doughtry and Talita, separated before her third birthday. Then, her mother relocated to Los Angeles when she was seven. She relocated to Iowa, where she briefly studied fine arts.

She attended various schools, including St. Mary's Academy and Paseo Del Rey Elementary School. She also studied at Westchester High School, where she completed her secondary education.

How old is Nia Long now?

Nia Long's age is 52, but she will celebrate her 53rd birthday by December 2023. She was born on 30 December 1970.

What ethnicity is Nia Long?

The actress is African-American. Her mother has Trinidad ancestry.

Nia Long attended the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal, Dubai's new ultra-luxury hotel. Photo: Jeff Spicer

Source: Getty Images

What is the net worth of Nia Long?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Empire actress is valued at about $9 million. She made this fortune from her successful acting career of over 30 years.

What does Nia Long do?

Nia Long has had a diverse and successful film and television career. She began with early roles in television series like The Disney Sunday Movie, notably playing Darla Perkins in The B.R.A.T. Patrol episode.

She debuted acting in the movie Boyz n the Hood in 1991. She also starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Third Watch.

Nia Long's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of some of the actress' projects since her debut:

S/N Film title 1 Made in America 2 Friday 3 Love Jones 4 Are We There Yet? 5 Big Momma's House 2 6 Gospel Hill 7 The Best Man Holiday 8 Fatal Affair 9 Lemon 10 The Banker 11 Life in a Year 12 Look Both Ways 13 Big Momma's House 14 House of Lies 15 Blaze and the Monster Machines 16 The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Her most recent works include appearances in the 2023 movies You People and Missing, where she played Fatima Mohammed and Grace, respectively. She received an N.A.A.C.P. Image Award, an American Black Film Festival Award, and a Black Reel Award.

Stinct in music

The actress ventured into music, featuring briefly in Kanye West's Touch the Sky video shots and Ashanti's Baby music video. She collaborated with big-time industry players, including Ice Cube and Regina King, in multiple projects.

Who is Nia Long's baby daddy?

She had a relationship with fellow actor Massai Dorsey. They were together between 1999 and 2001, and their relationship produced her first child.

Nia Long attended the Stage 6 and Screen Gems world premiere of Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Downtown Los Angeles. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Her other baby daddy is Ime Udoka. Nia started dating the former basketball player in 2010 before they engaged in 2015. The relationship ended in 2022 after Udoka received workplace allegations.

The media buzzed with a possible relationship between Nia Long and Omarion after they were sighted together. Still, the actress has denied this and clarified that he is single.

Does Nia Long have a son?

Yes, Nia Long's children are two. Her first child is Massai Zhivago Dorsey II. He was born on 20 November 2000 and is presently 22. She also has another child, Kez Sunday Udoka.

Nia Long's net worth is massive. This is visible considering the expensive mansions she acquired in some of the choicest parts of Los Angeles, United States of America.

READ ALSO: Russell Simmons' net worth, age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles

As published on Briefly, Russell Simmons' net worth is a typical example of the grass-to-grace story that the entertainment industry avails hardworking members.

Russell Simmons' career spans various industries, including entertainment, music, and fashion. He is also a proud author. The mega entrepreneur's net worth was reportedly $340 million in 2011. As of 2023, Rush is worth $10 million.

Source: Briefly News