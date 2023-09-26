Nia Long's net worth: How much is the Hollywood's actress worth?
Nia Long's net worth might not have put her on top of the list of Hollywood's wealthiest actresses, but she is still one of the few millionaires in America's over 300 million population. She is an example industry veteran, having been in the acting business for nearly four decades.
Nia Long is a multiple award-winning actress in critically acclaimed television series like Empire and House of Lies. She is also a mother to two children but still manages to have a work-life balance despite her busy schedules on and off the set.
Profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Nia Talita Long
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|30 December 1970
|Age
|52 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Brooklyn, New York, United States of America
|Current residence
|Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'2"
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in pounds
|126
|Weight in kilograms
|57
|Body measurements in inches
|38-28-38
|Body measurements in centimetres
|97-71-97
|Shoe size
|7 (U.S.)
|Dress size
|10 (U.S.)
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Talita Long
|Father
|Doughtry Long
|Siblings
|Sommore
|Marital status
|Single
|Ex-partners
|Massai Dorsey (1999-2001) and Ime Udoka (2010-2022)
|School
|St. Mary's Academy and Paseo Del Rey Elementary School, St. Mary's Academy Westchester High School
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$9 million
|Social media fields
|Instagram, X (Twitter)
Background information
Nia Talita Long was born in Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Nia Long's sister, Sommore, is older than her and was the product of one of her parent's earlier relationships.
Her parents, Doughtry and Talita, separated before her third birthday. Then, her mother relocated to Los Angeles when she was seven. She relocated to Iowa, where she briefly studied fine arts.
She attended various schools, including St. Mary's Academy and Paseo Del Rey Elementary School. She also studied at Westchester High School, where she completed her secondary education.
How old is Nia Long now?
Nia Long's age is 52, but she will celebrate her 53rd birthday by December 2023. She was born on 30 December 1970.
What ethnicity is Nia Long?
The actress is African-American. Her mother has Trinidad ancestry.
What is the net worth of Nia Long?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Empire actress is valued at about $9 million. She made this fortune from her successful acting career of over 30 years.
What does Nia Long do?
Nia Long has had a diverse and successful film and television career. She began with early roles in television series like The Disney Sunday Movie, notably playing Darla Perkins in The B.R.A.T. Patrol episode.
She debuted acting in the movie Boyz n the Hood in 1991. She also starred in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Third Watch.
Nia Long's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of some of the actress' projects since her debut:
|S/N
|Film title
|1
|Made in America
|2
|Friday
|3
|Love Jones
|4
|Are We There Yet?
|5
|Big Momma's House 2
|6
|Gospel Hill
|7
|The Best Man Holiday
|8
|Fatal Affair
|9
|Lemon
|10
|The Banker
|11
|Life in a Year
|12
|Look Both Ways
|13
|Big Momma's House
|14
|House of Lies
|15
|Blaze and the Monster Machines
|16
|The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Her most recent works include appearances in the 2023 movies You People and Missing, where she played Fatima Mohammed and Grace, respectively. She received an N.A.A.C.P. Image Award, an American Black Film Festival Award, and a Black Reel Award.
Stinct in music
The actress ventured into music, featuring briefly in Kanye West's Touch the Sky video shots and Ashanti's Baby music video. She collaborated with big-time industry players, including Ice Cube and Regina King, in multiple projects.
Who is Nia Long's baby daddy?
She had a relationship with fellow actor Massai Dorsey. They were together between 1999 and 2001, and their relationship produced her first child.
Her other baby daddy is Ime Udoka. Nia started dating the former basketball player in 2010 before they engaged in 2015. The relationship ended in 2022 after Udoka received workplace allegations.
The media buzzed with a possible relationship between Nia Long and Omarion after they were sighted together. Still, the actress has denied this and clarified that he is single.
Does Nia Long have a son?
Yes, Nia Long's children are two. Her first child is Massai Zhivago Dorsey II. He was born on 20 November 2000 and is presently 22. She also has another child, Kez Sunday Udoka.
Nia Long's net worth is massive. This is visible considering the expensive mansions she acquired in some of the choicest parts of Los Angeles, United States of America.
READ ALSO: Russell Simmons' net worth, age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles
As published on Briefly, Russell Simmons' net worth is a typical example of the grass-to-grace story that the entertainment industry avails hardworking members.
Russell Simmons' career spans various industries, including entertainment, music, and fashion. He is also a proud author. The mega entrepreneur's net worth was reportedly $340 million in 2011. As of 2023, Rush is worth $10 million.
Source: Briefly News