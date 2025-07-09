Real Housewives of Durban fans buzzed with excitement after Showmax dropped the trailer of the season 5 reunion part two

Showmax also announced that the second part of the reunion will air on Friday, 11 July 2025

Sorisha Naidoo and Londie London shared with Briefly News their thoughts on the second part of the reality TV show's reunion

The 'RHOD' season 5 reunion part two trailer went viral. Image: Supplied

It's about to go down this coming Friday, 11 July 2025, as the second part of the Real Housewives of Durban season 5 reunion trailer was dropped on social media by Showmax.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela also posted the trailer on his X (formerly Twitter) page, which had many netizens abuzz. In the clip, Londie London is heard confronting the ladies who insulted her during the show and many other things are being unpacked.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to RHOD reunion trailer

After the trailer was dropped, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"Yoh part 2 is serving sana."

@LAVISHLIVINGEVE wrote:

"I am behind Londie 100% She must sue Minnie and the TWINS!"

@gee_rankhumise commented:

"Why is Angel lying? She didn't want Londie there."

@zizithebadgal responded:

"Angel namanga. She literally is one of the people who said Londie mustn’t come back, the day after the dinner in Joburg… her and Fafa were literally agreeing with Minnie."

@____Imagine replied:

"The twins were loud when Minnie was around, but now that she's not, they are crying because they can't take the heat. Lol, please!"

Londie London and Sorisha talk about the reunion

While there's a buzz about the second part of the reunion, cast members Sorisha Naidoo and Londie London shared with Briefly News their thoughts about this year's season and how they felt regarding the reunion.

Sorisha said:

"I’ve been here since day one, and I’ve seen a lot, but nothing like this. It was disturbing, full stop. We are women who have been through so much, and to witness something that dark and damaging… it was heartbreaking. We’re better than that."

Londie on the other side said that watching everything unfold before her was surreal and that she gained the clarity she never thought she needed.

" It gave me the clarity I didn’t even know I needed, and it validated so many of my feelings. I left that day seeing everything differently," she said.

Sorisha had previously opened up about her journey on the reality TV show from the first season, and also about Nonku not being present at the reunion.

Nonku Williams won't be present at the reunion. Image: Supplied

Designer swimsuit prices stun fans

